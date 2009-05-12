Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 12, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

GONE ABROAD

Credit: Goff/INF

Answering London's call, the Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Nick and Joe – travel abroad Tuesday for an appearance at the GMTV Studios. The trio are in town to premiere their Disney film, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

PINK LADY

Credit: Flynet

After shopping earlier in the day, Eva Longoria Parker goes pretty in pink while stepping out for dinner at – where else? – her West Hollywood eatery, Beso, on Monday.

SWEET SPOT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She can have her cake, and eat it too! As the Avon Foundation's honorary chairperson, Reese Witherspoon cuts the cake to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the Avon Comprehensive Breast Care Center in San Francisco on Monday.

SIDE SHOW

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Swapping her bowling shoes for glamour shots, Jessica Biel (in 3.1 Phillip Lim) makes a stylish stop to screen her latest film, Easy Virtue, at New York's AMC Loews theater on Monday.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Credit: Tino Garcia/Startraks

Looking ready for a run, Jennifer Aniston makes a comfy and colorful statement while on the New York City set of The Baster on Monday. Meanwhile, Aniston's costar Jason Bateman remains coy when it comes to kissing the actress for the film, telling PEOPLE, their romantic moment in front of the camera was "a good scene."

'MOVING' IN

Credit: Rahav Segev/WireImage

Jimmy Fallon leans in for a close (and comic) encounter with former Saturday Night Live costar Fred Armisen during the Museum of the Moving Image's tribute to SNL creator Lorne Michaels and broadcasting executive Stanley S. Hubbard at New York's St. Regis Hotel Monday.

UNWEDDED BLISS

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

She has no plans to walk down the aisle – but Kristin Davis is comfortable cruising down the red carpet as she prepares to present an award at Modern Bride's dinner to celebrate "25 Trendsetters of 2009" on Monday at the New York Palace Hotel. "I'm at a bridal event, but I'm not that marriage minded," the Sex and the City star told PEOPLE. "I've gotten married so many times on camera."

WHALE OF A TIME

Credit: Mike Aguilera

Jaime Pressly proves she's a hands-on mom in more ways than one – taking 2-year-old son Dezi for a close encounter with Ferdinand, a beluga whale, at SeaWorld in San Diego on Sunday.

ACTION STAR

Credit: Stefan/INF

Fighting star Channing Tatum keeps the pace – and gives passerbys something to gawk at – during a shirtless jog through West Hollywood on Sunday.

UNDERNEATH IT ALL

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

After a successful stint hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time, Justin Timberlake attempts an incognito look while reportedly heading to lunch Monday at Bubby's Pie Co. in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

GO TIME

Credit: Ron Asadorian - Eddie Mejia/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman tries to stay in step with his little Snow White, 3-year-old daughter Ava, while she scoots around New York City on Monday.

CHILL RIDE

Credit: INF

Talk about enjoying his job! George Clooney is one happy passenger as he takes a ride on a golf cart Monday on the Miami set of his comedy Up in the Air.

WARNING SIGN

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Blake Lively does her best damsel-in-distress act during a playful meeting with Shrek the Musical star Brian d'Arcy James at the Big Apple's Broadway Theatre. Also along for the fun: the Gossip Girl star's beau Penn Badgley (not pictured).

MEET & GREET

Credit: Carl De Souza/Reuters/Landov

Give him a hand! Prince William high-fives 11-year-old Lorna Bradnock on a visit Monday to the Kingshurst Sporting Club FC in Birmingham, England, on Monday. The day before, the royal and girlfriend Kate Middleton shared a rare moment of public affection after a post-polo match party.

HOT WHEELS

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

Imagine riding in those stilettos! The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel hops on a bike for an impromptu photo shoot Monday in New York City. Next up for the reality star: a drama-packed reunion special with her castmates scheduled to air Tuesday on Bravo.

Read all about The Real Housewives of New York City on TV Watch!

