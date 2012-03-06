Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 6, 2012
LIP SERVICE
Pucker up! Megan Fox, who gushed to PEOPLE about her love of children, blows kisses to adoring fans Monday at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new comedy, Friends with Kids, hosted by the Cinema Society and PEOPLE StyleWatch.
PICTURE PERFECT
Rumer Willis takes a turn behind the camera lens Monday, fooling around with photographers after premiering her new film, The Diary of Preston Plummer, at the Miami International Film Festival.
SKIRTING THE ISSUE
Mad Men star January Jones leaves baby Xander behind for a solo outing Monday in L.A. The star's hit drama returns to the small screen March 25.
DRIVE-THRU
Need a ride? A beaming Ed Westwick flashes a sweet smile Tuesday while filming Gossip Girl on location in N.Y.C.
NEW WAVE
After coming clean about her breakup song, Katy Perry continues her blue streak Tuesday, sporting a wavy do at a Chanel fashion show in Paris.
LAST LOOKS
Liam Hemsworth – whose [LINK costar recently gushed about their sibling-like bond" "" "" "0" ] – flashes a warm smile Monday in N.Y.C, where he's promoting the highly anticipated film, out March 23.
ON THE SPOT
Emily Blunt goes dotty Monday at the L.A. premiere of her new comedy-romance, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, at the Directors Guild of America Awards dinner.
BUNCH OF 'KID'-DERS
It's three times the laughter! Pals Jonah Hill, Jack McBrayer and Paul Rudd buddy up Monday at a Friends with Kids post-screening afterparty in N.Y.C., hosted by the Cinema Society and PEOPLE StyleWatch.
SPARKLY STATEMENT
Newly engaged and expectant mom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shows off her new diamond ring while shopping with Jersey Shore costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley Monday in New York.
PASSION FOR FASHION
Getting their fill of Fashion Week, celeb pals Salma Hayek and Alicia Keys stick together Monday during Stella McCartney's autumn/winter 2012 runway show in Paris.
BLEACHED OUT
Sporting a blonde wig, Vanessa Hudgens looks unrecognizable as she films a scene for her latest film, Spring Breakers, Monday in Sarasota, Fla.
BIKINI BLOWOUT
Va-va-voom! Enjoying the sunny weather, former RHONYC star Kelly Bensimon and socialite Tinsley Mortimer flaunt their bikini bods for a photo shoot Monday in South Beach, Fla.
SET DRESSING
Katharine McPhee makes a colorful statement Monday on the New York City set of her hit series Smash.
THE LAST LAUGH
Mad Men hunk Jon Hamm keeps girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt in stitches Monday while leaving the Today show in New York City, where the couple promoted their upcoming comedy, Friends With Kids, in theaters Mar. 9.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Bonjour! A solo Nicole Kidman looks trés chic in her suede trench as she arrives at her hotel in Paris on Monday.