Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 10, 2011

SLIM SHADY

Credit: Roger Frank/Broadimage

Nicole Richie keeps a low profile in a chic chapeau after grabbing lunch at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Monday.

CHECK MATE

Credit: Flynet

Ready for a romantic rendezvous? A relaxed Eva Longoria and beau Eduardo Cruz chat up an airport security guard while making their way through an LAX checkpoint Monday.

GLAM SQUAD

Credit: Evan Agostini/PictureGroup

Looking good! Gisele Bündchen and hubby Tom Brady make a coordinated style statement during the Robin Hood Foundation's annual gala at New York's Jacob Javits Convention Center Monday night.

MANE EVENT

Credit: Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press

It's a blow out! Also at the Robin Hood gala: Sarah Jessica Parker sports a curve-hugging dress and one daring do Monday night.

WELL READ

Credit: Ryan Miller/Getty

Country royalty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw stick together during the Shakespeare Center Los Angeles' annual Simply Shakespeare Celebrity Reading of The Merry Wives of Windsor Monday night in Westwood, Calif.

ON THE HUNT

Credit: National Photo Group

Rachel McAdams enjoys a city stroll with bearded beau Michael Sheen and his daughter Lily, 12, (not pictured) during an afternoon shopping trip in Los Angeles Saturday.

BROS ON THE GO

Credit: JCalderon/Splash News Online

Kevin and Joe Jonas made a match point while taking Joe's English bulldog, Winston, for a spin Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.

LOVELY 'BONES'

Credit: Beck Starr/FilmMagic

Mommy-to-be Emily Deschanel dons all the bright stuff on Monday while attending the Paley Center for Media's "An Evening With Bones" event in Beverly Hills along with costar David Boreanaz.

THIGH TIMES

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

As the latest face of Chanel, Blake Lively reports for style duty Monday at the Chanel cruise collection fashion show at the Hotel du Cap near Cannes in the South of France.

WASH AND GO

Credit: Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News

A freshly showered Ashley Olsen wastes no time on Monday, heading out of her N.Y.C. apartment with her hands full.

THE AVIATOR

Credit: National Photo Group

A dapper Kellan Lutz is all about being fashion forward, touching down at LAX with some chic accessories in tow on Monday.

EARTH MOTHER

Credit: Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News

Naomi Watts reduces her carbon footprint on Monday, carrying her groceries home after visiting a New York City Whole Foods.

TIGHT ROPE

Credit: Greg Bowker/NZH/Abaca

Katy Perry gears up for a solo bungee jump at Auckland Bungy in New Zealand on Sunday. "PRE SHOW BUNGY JUMP IN NEW ZEALAND! PPPSHAAAH!," she triumphantly Tweeted.

GRIN & BEAR IT

Credit: Splash News Online

Mark Wahlberg shows he's unbearably cute Monday while shooting his new comedy Ted in Boston.

'WING'-ING IT

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Holly Madison gets acquainted with Charlie, a South African penguin, while visiting Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah estate in Las Vegas on Monday.

