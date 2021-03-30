Melissa Benoist Films the Final Season of Supergirl, Plus Sofía Vergara, Eddie Izzard and More
Final Farewell
Melissa Benoist is seen in great spirits while filming Supergirl's final season on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
Classic LBD
Sofía Vergara arrives in a sweet little black dress and heels to film America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California on Monday.
Black Tie Affair
Eddie Izzard poses on the red carpet during the Six Minutes to Midnight photocall at the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday in Bexhill, England.
Back in Action
Diana Ross performs at the Candelight Dinner at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, over the weekend.
Model Moment
Heidi Klum wears a self-referential shirt on Saturday while out in Los Angeles.
Piano Man
Also on stage over the weekend: Craig Robinson, who performs at the Laugh Factory during a virtual telethon to support families of the Atlanta shooting victims in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Big Premiere
Keith Urban attends the Australian premiere of Hamilton at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney on Saturday.
Bright Spot
Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea have a date night at Nobu Malibu on Saturday.
Going Green
Christine Chiu stuns in green as she heads to dinner at Tesse in West Hollywood on Sunday.
Get Fit
Kendall Jenner leaves a gym in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Pretty in Pink
Winnie Harlow hits the beach in style, showing off her pink bikini during her Miami vacation on Sunday.
Lip Action
Costars Chanté Adams and Michael B. Jordan continue filming Journal for Jordan in New York City.
A Vision
Regina King looks gorgeous in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown at the Watts Towers in Los Angeles during the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.
Flower Power
Tilda Swinton shops with a friend in Sydney, Australia.
Cup of Joe
Olivia Wilde goes on a coffee run in London.
Across the Pond
Leslie Mann films her new Amazon series The Power in London.
Promenade
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor is spotted in Trafford, enjoying a sunny stroll with a friend.
White Hot
Kylie Jenner steps out in Hollywood for dinner at The Nice Guy.
Good Vibes
Lucy Hale enjoys a coffee date with her friend in Los Angeles.
Model in Black
Hailey Baldwin is dressed in all black for her dinner at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood over the weekend.
Fist Bump
Oscar De La Hoya and Snoop Dogg share a moment on stage during a news conference for Triller Fight Club's inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Giving Back
Rapper YG gives away 4Hunnid Block Runner sneakers from The Flame footwear line at the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles.
Green Machine
Bella Hadid keeps it light on Friday while shooting a fashion campaign in Brooklyn, New York.
Barefoot Dreams
Liam Hemsworth heads for the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on Friday.
Suit Yourself
Addison Rae gets all dressed up on Friday for a visit to The Tonight Show studios in N.Y.C.
A Little Boost
Lana Del Rey heads out for breakfast and coffee with her mother (not pictured) on Friday in L.A.
Sweet Life
JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie join the singer's family at Sugar Factory Century City in California on Thursday for birthday treats including the King Sundae.
Red Hot
Kylie Jenner arrives at Justin Bieber’s album release party in an eye-catching jumpsuit featuring sheer panels and cut-outs on Thursday at The Nice Guy in L.A.
Spring in Her Step
Maya Rudolph makes a grand entrance in a floral dress on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Smiles on Set
Annie Murphy is seen filming an episode of Russian Doll on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Gang’s All Here
Taika Waititi, Isla Fisher, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky (not pictured) and Russell Crowe (bottom right) gather at the round three National Rugby League match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters on Friday in Sydney, Australia.
Off to the Races
British racing driver Lewis Hamilton arrives at the 2021 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Dog Days
Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma for an afternoon stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday.