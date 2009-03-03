Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 3, 2009
CHILLING OUT
The cold isn't going to get her down! Bundled up to brave the frigid New York City weather, a cheery Cameron Diaz gets wrapped up in her errands – and a chic scarf – during a stroll Tuesday through the Big Apple.
MAKING 'FUN'
No fear here! Gossip Girl hunk Chace Crawford suits up for Cosmopolitan magazine's Fun Fearless Male Awards on Monday in Beverly Hills. The actor was honored alongside celebs including Mario Lopez, Bradley Cooper and Rainn Wilson as the choices for men of the year.
THRILL SEEKERS
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens add their celebrity superpower to the red carpet Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Watchmen. The film, based on the graphic-novel series about a group of superheroes, hits theaters on March 6.
TOAST WITH THE MOST
Cheers! Pop star Pink enjoys a frothy cold beer Monday after performing at the Geneva Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland. The singer has been traveling across Europe on her Funhouse tour.
'ART' APPRECIATOR
Recent Big Apple transplant Justin Timberlake has a ball for a good cause Monday at the New York Academy of Art's TriBeCa Ball, an event to raise money for the nonprofit educational and cultural institution.
DINNER DATE
After a girls' night with Desperate Housewives costar Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria Parker steps out with husband Tony Parker on Monday at her Hollywood restaurant Beso.
GOLD STANDARD
Charlize Theron makes a striking entrance (in gold lamé Lanvin) Monday at the Paris premiere of her family drama The Burning Plain. Though the movie is debuting in Europe, U.S. fans will have to wait until September for its release.
HOME GIRLS
They're back! Just off a visit to London, Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson return to Los Angeles – and to their usual haunts, making the rounds Monday night in West Hollywood.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Kate Hudson continues to make the rounds during Milan Fashion Week, dazzling – in head-to-toe gold Dolce amp Gabbana – at the "Extreme Beauty in Vogue" photography exhibit at the Palazzo della Ragione on Monday.
SWEET LIFE
Have spoon, will travel! While running errands in Los Angeles on Sunday, Michelle Williams treats daughter Matilda, 3, to a frozen dessert from Pinkberry. The actress recently said she hopes her little girl grows up to become a doctor – though she's most interested in being a cowgirl.
BEST IN SHOW
After noshing on dog treats in Germany, Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson (both dressed in Burberry) get on with the show, hitting the red carpet for the premiere of Marley amp Me in London's Leicester Square on Monday night.
CLEANING CREW
U2 frontman Bono and his fellow bandmates (literally) pave their way into the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on Monday. The Irish rockers, whose latest album No Line on the Horizon hits stores March 3, will play on The Late Show with David Letterman all week long.
PUPPY LOVE
Brooke Shields cuddles up to a furry friend at a shopping event sponsored by Big Apple networking organization Divalysscious Moms at the Juicy Couture flagship store in New York City on Sunday.
FRUITS OF HER LABOR
Jessica Alba weighs her options carefully – check out those grapefruits! – as she stocks up on citrus Sunday at a farmers' market in Los Angeles.
STAIR MASTER
Back from her Mexican getaway, Ashley Tisdale goes undercover after an appointment Monday in Encino, Calif.
UP IN ARMS
It's a celebration! Marc Anthony enjoys his moment in the spotlight Saturday after performing a number of his hits during the closing ceremony of the 50th anniversary of the Viñas del Mar Festival in Chile. The singer received several awards for his sold-out performance, including the "Gaviota de Ora," which wasn't one of the festival's listed honors but was symbolically given to Anthony.