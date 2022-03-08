Rebel Wilson Gets Ready for the BAFTAs, Plus Javier & Penélope, Andrew & Lin-Manuel and More

By People Staff March 08, 2022 06:00 AM

Talking Heads

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson helps get set up for Sunday's BAFTA Awards (hello, Regé-Jean Page!) at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 8.

Look of Love

Credit: Chase Rollins/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Oscar nominees and longtime loves Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz arrive at the 94th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 7. 

Suited Up

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda keep each other laughing on March 7 at the Academy's nominee luncheon. 

Sideways Glances

Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Also at the Academy's nominee luncheon on March 7: Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper, who greet each other on the blue carpet. 

So Smitten

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Dylan Meyer only has eyes for fiancée Kristen Stewart on March 7 as IHG Hotels and Resorts presents The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night party, sponsored by Heineken, at Spago in Beverly Hills. 

One Cute Couple

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Also at The Hollywood Reporter party: Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco. 

Walk the Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands on March 7 during a stroll through L.A. with his pup.

Country Queens

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Host Dolly Parton gets some help from Kelsea Ballerini on March 7 during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

High in the Sky

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Also at the ACM Awards on March 7: Carrie Underwood, who makes a dramatic entrance for her performance.

Coffee Walk

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga keeps it casual while grabbing some drinks in L.A. on March 6.

'Days' of Our Lives

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback embrace at the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey in Los Angeles on March 7.

Pattern Maker

Credit: Shotgetter/BACKGRID

Catherine Zeta-Jones smiles for the cameras on March 7 while leaving dinner with husband Michael Douglas and Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec at Craig's in West Hollywood. 

Living Legends

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren and Chita Rivera hold hands on March 7 after Mirren presented Rivera with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at the Roundabout Theatre Company's Paint the Town Gala in N.Y.C. 

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian commands the spotlight on March 6 at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris. 

A-list Arrival

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Jessica Chastain is a vision at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 7 in L.A.

Road to the Oscars

Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Also at the Oscars nominees luncheon: Spider-Man: No Way Home costars Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch reunite for a photo.

Fashion Fans

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Sarah Paulson look amazing at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

Caring for Our Parks

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Honoree David Burtka and Today's Dylan Dreyer attend the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, hosted by Hudson River Park Friends, at Current on March 4 in N.Y.C.

Keeping It '100'

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Christina Milian hits the red carpet at the Create & Cultivate 100 launch party, in partnership with Chevrolet, at City Market Social House on March 2 in L.A.

Front and Center

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton sit front row at the Fall 2022 Valentino Ready-to-Wear show on March 6 in Paris.

Country Music's Big Night

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Luke Bryan takes the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsals on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Sensational Style

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

All Love

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant sign "I love you" at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards afterparty at The Victorian on March 6 in Santa Monica.

Big Winners

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rosario Dawson and the cast of Summer of Soul, who took home the win for best documentary, pose backstage with their awards at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 in Santa Monica.

Award Show Fun

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi stop to pose for a photo during the show.

Monochrome Mood

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gemma Chan wears all black to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on March 7.

'Saturday Night' with Charli

In N.Y.C., Charli XCX leaves the Bowery Hotel to head to Saturday Night Live, ahead of her musical guest appearance, on March 5.

Go Bruins!

Credit: Keith Birmingham/Getty

Saweetie snaps a photo with UCLA mascot Joe Bruin at the NCAA basketball game at Pauley Pavilion in L.A. on March 5.

On the Mic

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In Las Vegas, Jimmie Allen rehearses ahead of his performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 6.

Hall of Fame

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Regina Hall hosts the Black Excellence Brunch and a screening of Amazon Studios' Master at NeueHouse in Hollywood on March 5.

Face First

Credit: Bryan Perez

Kane Brown hangs with Marshmello on March 5 at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, ahead of Brown's appearance at the ACM Awards. 

Fight Club

Credit: Jeff Bottari, UFC

Halle Berry and Dana White hang before a UFC fight in Las Vegas on March 5, as Berry participates in a Q&A about her latest film, Behind Bruised, a look at the making of her 2020 film, Bruised. 

Pink Slip

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Hailey Bieber steps out in a pink satin dress and black boots for an evening event at Paris Fashion Week on March 5.

Family Business

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann pose at the photo call for Netflix's The Bubble at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 5.

Emo Night

Credit: Acadia Evans

Machine Gun Kelly performs his new song "Maybe" with Oli Sykes from Bring Me the Horizon in front of Megan Fox at The Avalon in Hollywood on March 5.

A Great Day

Ryan Reynolds steps out for a New York City stroll on March 4 ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.

The Fairest

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Snow White and the Huntsman costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron celebrate Stewart's American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 4 in California.

Double Talk

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore makes a temporary move to late night for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 4.

Off to the Runway

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel during a very busy Paris Fashion Week on March 4.

Chit Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Sam Heughan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on March 3 in N.Y.C.  

London Calling!

Credit: GREAT Campaign

Nadiya Hussain answers a call in one of the iconic British red telephone booths that have popped up around N.Y.C. to promote the wonders of modern British Cuisine.

Always 'Winning'

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Quincy Isaiah hits the red carpet at the HBO series premiere of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in L.A. on March 2.  

Celebratory Selfie

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwen Stefani celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, GXVE, in her hometown of Anaheim, California, on March 3. 

Getting Down

Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Getty

Saweetie dances with the Clippers mascot while courtside at the L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on March 3. 

Checks Please

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Euphoria star Angus Cloud attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club on March 3 in L.A. 

Suit Up

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian steps out on March 3 in L.A. in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. 

Out and About

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen rocks a brown ensemble while out and about in L.A. on March 3. 

Call It a "Meat" Cute

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of Fresh in L.A. on March 3. 

The Most Magical Place on Earth

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kelly Rowland stops by Walt Disney World Resort on March 3 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Winnie Harlow attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in L.A. on March 3. 

Calling All Foodies

Credit: GREAT Campaign

Nadiya Hussain and Sara Gore host a cooking class in N.Y.C. on March 3 as part of the GREAT Calling Campaign, an opportunity to see things differently when it comes to modern British Cuisine.

Block Party

Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty

Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attend the "Bring Back the Time" Skate Social in South Amboy, New Jersey, on March 3. 

Model Behavior

Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Coco Rocha attends the Roger Vivier press day at Hotel Vivier in Paris on March 3 as part of Fashion Week. 

Jean Queen

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out in N.Y.C. on March 3. 

Ab Fab

Credit: SPlash News Online

Tyson Beckford flaunts his fine figure on March 3 while strolling the beach in Miami.

Purple Reign

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Another day, another Fashion Week event for Victoria Beckham, who makes her way into a hotel in Paris on March 3.

'HER'story in the Making

Credit: Christopher Polk

H.E.R. performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.

Game On

Credit: Ryan Muir/NBC/Getty

Zoë Kravitz plays a round of "Can You Feel It?" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2 in N.Y.C.

3 Generations of Stars

Credit: Michael Buckner

Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow pose at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.

Queens Unite

Credit: Michael Buckner

Karol G and Ciara sweetly embrace at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.

New York's Newest Attraction

Credit: Splash News Online

Katie Holmes arrives at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.

Darling Dates

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Adrien Brody brings girlfriend Georgina Chapman as his red carpet date at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.

Chloé Girls

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Demi Moore and Lucy Boynton hang out at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

