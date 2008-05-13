Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 13, 2008
FLOAT ON
From a helicopter ride to a boat trip, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are doing anything but staying put! The expectant parents take sons Maddox, 6, and Pax, 4, sightseeing around Monaco Tuesday on a friend's yacht. But the female Jolie-Pitt kids aren't missing out on the fun; Angelina took them on a girls-only shopping trip recently.
FRIENDLY FACES
Despite the onscreen drama, Hills pals Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port are all smiles at a party for the show's season finale Monday at a Beverly Hills mansion. As Audrina tells PEOPLE, "We're still friends . . . We're not as close as we used to be [because] we all have our own things going."
SOME LIKE IT HOT
It may be spring, but a bundled Jennifer Lopez, with husband Marc Anthony, is white hot at a fashion show for Christian Dior's cruise collection Monday at Gustavino's in New York. Christina Aguilera and Dior spokesperson, Charlize Theron, also attended the star-studded event.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Charlize Theron is no shrinking violet! The actress – and Christian Dior spokesperson – sports a stunning (and revealing) frock Monday at the design house's cruise collection show on Monday.
HANDLE WITH CARE
Nick Cannon keeps a hold on new wife Mariah Carey (who's wearing his suit jacket) after having dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Gyu-Kaku on Monday. Over the weekend, the newlyweds hobnobbed with Ellen DeGeneres at her 50th birthday bash.
WALKING TALL
Christina Aguilera steps out in style at New York City club Socialista on Monday. The singer, who celebrated her first Mother's Day with 4-month-old son Max, had a busy start to her week: She and husband Jordan Bratman also checked out the star-studded Christian Dior fashion show.
ANCHORS AWEIGH!
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again! After several attempts, Salma Hayek finally manages to christen the racing boat Il Mostro (The Monster) in Boston on Monday. The actress was named godmother to the vessel sponsored by Puma, which is partially owned by Hayek's fiancé – and father to 7-month-old daughter Valentina – François-Henri Pinault.
ENCORE, ENCORE!
Mom-to-be Minnie Driver is in full bloom after her performance Monday at the Art's Theatre in London's Leicester Square. During the show, the actress – who performed songs from her second album, Seastories – joked that she was merely "famous for being pregnant."
THREE'S COMPANY
She's a little bit rap . . . and a little bit rock 'n' roll? Jane Fonda gets some face time with Ludacris and Tommy Lee at the Three Generations of Fonda on Film event at Atlanta's Woodruff Center on Monday. The benefit – which also featured Peter and Bridget Fonda – had the famous family discussing their roles.
LA VITA BELLA
A smiling Lindsay Lohan, who's been shopping in Paris by day, heads to the Urban Beauty Show, sponsored by Forna Rina, at the Carrousel du Louvre, where she was the guest of honor for the fashion event.
HAVING A BALL
Matthew McConaughey and pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves strike out for a day of fun at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles where the actor cheered on the Houston Astros from the Dugout Club, sitting right behind home plate, as they challenged the L.A. Dodgers.
BABY ON BOARD
After glamming up for her second baby shower on Saturday, Jamie Lynn Spears opts for a more conservative look to attend a Mother's Day church service with beau Casey Aldridge and his family in Gloster, Miss., on Sunday.
YELLOW ALERT
She could definitely use an umbrella! Rihanna leaves her New York City hotel on a rainy Monday, just minutes before Chris Brown – who she cuddled with in Miami last week – made a solo exit.
IT'S A WRAP!
Hayden Panettiere warms up on the set of I Love You, Beth Cooper Sunday in Vancouver. Panettiere plays the title role in the comedy about a high school nerd who professes his love for the hottest girl in school.
'HERO' WORSHIP
While girlfriend and costar Hayden Panettiere films in Vancouver, a dapper Milo Ventimiglia represents Heroes at a New York City event Monday for NBC's upfronts, the network's advertising presentation of new and returning shows.
HUGS ALL AROUND
Call in reinforcement! David Archuleta can't stop the love from his fans while celebrating his Top 3 status Friday during a visit to his hometown mall, the Gateway, in Salt Lake City.
FOOT TRAFFIC
No shoes? No problem for Amy Winehouse, who doesn't fancy footwear while out and about in Henley, England, on Monday.