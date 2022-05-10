Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Hit the Red Carpet in L.A., Plus the Hacks Cast and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Justin Timberlake supports wife Jessica Biel at the L.A. premiere FYC event for Hulu's Candy at the El Capitan Theatre on May 9.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart hang out at HBO Max's Hacks season 2 L.A. premiere afterparty at the Sunset Tower on May 9.

On May 9, John Legend performs onstage during the 2022 Robin Hood Benefit at N.Y.C.'s Jacob Javits Center.

Chris Evans films Ghosted in London on May 9. 

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer head to lunch on May 9 in N.Y.C.

Snoop Dogg, American Song Contest winner AleXa and Kelly Clarkson pose at the show's grand final live premiere at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 9.

Venus Williams joins Paris Hilton on stage as she DJs an event with McLaren during 2022 Miami Grand Prix weekend. 

Keith Urban plays to the crowd while performing at Edinburgh Playhouse on May 9 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Julianne Hough models a vintage haute couture gown on May 9 in N.Y.C's Washington Square Park.

In Las Vegas, Henry Golding attends the Canelo vs. Bivol Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on May 7.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose on the red carpet at the Actors Fund Gala in N.Y.C. on May 9.

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — Trinity The Tuck, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulee, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Monet X Change, Yvie Oddly and The Vivienne — pose with Ben Platt after their conversation at the 92Y in N.Y.C. on May 9.

Avril Lavigne performs at Ottawa's TD Place Arena during her Bite Me tour on May 9.

Jennifer Garner heads to the set of her upcoming Apple series The Last Thing He Told Me in L.A. on May 9.

George Takei visits N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on May 9.

In Brooklyn, New York, Tom Holland films The Crowded Room on May 9.

Dressed in a sunflower top and white trousers, Lucy Hale rides a bike while filming on the set of a new project on May 8 in L.A.

While in Miami, Tyler Cameron snaps a photo with David Beckham at the David Beckham and F45 Training launch on May 9.

Allie Marie Evans, Rumer Willis, Tyler Shields and Tallulah Belle Willis pose at L.A.'s Sotheby's x Tyler Shields Gallery on May 5.

Janet Jackson performs on Kentucky Derby night, May 7, at Louisville's Lynn Stadium. 

Ariana DeBose, Wilson Cruz and Judith Light get together at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Ketel One Vodka, at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C. on May 6. 

Jason Momoa has a blast on May 8 while filming the 10th installment of Fast & Furious in Rome.

Taraji P. Henson receives an honorary degree during Howard University's 2022 Commencement in Washington, D.C., on May 7.

Jay Cutler prepares to party at the 10th annual Fillies & Stallions Derby event hosted by Black Rock Thoroughbred in Louisville, KY, Friday

A shirtless Shawn Mendes shows off his toned figure while leaving the beach in Miami on May 7.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (not pictured) visit her parents in Los Angeles on Mother's Day.

Karrueche Tran hits the beach in Miami with friends on May 7.

Dylan McDermott sports a smile on the New York City set of FBI: Most Wanted on May 7.

David Beckham snaps a pic with a Red Bull team member on May 8 at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.

Venus and Serena Williams are among the famous faces at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8.

Brandy sports a yellow ensemble with a bright smile on her face while attending the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

Mom-to-be Ashley Greene hugs her bump at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

Olivia Colman presents an award on May 8 at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London.

Ncuti Gatwa makes a serious style statement outside the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on May 8.

Owen Wilson gets excited on May 7 during the Los Angeles Football Club game against Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

Jamie Foxx and Lindsey Vonn attend Day 4 of American Express presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone restaurant in Miami on May 8.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston serve up cocktails with their Dos Hombres tequila at The Key Club in Miami on May 7.

Mary J. Blige says hello at the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta on May 7.

Jacob Collier and his band play for a sold-out crowd at N.Y.C.'s Irving Plaza on May 7.

Stephen Dorff prepares for the Kentucky Derby at Black Rock Thoroughbred's annual Fillies & Stallions Derby event at the Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center on Friday.

Jack Harlow steals the spotlight on the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet, donning a full iridescent white suit on May 7 in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is a bright spot in Celia B at the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet alongside her dad Larry Birkhead at Churchill Downs on May 7.

Tim Burton poses at the opening of his art exhibition in Sao Paolo, Brazil, called "A Beleza Sombria dos Monstros," featuring a collection of the filmmaker's illustrations and paintings on May 7.

Lauren Conrad, Tia Mowry, Draya Michele and Hannah Skvarla get together at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 6 to celebrate Mother's Day weekend with nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market.

Jack Harlow attends Talk of The Town celebrating his album release Come Home the Kids Miss You presented by Spotify and RapCaviar at Ice House in Louisville on May 7.

Janet Jackson stands out in a monochrome outfit at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Richie Sambora raises $70,000 for charity by donating his guitar at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Laverne Cox walks the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6.

Serena Williams attends Cash App's Night of Fancy Fun at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on May 6.

Maye and Tosca Musk pose together at the season 3 premiere of Passionflix's Driven at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey on May 6.

Emma Stone stuns at the premiere of the black-and-white short film Bleat in Athens on May 6.

Jamie Foxx supports friend will.i.am at his WILL.I.AMG vehicle collaboration with Mercedes-Benz celebration in Miami's Design District on May 5.

Justin Theroux gets on his bike after a session at the gym in N.Y.C. on May 5.

Selma Blair grabs coffee with her dog in L.A. on May 6.

Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women N.Y.C. event on May 5.

JB Smoove and Randall Park take the stage at Blockbuster Trivia Game Night, presented by Netflix Is a Joke, at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on May 5.

Jason Momoa, the newest cast member of Fast & Furious 10, test drives a motorcycle on set in Rome on May 6.

Jessica Marie Garcia celebrates Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day with Cholula at famed historic eatery El Coyote in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch touch down in N.Y.C. on May 5 for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screening reception at The Gallery inside 30 Rock.

Jessica Biel visits SiriusXM Studios in L.A. to chat about her new Hulu crime series Candy on May 5.

Also at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event in N.Y.C.: Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried pose for an epic group photo.

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter attend a John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health event at Valley Relics Museum on May 5. 

Maluma performs during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kick off concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on May 5.

A very stylish Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. on May 5.

Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn pose at the London premiere of BBC Three's Conversation with Friends on May 5 at the Courthouse Hotel.

Colin Farrell works up a sweat on his outdoor run on May 5.

In N.Y.C., Billy Porter strikes a pose at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event at The Glasshouse on May 5.

Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.

Anne Hathaway films scenes for She Came to Me on May 5 in New York City.

Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.

