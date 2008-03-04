Star Tracks - Tuesday, March 4, 2008
GOING GLOBAL
Reese Witherspoon models an Avon Empowerment Bracelet from a special seat – her own spot at the United Nations – during a news conference Tuesday to announce a partnership between Avon and the United Nations Development Fund for Women. "I think it is so important to make our daughters and our sisters and everyone whose lives we affect be aware that there are so many women without rights in this world," Witherspoon told PEOPLE at the event.
TEXAS-SIZED WELCOME
Eva Longoria Parker cheers for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Clinton Monday during a town hall meeting in Austin the night before the state's primary. "Hillary has proven she has the strength and experience to deliver the change we need," the Desperate Housewives star (and Texas native) told the crowd.
MEET HER MATCH
Paris Hilton indulges her inner rocker during a shopping expedition with boyfriend Benji Madden Monday in Hollywood. Coordinated looks aside, the heiress has been broadcasting her affections for her new beau with accessories, sporting a "B" pendant and a sparkly ring.
DINER'S CLUB
They've arrived in New York! Jessica Simpson steps out to dinner Monday night at the Waverly Inn with Tony Romo. In the Big Apple to attend Cosmopolitan's Fun Fearless Male of the Year Awards with her beau, the singer is next expected to fly to Nashville, where she's been working on a country album.
TRAILER TIME
Though he plays a womanizer in his new movie, Spread, off-camera Ashton Kutcher keeps his wife Demi Moore in his sights during a break Monday on the Los Angeles set.
OUT OF TOWNERS
Drew Barrymore and beau Justin Long cozy up on the streets of Chicago Sunday, before taping an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
WALKING TALL
Eva Mendes struts down the streets of Beverly Hills after a business meeting. Almost a month out of rehab, Mendes had her first public appearance as a presenter at the Independent Spirit Awards.
HAPPY MEAL
McDonalds customers in Chicago got an unexpected surprise with their order: RampB artist Ciara. The singer was working the drive-thru to promote the fast food chain's new McSkillet Burrito.
LOOKING 'SO RAVEN'
Martin Lawrence and his onscreen daughter Raven-Symone get giggly on the red carpet Monday before the premiere of their movie, College Road Trip, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
GO ARMY GREEN
Showing off her newly coiffed locks, Julia Roberts totes a big green bag Monday while walking in the Big Apple, where she's reportedly set to begin filming Duplicity with Clive Owen.
SUIT HERSELF
After her brother dismissed pregnancy rumors, Kate Hudson makes her own statement – without saying a word – in Miami on Monday by lotioning up poolside in a teeny red bikini.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Taking a peak into the next generation of soccer stars, David Beckham checks out who's got a leg up in the game during a visit with fans Monday in Shanghai, where he's scheduled to play an exhibition this week.
EAT & RUN
Continuing her adventures through Paris, Jessica Alba grabs a baguette to go Sunday, not losing a second as she explores the local flea market.
TABLE SERVICE
Naomi Watts offers 7-month-old son Alexander a seat at the grown-ups' table Monday during a lunch out with friends in Sydney.
FEAR NOT
While being feted as a Fun Fearless Male of the Year by Cosmopolitan magazine Monday in Manhattan, John Mayer shows no fear while chatting with event emcee Carmen Electra. Asked if the title will help him with ladies, Mayer joked to PEOPLE, "I don’t know. Can I get it in card form so I can keep it in my wallet?”
CASUAL COLLECTION
On her way to a London pub Monday, Kate Moss models a comfy and casual look.