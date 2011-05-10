Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 10, 2011
SLIM SHADY
Nicole Richie keeps a low profile in a chic chapeau after grabbing lunch at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Monday.
CHECK MATE
Ready for a romantic rendezvous? A relaxed Eva Longoria and beau Eduardo Cruz chat up an airport security guard while making their way through an LAX checkpoint Monday.
GLAM SQUAD
Looking good! Gisele Bündchen and hubby Tom Brady make a coordinated style statement during the Robin Hood Foundation's annual gala at New York's Jacob Javits Convention Center Monday night.
MANE EVENT
It's a blow out! Also at the Robin Hood gala: Sarah Jessica Parker sports a curve-hugging dress and one daring do Monday night.
WELL READ
Country royalty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw stick together during the Shakespeare Center Los Angeles' annual Simply Shakespeare Celebrity Reading of The Merry Wives of Windsor Monday night in Westwood, Calif.
ON THE HUNT
Rachel McAdams enjoys a city stroll with bearded beau Michael Sheen and his daughter Lily, 12, (not pictured) during an afternoon shopping trip in Los Angeles Saturday.
BROS ON THE GO
Kevin and Joe Jonas made a match point while taking Joe's English bulldog, Winston, for a spin Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.
LOVELY 'BONES'
Mommy-to-be Emily Deschanel dons all the bright stuff on Monday while attending the Paley Center for Media's "An Evening With Bones" event in Beverly Hills along with costar David Boreanaz.
THIGH TIMES
As the latest face of Chanel, Blake Lively reports for style duty Monday at the Chanel cruise collection fashion show at the Hotel du Cap near Cannes in the South of France.
WASH AND GO
A freshly showered Ashley Olsen wastes no time on Monday, heading out of her N.Y.C. apartment with her hands full.
THE AVIATOR
A dapper Kellan Lutz is all about being fashion forward, touching down at LAX with some chic accessories in tow on Monday.
EARTH MOTHER
Naomi Watts reduces her carbon footprint on Monday, carrying her groceries home after visiting a New York City Whole Foods.
TIGHT ROPE
Katy Perry gears up for a solo bungee jump at Auckland Bungy in New Zealand on Sunday. "PRE SHOW BUNGY JUMP IN NEW ZEALAND! PPPSHAAAH!," she triumphantly Tweeted.
GRIN & BEAR IT
Mark Wahlberg shows he's unbearably cute Monday while shooting his new comedy Ted in Boston.
'WING'-ING IT
Holly Madison gets acquainted with Charlie, a South African penguin, while visiting Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah estate in Las Vegas on Monday.