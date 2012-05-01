Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 1, 2012
SWEPT AWAY
Nick Jonas turns a tie-fluttering breeze into a fashion opportunity as he makes a Starbucks run in New York City on Monday.
PRIMARY COLORS
Robert Downey Jr.'s cardigan may be Iron Man red but his blue fishing cap and yellow sunglasses suggest he's taking the day off from Avengers-style superheroics Monday in N.Y.C .
SLIM FIT
Miley Cyrus continues to show off her fit form while heading to a Pilates class Monday in Toluca Lake, Calif.
MEET THE PRESS
Talk about a hot seat! Jennifer Lopez shows off her gorgeous gams during a press conference to announce her 20-city concert tour – with Enrique Iglesias and Wisin Y. Yandel – Monday in L.A.
HULKING OUT
The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo – who plays the not-so-jolly green giant The Hulk – gives his best roar at the MuchMusic HQ in Toronto on Monday.
STRIDE RITE
Gwen Stefani shows her stripes while making her way to a Santa Monica, Calif., recording studio Monday.
MARCH MADNESS
Once again in character as The Dictator, a sweatsuit-ed-up Sacha Baron Cohen "invades" Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday escorted by beautiful bodyguards.
PRETTY FUNNY
A glowing Elizabeth Banks finds her funny bone during an appearance for Lucky magazine's Fashion and Beauty Blogger Conference in L.A. on Monday.
FIT TO BE TIED
Jessica Alba has photographers in knots as she smiles for the cameras at the Fashion and Beauty Blog Conference in L.A. on Monday, where she talked about being a celeb mommy blogger.
MAMA'S BOY
Fresh off an award-winning weekend in Las Vegas, hands-on mom Jennifer Garner reconnects with 2-month-old son Samuel for an appointment Monday in Brentwood, Calif.
EYES WIDE OPEN
Carrie Underwood gets plugged in during a visit to Z100's Elvis Duran Morning Show Monday in New York City, where she talked about her new album Blown Away, which hits stores Tuesday.
BLUSHING BEAUTY
After surviving the jokes and jabs at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a solo Kim Kardashian returns to New York City on Monday, where she heads to her next stop: E!'s upfront presentation.
STAIR MASTERS
With supportive spouse Nick Cannon by her side, Mariah Carey stops for photo opp with a fan after performing at a luxury ski resort in Ischgl, Austria, on Monday.
SHADY CHARACTER
Jason Statham tosses back his best action-hero smirk as he attends the London premiere of his latest action film, Safe, on Monday.
ENGAGING WOMAN
Emily Blunt takes in Sydney Harbor during a lunch break on Monday in Australia, where's she's promoting The Five-Year Engagement.