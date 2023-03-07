Keanu Reeves & Ian McShane Hold Hands at the 'John Wick 4' Premiere, Plus Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on March 7, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Acting Pals

Keanu Reeves
Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane pose for photographers at the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4 in London on Mar. 6.

02 of 80

Young Money Reunion

Nikki Minaj Lil Wayne
Courtesy

Lil Wayne closes out the Gopuff Stage for the night by bringing out Nicki Minaj to perform "Bed Rock" and other hits at Rolling Loud California on Mar. 5.

03 of 80

Always Stylish

Katie Holmes
Gotham/GC Images

A comfy-dressed Katie Holmes is spotted out and about in New York City on Mar. 6.

04 of 80

Empire State of Mind

Cast of Scream
Noam Galai/Getty

The cast of Scream—Devyn Nekoda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Tony Revolori—visits the Empire State Building while in the Big Apple on Mar. 6.

05 of 80

Tongue Out

Coi Leray
Courtesy

Coi Leray sets the stage on fire during day three of Rolling Loud California on Mar. 5.

06 of 80

Blast Off

Tyler Posey
Courtesy

Tyler Posey is seen having a great time during a party at the Avalon hosted by the Emo Nite crew on Mar. 3 in Hollywood.

07 of 80

Toned Up

Jake Gyllenhaal
Louis Grasse/SPP/Shutterstock

Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his impeccable physique as he shoots scenes for the upcoming movie Roadhouse at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 3.

08 of 80

Fashionable Friends

Zendaya Pharrell
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya and Pharrell Williams attend the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

09 of 80

The Moment

Jonathan Majors
David Brendan Hall

Jonathan Majors is honored with the Rising Star Award at the 21st Annual Texas Film Awards at Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas, on March 3.

10 of 80

Family Affair

Camila Alves
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Camila Alves poses with kids Levi Alves McConaughey and Vida Alves McConaughey at the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2023-2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

11 of 80

Ready for Take Off

Helen Mirren
Kate Green/Getty

Helen Mirren playfully clings onto Zachary Levi during a photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at IET London on March 6.

12 of 80

Shaded Up

Michelle Yeoh
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh strikes a pose while at the Shiatzy Chen womenswear fall/winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

13 of 80

Guest of Honor

Nicholas Cage
Rolando Rodriguez/jpistudios

Nicolas Cage makes a speech after being honored at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 5.

14 of 80

Tight Pair

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
MEGA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are decked out in Valentino while out and about in Paris on March 5.

15 of 80

Belt a Tune

Maggie Rogers
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Maggie Rogers sings her heart out while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on March 5.

16 of 80

Undercover Dog Mom

Andie Macdowell
MEGA

Actress Andie MacDowell is barely recognizable while walking her pup at the Silver Lake Reservoir walking trails in Los Angeles on March 5.

17 of 80

Rock On!

Elle King at The Salt Shed, Chicago. Joshua Mellin credit
Joshua Mellin

Elle King rocks out at The Salt Shed in Chicago on March 4.

18 of 80

It Ain't Easy Being Green

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Chris Pine attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon

Chris Pine gets slimed while attending the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

19 of 80

Cute Costars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Awkwafina attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Charley Gallay/Getty for Nickelodeon

The Little Mermaid costars Halle Bailey and Awkwafina attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

20 of 80

For the Kids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

21 of 80

Looking Back

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Regina Hall attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Regina Hall attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, California.

22 of 80

Belt It Out

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Indya Moore attends the Alexander McQueen Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Indya Moore attends the Alexander McQueen show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4 in France.

23 of 80

Screening Starlet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of documentary "Split At The Root" at ARRAY HQ on March 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Araya Doheny/Getty

Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of the documentary Split at the Root at ARRAY HQ on March 3 in Los Angeles.

24 of 80

Laugh It Out

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 03: Denzel Washington and Alex Rodriguez attend a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Alex Rodriguez and Denzel Washington chat it up at a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3 in L.A.

25 of 80

Loud and Proud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty

Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on March 3 in New York City.

26 of 80

Super Chic

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 03: Lucy Liu attends the premiere for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 03, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage)
Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage

Lucy Liu attends the premiere for the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 3 in Rome.

27 of 80

When in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: (L-R) Georgia May Jagger, Julia Fox, Jared Leto attend the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Marine on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Georgia May Jagger, Julia Fox and Jared Leto attend the Vivienne Westwood show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Marine on March 4 in France.

