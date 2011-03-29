Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 29, 2011

Beckham and Vergara team up in L.A. for a commercial. Plus: Tori Spelling, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom & Katie, Willow Smith and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BALL IN PLAY

Credit: Fame

Smoldering David Beckham smiles! The four-time daddy-to-be joined glamorous lady-in-blue Sofia Vergara on Monday to film a Diet Pepsi commercial in Los Angeles.

CHICKEN RUN

Credit: Ben Tsui/Splash News Online

Hot chicks Tori Spelling and pet chicken Coco hit Sherman Oaks, Calif., in style while filming her reality show, Tori amp Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood on Monday.

SHINING STAR

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

A beaming Jake Gyllenhaal cuts a fine figure Monday at the red carpet premiere of his latest film, Source Code, in L.A. The sci-fi thriller, costarring Michelle Monaghan, hits theaters April 1.

SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Landov

Katie Holmes (in Ralph Lauren Collection) finds a steady shoulder to lean on with hubby Tom Cruise Monday at the premiere of The Kennedys in Beverly Hills. The controversial miniseries will air April 3 on ReelzChannel.

MAKING THE 'CUT'

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

A demure Michelle Williams strikes a sophisticated pose during a screening for her new film, Meek's Cutoff, Monday night in New York City.

HANDS-ON

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke teams up with contestant Kirstie Alley Monday to celebrate Burke's memoir Dancing Lessons, at a Barnes amp Noble book signing in Los Angeles.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: FAme

Elijah Wood gets his wheels spinning Monday while on the Venice, Calif., set of his new comedy, Wilfred, with costar Jason Gann. The series follows a man who sees his girlfriend's pet as an adult dressed in a dog suit.

OH, SNAP!

Credit: GSI Media

She may be back home in Calabasas, Calif., after opening for Justin Bieber on tour, but a cockatoo-haired Willow Smith still makes like a tourist with her new camera on Monday.

NAILING IT

Credit: Limelight

With promotions for her two movies Beastly and Sucker Punch winding down, Vanessa Hudgens focuses on something more pressing – her cuticles – after a Studio City, Calif., salon appointment Monday.

CEMENTED WITH A KISS

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

She's been smooched! Russell Brand leaves his mark on Arthur costar Helen Mirren as she cements her showbiz status in front of the world-famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday.

GOT THE MESSAGE?

Credit: Flynet

She may be Hollywood's new Lois Lane, but Amy Adams still pledges allegiance to The Fighter while heading to the gym for a workout in Beverly Hills on Monday.

CAUSE CELEB

Credit: FAme

Jude Law and Kevin Spacey join a London protest on Monday, demanding free speech rights on behalf of journalists being detained in Belarus.

SHE'S WIRED

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Days after turning 27, Katharine McPhee provides her own soundtrack on the set of her new TV musical Smash at New York's Time Square on Monday. The Steven Spielberg-produced series also stars Debra Messing.

IT'S FUR-EEZING!

Credit: Splash News Online

Where's spring? With warm weather nowhere in sight, Sarah Jessica Parker bundles up Monday for a day of errands in New York City.

CRUNCH TIME

Credit: INF

Another day, another beach workout for Matthew McConaughey, who gets himself into a crunch while breaking a sweat at Malibu's Zuma beach on Monday.

