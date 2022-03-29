Lana Condor Visits The Tonight Show, Plus Sarah Jessica Parker, Elle Fanning and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff Updated March 29, 2022 12:40 PM

Over the 'Moon'

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Lana Condor stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about being newly engaged and working on Moonshot in N.Y.C. on March 28.

Sharing the Spotlight

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.

Print Party

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.

Rise and Grind

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Oscar Isaac leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. early on March 29.

That's Hot

Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Also at the opening night of Plaza Suite: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.

BILT for This

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.

Fierce Competition

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.

Lovely in Leather

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Kelly Clarkson also hit the American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.

Live in Concert

Credit: Javier Bragado/Redferns/Getty

Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain. 

Sing Thing

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, Humble Quest. 

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical SUFFS at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.

To the North

Credit: Michael Campanella/Getty

Alexander Skarsgard and Gustav Lindh attend the Swedish premiere of The Northman presented by Universal Pictures and Focus Features at the Rigoletto Cinema in Stockholm on March 28.

Puffed Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds blends in while all bundled up for a blustery day in N.Y.C. on March 28.

Out for a Ride

Credit: Backgrid

A shirtless Jason Momoa takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Malibu on March 26.

Doja Domination

Credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

Doja Cat performs her hits at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo on March 25.

Center Stage

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Beanie Feldstein shines as Fanny Brice during the first preview curtain call for the revival of Funny Girl on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in N.Y.C. on March 26.

High Honors

Credit: PA/Zuma

Ed Sheeran receives the headline award backstage at the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 27.

Miami Mode

Credit: Splash News Online

Nina Agdal takes a dip in the ocean in a lime green bikini in Miami Beach on March 27.

On the Mic

Credit: Nigel Waldron/Splash News Online

Louis Tomlinson rocks the crowd during his world tour in Oslo, Norway on March 27.

For the Culture

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Lizzo shines at the watch party for her new show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on March 25.

Classy and Fabulous

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on March 26.

Big Love

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Sarah Paulson proudly attends girlfriend Holland Taylor's opening night performance of ANN at the Pasadena Playhouse on March 26.

Take Two

Credit: Saskia Lawaks

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunite at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party in L.A. on March 25.

Hand Full of Dreams

Credit: Medios y Media/Getty

Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on March 25.

Best Dressed

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.

Higher Ground

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album Higher at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.

Quite a Handful

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, California on March 24.

Comfy Casual

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.

Set Sighting

Credit: ALLFIELDS PHOTOGRAPHY/Splash News Online

Olivia Colman starts filming for Empire of Light in Margate on March 25.

Day Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily Collins and hubby Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on March 24.

Orange Moment

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn arrives at a photoshoot at the famous Carney's Restaurant in L.A. on March 24.

Major Recognition

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Will Smith presents an award to his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Coming to 'Kimmel'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 24 in L.A.

Big Smooch

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

In London, Camila Cabello blows a kiss during her visit to Kiss FM on March 25.

Leading Ladies

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis grace the stage at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Model Mates

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio head to the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at San Vicente Bungalows on March 24 in West Hollywood.

Crew Love

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield attend the premiere of FX's Atlanta season 3 after party at Hollywood Forever on March 24.

Family Affair

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Busy Philipps brings child Birdie Silverstein to the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.

'good 4 u'

Credit: Splash News Online

The star of the night, Olivia Rodrigo arrives at her Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.

On the Mic

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Honoree Jamie Dornan speaks during US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan stun at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood event at Mother Wolf on March 24 in L.A.

Solo Stroll

Credit: Splash News Online

Peter Dinklage goes for a morning walk in his Brooklyn, New York neighborhood on March 25.

Special Screening

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts arrives at the Cinema Society screening of Infinite Storm in N.Y.C. on March 24. 

Game, Set, Match

Credit: MediaPunch

Naomi Osaka celebrates her win against Angelique Kerber during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24.

A-list Arrivals

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe attend ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Green Goddess

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Winnie Harlow attends a birthday party at Limitless Sunset on March 24.

One Love

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade during their 2022 Caribbean tour on March 24 in Kingston, Jamaica.

On the Move

Credit: The Image Direct

Pamela Anderson steps out in N.Y.C. in great spirits on March 23.

Malibu Cruiser

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Momoa rides through Malibu on his vintage motorcycle with friends on March 23.

Over the 'Moon'

Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Lana Condor looks gorgeous in a neon gown at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino hit the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on a rainy N.Y.C. day on March 23.

All Hail 'The Queen'

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Angela Lewis sparkles during The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience exclusive preview event, ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on March 23.

City Chic

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Naomi Watts makes her way through N.Y.C. on March 24 in a white suit and gold jewlery. 

Master Chief Hits the Red Carpet

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Halo series star Pablo Schreiber attends the premiere of the new Paramount+ series at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 23 in L.A.

Walk the Walk

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 23.

Sweet Smiles

Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Sammi Hanratty and Cole Sprouse share a sweet embrace at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.

Fashion Forward

Credit: Christian Vierig/GC Images

In London, Camila Cabello shows off her stunning street style on March 24. 

On 'Cloud' 9

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Euphoria star Angus Cloud poses at FILA's new Spring/Summer 2022 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on March 23.

Cheers But Make It Chic

Credit: Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner stops by the 818 Bar at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood Monday to enjoy a cocktail made with none other than her tequila as she checks out the immersive pop-up retail and social hub.

Laugh Track

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash news online

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell share a laugh after lunching in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 23. 

So Blue