Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 1, 2012

Jonas makes a style statement during a coffee run in N.Y.C. Plus: Gwen Stefani, Robert Downey Jr., Miley Cyrus and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

SWEPT AWAY

Credit: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Nick Jonas turns a tie-fluttering breeze into a fashion opportunity as he makes a Starbucks run in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PRIMARY COLORS

Credit: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Robert Downey Jr.'s cardigan may be Iron Man red but his blue fishing cap and yellow sunglasses suggest he's taking the day off from Avengers-style superheroics Monday in N.Y.C .

3 of 15

SLIM FIT

Credit: Jenny White/Broadimage

Miley Cyrus continues to show off her fit form while heading to a Pilates class Monday in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

MEET THE PRESS

Credit: Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

Talk about a hot seat! Jennifer Lopez shows off her gorgeous gams during a press conference to announce her 20-city concert tour – with Enrique Iglesias and Wisin Y. Yandel – Monday in L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 15

HULKING OUT

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo – who plays the not-so-jolly green giant The Hulk – gives his best roar at the MuchMusic HQ in Toronto on Monday.

6 of 15

STRIDE RITE

Credit: Ramey

Gwen Stefani shows her stripes while making her way to a Santa Monica, Calif., recording studio Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

MARCH MADNESS

Credit: Don Arnold/Getty

Once again in character as The Dictator, a sweatsuit-ed-up Sacha Baron Cohen "invades" Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday escorted by beautiful bodyguards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

PRETTY FUNNY

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

A glowing Elizabeth Banks finds her funny bone during an appearance for Lucky magazine's Fashion and Beauty Blogger Conference in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

FIT TO BE TIED

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Jessica Alba has photographers in knots as she smiles for the cameras at the Fashion and Beauty Blog Conference in L.A. on Monday, where she talked about being a celeb mommy blogger.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

MAMA'S BOY

Credit: AKM-GSI

Fresh off an award-winning weekend in Las Vegas, hands-on mom Jennifer Garner reconnects with 2-month-old son Samuel for an appointment Monday in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

EYES WIDE OPEN

Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty

Carrie Underwood gets plugged in during a visit to Z100's Elvis Duran Morning Show Monday in New York City, where she talked about her new album Blown Away, which hits stores Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BLUSHING BEAUTY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

After surviving the jokes and jabs at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a solo Kim Kardashian returns to New York City on Monday, where she heads to her next stop: E!'s upfront presentation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

STAIR MASTERS

Credit: Felix Hoerhager/DPA/ABACA

With supportive spouse Nick Cannon by her side, Mariah Carey stops for photo opp with a fan after performing at a luxury ski resort in Ischgl, Austria, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SHADY CHARACTER

Credit: Zuma

Jason Statham tosses back his best action-hero smirk as he attends the London premiere of his latest action film, Safe, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

ENGAGING WOMAN

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Emily Blunt takes in Sydney Harbor during a lunch break on Monday in Australia, where's she's promoting The Five-Year Engagement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff