Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 31, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

GIFT OF GAB

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Microphone check! Lauren Conrad chats it up at MTV Canada's The After Show on Monday to talk up season 5 of The Hills at Toronto's Masonic Temple. The new season of the reality show premieres on April 6.

DADDY DAY CARE

Credit: INF

Open wide! Matthew McConaughey treats 8-month-old son Levi to a juicy pear Monday during a healthy shopping trip in Malibu.

MAD FOR PLAID

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Nice legs! Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick struts his stuff on the runway in a traditional Scottish kilt during the Dressed to Kilt fashion show Monday at New York City's M2 Ultra Lounge. The event, which paid tribute to all things Scottish, was hosted by famous Scotsman Sir Sean Connery.

SCOT FREE

Credit: WENN

Also at the Dressed to Kilt show: Mike Myers, who hammed it up on the catwalk, cracks up event host Sean Connery backstage at M2 Ultra Lounge in New York City.

STRONG ARMED

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman does some heavy lifting – and makes it look effortless – after a visit to Blick Art Materials shop Monday in New York City, where the dapper actor reportedly bought an easel.

6 of 15

PUPPY LOVE

Credit: CWNY/Fame Pictures

Gisele Bündchen, who will celebrate her nuptials to quarterback Tom Brady in a second ceremony in Costa Rica this weekend, keeps her pooch close while leaving New York City's Chelsea Piers on Monday night.

TRAVEL COMPANIONS

Credit: Vickers/Seligman/Splash News Online

Also hitting the road with a furry friend: Mickey Rourke and his white Chihuahua, Jaws, both strike a pose while arriving Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

For more celebrities and their pets, go to PeoplePets!

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Credit: Flynet

Who's the delivery girl? It's Lily Allen, toting drinks Monday at In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles. The British singer, whose U.S. tour launches April 1, even wrote on Twitter about her fast-food pit stop: "US bashed. In n out burger devoured," she tweeted.

GOODWILL TOUR

Credit: BARM/Fame Pictures

Madonna and 3-year-old son David Banda explore the grounds of the Mphandula childcare center, built by her Raising Malawi charity, in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Monday. The singer (who was also accompanied by daughter Lourdes, 12, and son Rocco, 8, not pictured) will face a judge Friday as part of her ongoing quest to adopt 3-year-old Mercy James.

FLY GIRL

Credit: Flynet

After presenting pal Leonardo DiCaprio with a trophy at the Kids' Choice Award, a refreshed – and super stylish – Cameron Diaz touches down at London's Heathrow Airport Monday after her flight from Los Angeles.

See more stylish stars looking chic at the airport.

WHERE THE BOYS ARE

Credit: Splash News Online

The boys of Hollywood are back! Kevin Dillon and Adrian Grenier shoot the sixth season of their hit HBO show Entourage Monday at Urth Café in – where else? – Los Angeles.

VIRTUAL TOURIST

Credit: Eliot Press/ Bauer-Griffin

Who needs a travel guide? Demi Moore documents her adventures Monday in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, with daughter Scout (not pictured) as she goes! The actress visited the Matisse museum and Gran Caffe, and recorded her travels in real time on her official Twitter account.

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

No wonder he's smiling! Seth Rogen – whose animated comedy Monsters vs. Aliens opened at No. 1 at the weekend box office – stays in good spirits Monday as he heads into The Late Show with David Letterman in New York.

THE EX FACTOR

Credit: Carlos Vila/Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

Have they gotten back together? Whitney Port and ex-boyfriend Jay Lyon step out together Monday in New York City's West Village neighborhood. The couple had a dramatic break-up in the season finale of their MTV show earlier this month.

GO FOR THE GOLD

Credit: GSI Media

Liv Tyler's afternoon is off the chain! The actress gets chatty during a shopping trip in Malibu on Monday.

