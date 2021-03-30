Melissa Benoist Films the Final Season of Supergirl, Plus Sofía Vergara, Eddie Izzard and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated March 25, 2021 12:04 PM

Final Farewell

Melissa Benoist is seen in great spirits while filming Supergirl's final season on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.

Classic LBD

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofía Vergara arrives in a sweet little black dress and heels to film America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California on Monday.

Black Tie Affair

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

Eddie Izzard poses on the red carpet during the Six Minutes to Midnight photocall at the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday in Bexhill, England.

Back in Action

Credit: Nicholas Koon/ZUMA Wire/SplashNews.com

Diana Ross performs at the Candelight Dinner at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, over the weekend.

Model Moment

Credit: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum wears a self-referential shirt on Saturday while out in Los Angeles. 

Piano Man

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also on stage over the weekend: Craig Robinson, who performs at the Laugh Factory during a virtual telethon to support families of the Atlanta shooting victims in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Big Premiere

Credit: Wendell Teodoro/Getty

Keith Urban attends the Australian premiere of Hamilton at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney on Saturday.

Bright Spot

Credit: BACKGRID

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea have a date night at Nobu Malibu on Saturday.

Going Green

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Christine Chiu stuns in green as she heads to dinner at Tesse in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Get Fit

Credit: CrownMedia/MEGA

Kendall Jenner leaves a gym in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: MEGA

Winnie Harlow hits the beach in style, showing off her pink bikini during her Miami vacation on Sunday.

Lip Action

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Costars Chanté Adams and Michael B. Jordan continue filming Journal for Jordan in New York City.

A Vision

Credit: NAACP/Shutterstock

Regina King looks gorgeous in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown at the Watts Towers in Los Angeles during the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

Flower Power

Credit: KHAPGG/BACKGRID

Tilda Swinton shops with a friend in Sydney, Australia.

Cup of Joe

Credit: SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde goes on a coffee run in London.

Across the Pond

Credit: Jules/SplashNews.com

Leslie Mann films her new Amazon series The Power in London.

Promenade

Credit: Stephen Crawshaw/BACKGRID

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor is spotted in Trafford, enjoying a sunny stroll with a friend.

White Hot

Credit: BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner steps out in Hollywood for dinner at The Nice Guy.

Good Vibes

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Lucy Hale enjoys a coffee date with her friend in Los Angeles.

Model in Black

Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin is dressed in all black for her dinner at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Fist Bump

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oscar De La Hoya and Snoop Dogg share a moment on stage during a news conference for Triller Fight Club's inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Giving Back

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Rapper YG gives away 4Hunnid Block Runner sneakers from The Flame footwear line at the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles.

Green Machine

Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid keeps it light on Friday while shooting a fashion campaign in Brooklyn, New York.

Barefoot Dreams

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth heads for the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on Friday.

Suit Yourself

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Addison Rae gets all dressed up on Friday for a visit to The Tonight Show studios in N.Y.C.

A Little Boost

Credit: The Image Direct

Lana Del Rey heads out for breakfast and coffee with her mother (not pictured) on Friday in L.A.

Sweet Life

Credit: Courtesy Sugar Factory American Brasserie

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie join the singer's family at Sugar Factory Century City in California on Thursday for birthday treats including the King Sundae.

Red Hot

Credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

Kylie Jenner arrives at Justin Bieber’s album release party in an eye-catching jumpsuit featuring sheer panels and cut-outs on Thursday at The Nice Guy in L.A.

Spring in Her Step

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Maya Rudolph makes a grand entrance in a floral dress on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

Smiles on Set

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Annie Murphy is seen filming an episode of Russian Doll on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Gang’s All Here

Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Taika Waititi, Isla Fisher, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky (not pictured) and Russell Crowe (bottom right) gather at the round three National Rugby League match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters on Friday in Sydney, Australia. 

Off to the Races

Credit: Charles Coates/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton arrives at the 2021 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday in Sakhir, Bahrain. 

Dog Days

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma for an afternoon stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Take Two