Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 12, 2009

She has no plans to walk down the aisle – but Kristin Davis is comfortable cruising down the red carpet as she prepares to present an award at Modern Bride's dinner to celebrate "25 Trendsetters of 2009" on Monday at the New York Palace Hotel. "I'm at a bridal event, but I'm not that marriage minded," the Sex and the City star told PEOPLE. "I've gotten married so many times on camera."