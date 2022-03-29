Lana Condor Visits The Tonight Show, Plus Sarah Jessica Parker, Elle Fanning and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Sharing the Spotlight
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.
Print Party
Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.
Rise and Grind
Oscar Isaac leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. early on March 29.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.
Theater Buffs
Also at the opening night of Plaza Suite: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.
BILT for This
A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.
Fierce Competition
Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Lovely in Leather
Kelly Clarkson also hit the American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Live in Concert
Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain.
Sing Thing
Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, Humble Quest.
Theater Buffs
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical SUFFS at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.
To the North
Alexander Skarsgard and Gustav Lindh attend the Swedish premiere of The Northman presented by Universal Pictures and Focus Features at the Rigoletto Cinema in Stockholm on March 28.
Puffed Up
Ryan Reynolds blends in while all bundled up for a blustery day in N.Y.C. on March 28.
Out for a Ride
A shirtless Jason Momoa takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Malibu on March 26.
Doja Domination
Doja Cat performs her hits at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo on March 25.
Center Stage
Beanie Feldstein shines as Fanny Brice during the first preview curtain call for the revival of Funny Girl on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in N.Y.C. on March 26.
High Honors
Ed Sheeran receives the headline award backstage at the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 27.
Miami Mode
Nina Agdal takes a dip in the ocean in a lime green bikini in Miami Beach on March 27.
On the Mic
Louis Tomlinson rocks the crowd during his world tour in Oslo, Norway on March 27.
For the Culture
Lizzo shines at the watch party for her new show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on March 25.
Classy and Fabulous
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on March 26.
Big Love
Sarah Paulson proudly attends girlfriend Holland Taylor's opening night performance of ANN at the Pasadena Playhouse on March 26.
Take Two
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunite at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party in L.A. on March 25.
Hand Full of Dreams
Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on March 25.
Best Dressed
David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.
Higher Ground
Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album Higher at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.
Quite a Handful
Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, California on March 24.
Comfy Casual
Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.
Set Sighting
Olivia Colman starts filming for Empire of Light in Margate on March 25.
Day Date
Lily Collins and hubby Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on March 24.
Orange Moment
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn arrives at a photoshoot at the famous Carney's Restaurant in L.A. on March 24.
Major Recognition
Will Smith presents an award to his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Coming to 'Kimmel'
Gwen Stefani waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 24 in L.A.
Big Smooch
In London, Camila Cabello blows a kiss during her visit to Kiss FM on March 25.
Leading Ladies
Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis grace the stage at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Model Mates
Supermodels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio head to the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at San Vicente Bungalows on March 24 in West Hollywood.
Crew Love
Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield attend the premiere of FX's Atlanta season 3 after party at Hollywood Forever on March 24.
Family Affair
Busy Philipps brings child Birdie Silverstein to the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.
'good 4 u'
The star of the night, Olivia Rodrigo arrives at her Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.
On the Mic
Honoree Jamie Dornan speaks during US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.
Glitz and Glam
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan stun at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood event at Mother Wolf on March 24 in L.A.
Solo Stroll
Peter Dinklage goes for a morning walk in his Brooklyn, New York neighborhood on March 25.
Special Screening
Naomi Watts arrives at the Cinema Society screening of Infinite Storm in N.Y.C. on March 24.
Game, Set, Match
Naomi Osaka celebrates her win against Angelique Kerber during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24.
A-list Arrivals
Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe attend ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Green Goddess
Winnie Harlow attends a birthday party at Limitless Sunset on March 24.
One Love
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade during their 2022 Caribbean tour on March 24 in Kingston, Jamaica.
On the Move
Pamela Anderson steps out in N.Y.C. in great spirits on March 23.
Malibu Cruiser
Jason Momoa rides through Malibu on his vintage motorcycle with friends on March 23.
Over the 'Moon'
Lana Condor looks gorgeous in a neon gown at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino hit the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on a rainy N.Y.C. day on March 23.
All Hail 'The Queen'
Angela Lewis sparkles during The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience exclusive preview event, ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on March 23.
City Chic
Naomi Watts makes her way through N.Y.C. on March 24 in a white suit and gold jewlery.
Master Chief Hits the Red Carpet
Halo series star Pablo Schreiber attends the premiere of the new Paramount+ series at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 23 in L.A.
Walk the Walk
Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 23.
Sweet Smiles
Sammi Hanratty and Cole Sprouse share a sweet embrace at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.
Fashion Forward
In London, Camila Cabello shows off her stunning street style on March 24.
On 'Cloud' 9
Euphoria star Angus Cloud poses at FILA's new Spring/Summer 2022 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on March 23.
Cheers But Make It Chic
Kendall Jenner stops by the 818 Bar at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood Monday to enjoy a cocktail made with none other than her tequila as she checks out the immersive pop-up retail and social hub.
Laugh Track
Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell share a laugh after lunching in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 23.