28 of 80

Out for Fresh Air

Kelsea Ballerini
Eric Kowalsky/MEGA

Walking hand-in-hand through New York City, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes take a stroll ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance set for March 4.

29 of 80

Buttoned Up

Michelle Williams
CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams smiles backstage before answering questions about The Fabelmans at New York City's 92nd Street Y on March 2.

30 of 80

Works Out Well

Michael B. Jordan
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Michael B. Jordan looks ready to rumble at the Creed III gym pop-up in collaboration with Hennessy on March 2 in L.A.

31 of 80

Well-Suited Duo

David Beckham
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

In matching suits, David Beckham and his daughter, Harper, strut through the streets of Paris during the city's Fashion Week on March 3.

32 of 80

Front Row Friends

Ciara Kiernan Shipka Lisa Rinna
Dave Benett/Getty

Ciara, Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Elba and Lisa Rinna cozy up during the Nina Ricci womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

33 of 80

Goofy for Good

Jamie Lee Curtis
Araya Doheny/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis enjoys a moment of fun with a small friend at the 8th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off event on March 1 in L.A.

34 of 80

Chilly Couple

Bryan Greenberg Jamie Chung
Chad Salvador/Shutterstock

Husband and wife duo Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung smile from inside a gondola lift on March 2, opening night of the Mammoth Film Festival at Canyon Lodge, presented by Saldo Wines and El Cristiano.

35 of 80

Punk Princess

Avril Lavigne
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Avril Lavigne brings her signature moodiness to Christian Louboutin's March 2 show during Paris Fashion Week.

36 of 80

Here for Sheer

Kerry Washington
Shutterstock

Kerry Washington beckons spring in a lacy floral dress at the L.A. premiere of her Hulu series UnPrisoned on March 2.

37 of 80

Runway Ready

Ciara
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Ciara dazzles in a sparkle-studded bodysuit complete with a tulle black skirt at the Giambattista Valli womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

38 of 80

Friendly Support

Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews

Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews pose together at the L.A. celebration of NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love on March 2.

39 of 80

Sparkly Star

Katy Perry
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Katy Perry channels Old Hollywood glamour at Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love hosted at Avalon Hollywood on March 2.

40 of 80

Blue Light Ballads

Sam SMith
Courtesy

Sam Smith shines under the spotlight at the opening event for Centurion New York, a new luxury spot for Centurion American Express card holders, on March 2.

41 of 80

To the Crowd

Tina Fey
Nina Westervelt/Getty

On March 2, Tina Fey takes the podium at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

42 of 80

Date Night

Molly Ringwald
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Molly Ringwald and her husband Panio Gianopoulos walk the red carpet at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

43 of 80

Girl Power

Queen Latifah
Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Monie Love and Queen Latifah rock out on stage at De La Soul's The DA.I.S.Y. Experience at N.Y.C.'s Webster Hall on March 2.

44 of 80

Street Style

Victoria Beckham
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Looking chic as ever, Victoria Beckham doesn't disappoint in a navy sweater and slacks in Paris for Fashion Week on March 3.

45 of 80

Flo on the Go

Florence Pugh
Jacopo Raule/Getty

Florence Pugh wows in a gray ensemble and bright white handbag during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

46 of 80

Ciao Supers!

Shazam cast
Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage

Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren strike a pose at the photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Palazzo Manfredi in Rome on March 2.

47 of 80

Going Green

Halsey
Pierre Suu/Getty

Halsey keeps it monotone while rocking green hair, a green bra top and matching green eye makeup at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris on March 2.

48 of 80

Chic Streets

Eva Longoria
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eva Longoria stuns in an all-black ensemble in Paris on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

49 of 80

Mom and Dad

Ashley Graham
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Ashley Graham is all smiles as she poses alongside husband Justin Ervin at the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

50 of 80

Scream and Shout

Dermott Mulrooney Scream
Eric Charbonneau

Actors Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori and Mason Gooding pose together at Scream VI The Experience for SCREAM VI in Santa Monica on Feb. 25.

51 of 80

Photo Finish

Alyson Felix
Courtesy NYSE

Olympian Allyson Felix, founder of Saysh, and Courtney Leimkuhler, co-founder of Springbank Collective, ring the NYSE Closing Bell on Feb. 27 in New York City.

