Rebel Wilson Gets Ready for the BAFTAs, Plus Javier & Penélope, Andrew & Lin-Manuel and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Talking Heads
Rebel Wilson helps get set up for Sunday's BAFTA Awards (hello, Regé-Jean Page!) at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 8.
Look of Love
Oscar nominees and longtime loves Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz arrive at the 94th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 7.
Suited Up
Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda keep each other laughing on March 7 at the Academy's nominee luncheon.
Sideways Glances
Also at the Academy's nominee luncheon on March 7: Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper, who greet each other on the blue carpet.
So Smitten
Dylan Meyer only has eyes for fiancée Kristen Stewart on March 7 as IHG Hotels and Resorts presents The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night party, sponsored by Heineken, at Spago in Beverly Hills.
One Cute Couple
Also at The Hollywood Reporter party: Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco.
Walk the Walk
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands on March 7 during a stroll through L.A. with his pup.
Country Queens
Host Dolly Parton gets some help from Kelsea Ballerini on March 7 during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
High in the Sky
Also at the ACM Awards on March 7: Carrie Underwood, who makes a dramatic entrance for her performance.
Coffee Walk
Lady Gaga keeps it casual while grabbing some drinks in L.A. on March 6.
'Days' of Our Lives
Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback embrace at the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey in Los Angeles on March 7.
Pattern Maker
Catherine Zeta-Jones smiles for the cameras on March 7 while leaving dinner with husband Michael Douglas and Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec at Craig's in West Hollywood.
Living Legends
Helen Mirren and Chita Rivera hold hands on March 7 after Mirren presented Rivera with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at the Roundabout Theatre Company's Paint the Town Gala in N.Y.C.
Orange You Glad?
Kim Kardashian commands the spotlight on March 6 at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.
A-list Arrival
Jessica Chastain is a vision at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 7 in L.A.
Road to the Oscars
Also at the Oscars nominees luncheon: Spider-Man: No Way Home costars Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch reunite for a photo.
Fashion Fans
Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Sarah Paulson look amazing at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 7.
Caring for Our Parks
Honoree David Burtka and Today's Dylan Dreyer attend the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, hosted by Hudson River Park Friends, at Current on March 4 in N.Y.C.
Keeping It '100'
Christina Milian hits the red carpet at the Create & Cultivate 100 launch party, in partnership with Chevrolet, at City Market Social House on March 2 in L.A.
Front and Center
Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton sit front row at the Fall 2022 Valentino Ready-to-Wear show on March 6 in Paris.
Country Music's Big Night
Luke Bryan takes the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsals on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Sensational Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7.
All Love
Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant sign "I love you" at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards afterparty at The Victorian on March 6 in Santa Monica.
Big Winners
Rosario Dawson and the cast of Summer of Soul, who took home the win for best documentary, pose backstage with their awards at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 in Santa Monica.
Award Show Fun
Also at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi stop to pose for a photo during the show.
Monochrome Mood
Gemma Chan wears all black to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on March 7.
'Saturday Night' with Charli
In N.Y.C., Charli XCX leaves the Bowery Hotel to head to Saturday Night Live, ahead of her musical guest appearance, on March 5.
Go Bruins!
Saweetie snaps a photo with UCLA mascot Joe Bruin at the NCAA basketball game at Pauley Pavilion in L.A. on March 5.
On the Mic
In Las Vegas, Jimmie Allen rehearses ahead of his performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 6.
Hall of Fame
Regina Hall hosts the Black Excellence Brunch and a screening of Amazon Studios' Master at NeueHouse in Hollywood on March 5.
Face First
Kane Brown hangs with Marshmello on March 5 at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, ahead of Brown's appearance at the ACM Awards.
Fight Club
Halle Berry and Dana White hang before a UFC fight in Las Vegas on March 5, as Berry participates in a Q&A about her latest film, Behind Bruised, a look at the making of her 2020 film, Bruised.
Pink Slip
Hailey Bieber steps out in a pink satin dress and black boots for an evening event at Paris Fashion Week on March 5.
Family Business
Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann pose at the photo call for Netflix's The Bubble at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 5.
Emo Night
Machine Gun Kelly performs his new song "Maybe" with Oli Sykes from Bring Me the Horizon in front of Megan Fox at The Avalon in Hollywood on March 5.
A Great Day
Ryan Reynolds steps out for a New York City stroll on March 4 ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
The Fairest
Snow White and the Huntsman costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron celebrate Stewart's American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 4 in California.
Double Talk
Daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore makes a temporary move to late night for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 4.
Off to the Runway
Bella Hadid leaves her hotel during a very busy Paris Fashion Week on March 4.
Chit Chat
Sam Heughan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on March 3 in N.Y.C.
London Calling!
Nadiya Hussain answers a call in one of the iconic British red telephone booths that have popped up around N.Y.C. to promote the wonders of modern British Cuisine.
Always 'Winning'
Quincy Isaiah hits the red carpet at the HBO series premiere of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in L.A. on March 2.
Celebratory Selfie
Gwen Stefani celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, GXVE, in her hometown of Anaheim, California, on March 3.
Getting Down
Saweetie dances with the Clippers mascot while courtside at the L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on March 3.
Checks Please
Euphoria star Angus Cloud attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club on March 3 in L.A.
Suit Up
Kim Kardashian steps out on March 3 in L.A. in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble.
Out and About
Chrissy Teigen rocks a brown ensemble while out and about in L.A. on March 3.
Call It a "Meat" Cute
Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of Fresh in L.A. on March 3.
The Most Magical Place on Earth
Kelly Rowland stops by Walt Disney World Resort on March 3 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Strike a Pose
Winnie Harlow attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in L.A. on March 3.
Calling All Foodies
Nadiya Hussain and Sara Gore host a cooking class in N.Y.C. on March 3 as part of the GREAT Calling Campaign, an opportunity to see things differently when it comes to modern British Cuisine.
Block Party
Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attend the "Bring Back the Time" Skate Social in South Amboy, New Jersey, on March 3.
Model Behavior
Coco Rocha attends the Roger Vivier press day at Hotel Vivier in Paris on March 3 as part of Fashion Week.
Jean Queen
Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out in N.Y.C. on March 3.
Ab Fab
Tyson Beckford flaunts his fine figure on March 3 while strolling the beach in Miami.
Purple Reign
Another day, another Fashion Week event for Victoria Beckham, who makes her way into a hotel in Paris on March 3.
'HER'story in the Making
H.E.R. performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Game On
Zoë Kravitz plays a round of "Can You Feel It?" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2 in N.Y.C.
3 Generations of Stars
Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow pose at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Queens Unite
Karol G and Ciara sweetly embrace at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
New York's Newest Attraction
Katie Holmes arrives at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Darling Dates
Adrien Brody brings girlfriend Georgina Chapman as his red carpet date at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.
Chloé Girls
Demi Moore and Lucy Boynton hang out at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.