Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 8, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

GRAY LADIES

Despite her ongoing custody battle, hands-on mom Halle Berry enjoys a color-coordinated stroll with daughter Nahla, 2, in Manhattan on Monday.

MO' BETTER BLUE

In France to attend Paris Fashion Week, the always colorful Katy Perry gives the runway some competition in her red, white and blue ensemble at pop-art designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac's show on Tuesday.

See more Hollywood stars fête Paris Fashion Week here!

BLACK TO BASICS

A black-clad Victoria Beckham shows off her fly style – and gives a peek of her burgeoning belly! – as she arrives at Heathrow Airport on Monday.

ROYAL HELLO

Prince William and bride-to-be Kate Middleton receive a royal welcome as they arrive at the Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. The pair were in town for an unannounced goodwill stop, even flipping hotcakes to aid a local charity.

UNDER THE 'HOOD'

So this is what she's been hiding under her cape! Amanda Seyfried shows off her gorgeous gams during the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Red Riding Hood, at Grauman's Chinese Theater on Monday. The fantasy thriller hits theaters March 11.

'BLOOD' THIRST

Charlie Sheen, who was officially fired from Two and a Half Men, gets ready for battle Monday, showing off his bottle of "tiger blood" alongside "goddess" Natalie Kenley in Los Angeles.

YOU'VE GOT MALE!

Meanwhile, back in New York City, Perry's husband, Russell Brand, gamely accepts Cosmopolitan magazine's Fun Fearless Man award on Monday.

COIF DROP

Brad Pitt hangs tough, sporting a slicked-back pompadour and sideburns, on the New Orleans set of his new heist film Cogan’s Trade on Monday.

A 'NEW' GIG

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano scrubs in on the New York City set of New Year's Eve, where she showed off her growing baby bump on Monday.

LAW SUIT

After squeezing in a beach workout, Matthew McConaughey gets all polished up Monday for his chat with the ladies of The View in New York City, where he's promoting his new film Lincoln Lawyer, out March 18.

EARNING HER STRIPES

It looks like Eva Longoria is doing , stepping out to attend meetings in L.A. on Monday.

FASHION VARSITY

After toasting the Oscars with dad Steven Tyler, Liv makes a fashionable exit from Stella McCartney's runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

HAIR'S THE DEAL

Though Pete Wentz was recently spotted having a low-key lunch with estranged wife Ashlee Simpson, the rocker keeps his focus on his mane man, lookalike son Bronx, 2, while stepping out in L.A. on Monday.

SPIN CITY

Sarah Jessica Parker takes a casual spin around her West Village, New York neighborhood on Monday, pushing her adorable twin daughter, Tabitha.

TROTTING ALONG

After showing off her bikini belly, expectant mom Selma Blair continues enjoying the California sunshine during a horse ride Monday in Los Angeles.