52 of 80

The Moment

Angela Bassett
Jemal Countess/Getty

Angela Bassett accepts the award for best supporting actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards in Beverly Hills on March 1.

53 of 80

Rock n' Roller

Suki Waterhouse
The Image Direct

Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse steps out in style in New York City wearing a fur coat paired with platform boots, a patterned dress and oversized sunglasses on March 1.

54 of 80

Ladies Night

Lainey WIlson
Rich Polk/Getty

Lainey Wilson takes the stage at Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1.

55 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Kim Petras
Christopher Polk/Getty

Also in attendance, Becky G and Kim Petras strike a playful pose at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1.

56 of 80

Dog Days

Liev Schreiber
Diggzy/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on March 1.

57 of 80

Très Bright

Emma Roberts
MEGA

Dressed in an orange leather dress, Emma Roberts strikes a pose as she leaves the Chloe runway show on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

58 of 80

Strutting Along

Naomi Campbell
Peter White/Getty

Naomi Campbell hits the runway in a floor-length black dress during the Off-White show for Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

59 of 80

Going Places

ARnold Schwarzeneger
GC Images

A bearded Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a ride on his bike in Venice, California, on March 1 dressed in a bright blue puffer coat and sunglasses.

60 of 80

Back to Reality

Real Housewives
John Lamparski/Getty

Real Housewives stars Bershan Shaw, Dorinda Medley, Avery Singer, Ramona Singer and Jennifer Fessler join Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula at a Real Housewives of New York celebration at Hutong in New York City on March 1.

61 of 80

Belly Rubs

Samantha Hanratty
Courtesy

Yellowjackets' Samantha Hanratty plays with Homer the dog while visiting Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles.

62 of 80

Show Stopping in Silver

Halsey
Pierre Suu/Getty

Halsey wears a show-stopping ensemble at the Paco Rabanne womenswear fall/winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

63 of 80

Bonafide Star

Michael B. Jordan
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Michael B. Jordan is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1.

64 of 80

Kiss, Kiss

Kiss
Kiss. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Legendary bandmates Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on March 1.

65 of 80

London Heroes

Idris Elba Cynthia Erivo
Dave J Hogan/Getty

Andy Serkis, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo arrive at the global premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in London on March 1.

66 of 80

In the Shadows

Usher
Courtesy

Usher burns up the stage in his first performance of 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

67 of 80

Hitting the Bar

Aaron Paul
Courtesy

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul jump behind the bar to serve their Dos Hombres Mezcal at Sushi by Bou Brickell at Miami's SLS Brickell Hotel.

68 of 80

Star Arrival

Selena Gomez
Backgrid

Selena Gomez greets fans on her way to the set of Only Murders in the Building in Manhattan on Feb. 28.

69 of 80

Down Under Drama

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling is almost unrecognizable while filming The Fall Guy at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28.

70 of 80

Proud Mama

Jessie J
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Jessie J happily shows off her growing bump while performing at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 28.

71 of 80

Commandos in Action

Rosario Dawson
Kevin Winter/Getty

Mercedes Moné and Rosario Dawson stage a fight at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian season 3 on Feb. 28.

72 of 80

Main Man

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal and some topical pals attend The Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 28.

73 of 80

Late-Night Guest

Macklemore
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Rapper Macklemore waves to the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

74 of 80

Into the Music

Brandi Carlile
Shannon Finney/Getty

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28.

75 of 80

Glossy Girl

Jessica Williams
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jessica Williams attends the Film Independent 2023 Directors Close-Up - Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking chat at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.

76 of 80

Crowd Pleaser

Lizzo
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Lizzo performs for her fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 28.

77 of 80

Serious Thespian

Adam Driver
Backgrid

Adam Driver is deep in character while filming Megalopolis in Atlanta on Feb. 28.

78 of 80

Purple Reign

Frankie Grande
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Frankie Grande attends The Queerties 2023 Awards celebration at Eden Sunset on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

79 of 80

Easy, Breezy

Rebel Wilson
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rebel Wilson looks like a breath of fresh air while in New York City on Feb. 28.

80 of 80

Cheeky Pair

Bette Midler Billy Crystal
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Bette Midler lays a smooch on Billy Crystal in Los Angeles at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27.

