Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 6, 2012

Fox sends smooches to adoring fans at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new movie. Plus: Liam Hemsworth, January Jones, Katy Perry and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

LIP SERVICE

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Rex-USA

Pucker up! Megan Fox, who gushed to PEOPLE about her love of children, blows kisses to adoring fans Monday at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new comedy, Friends with Kids, hosted by the Cinema Society and PEOPLE StyleWatch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Splash News Online

Rumer Willis takes a turn behind the camera lens Monday, fooling around with photographers after premiering her new film, The Diary of Preston Plummer, at the Miami International Film Festival.

3 of 15

SKIRTING THE ISSUE

Credit: INF

Mad Men star January Jones leaves baby Xander behind for a solo outing Monday in L.A. The star's hit drama returns to the small screen March 25.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

DRIVE-THRU

Credit: Xposure

Need a ride? A beaming Ed Westwick flashes a sweet smile Tuesday while filming Gossip Girl on location in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 15

NEW WAVE

Credit: Splash News Online

After coming clean about her breakup song, Katy Perry continues her blue streak Tuesday, sporting a wavy do at a Chanel fashion show in Paris.

6 of 15

LAST LOOKS

Credit: Ramey

Liam Hemsworth – whose [LINK costar recently gushed about their sibling-like bond" "" "" "0" ] – flashes a warm smile Monday in N.Y.C, where he's promoting the highly anticipated film, out March 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ON THE SPOT

Credit: effrey Mayer/WireImage

Emily Blunt goes dotty Monday at the L.A. premiere of her new comedy-romance, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, at the Directors Guild of America Awards dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

BUNCH OF 'KID'-DERS

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarTraks

It's three times the laughter! Pals Jonah Hill, Jack McBrayer and Paul Rudd buddy up Monday at a Friends with Kids post-screening afterparty in N.Y.C., hosted by the Cinema Society and PEOPLE StyleWatch.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SPARKLY STATEMENT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Newly engaged and expectant mom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shows off her new diamond ring while shopping with Jersey Shore costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley Monday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

PASSION FOR FASHION

Credit: Nicolas Briquet/StarTraks

Getting their fill of Fashion Week, celeb pals Salma Hayek and Alicia Keys stick together Monday during Stella McCartney's autumn/winter 2012 runway show in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

BLEACHED OUT

Credit: Splash News Online

Sporting a blonde wig, Vanessa Hudgens looks unrecognizable as she films a scene for her latest film, Spring Breakers, Monday in Sarasota, Fla.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BIKINI BLOWOUT

Credit: Ralph Notaro/Splash News Online

Va-va-voom! Enjoying the sunny weather, former RHONYC star Kelly Bensimon and socialite Tinsley Mortimer flaunt their bikini bods for a photo shoot Monday in South Beach, Fla.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

SET DRESSING

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Katharine McPhee makes a colorful statement Monday on the New York City set of her hit series Smash.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

THE LAST LAUGH

Credit: Derek Storm/Splash News Online

Mad Men hunk Jon Hamm keeps girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt in stitches Monday while leaving the Today show in New York City, where the couple promoted their upcoming comedy, Friends With Kids, in theaters Mar. 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: GSI Media

Bonjour! A solo Nicole Kidman looks trés chic in her suede trench as she arrives at her hotel in Paris on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff