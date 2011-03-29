Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 29, 2011
BALL IN PLAY
Smoldering David Beckham smiles! The four-time daddy-to-be joined glamorous lady-in-blue Sofia Vergara on Monday to film a Diet Pepsi commercial in Los Angeles.
CHICKEN RUN
Hot chicks Tori Spelling and pet chicken Coco hit Sherman Oaks, Calif., in style while filming her reality show, Tori amp Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood on Monday.
SHINING STAR
A beaming Jake Gyllenhaal cuts a fine figure Monday at the red carpet premiere of his latest film, Source Code, in L.A. The sci-fi thriller, costarring Michelle Monaghan, hits theaters April 1.
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
Katie Holmes (in Ralph Lauren Collection) finds a steady shoulder to lean on with hubby Tom Cruise Monday at the premiere of The Kennedys in Beverly Hills. The controversial miniseries will air April 3 on ReelzChannel.
MAKING THE 'CUT'
A demure Michelle Williams strikes a sophisticated pose during a screening for her new film, Meek's Cutoff, Monday night in New York City.
HANDS-ON
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke teams up with contestant Kirstie Alley Monday to celebrate Burke's memoir Dancing Lessons, at a Barnes amp Noble book signing in Los Angeles.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Elijah Wood gets his wheels spinning Monday while on the Venice, Calif., set of his new comedy, Wilfred, with costar Jason Gann. The series follows a man who sees his girlfriend's pet as an adult dressed in a dog suit.
OH, SNAP!
She may be back home in Calabasas, Calif., after opening for Justin Bieber on tour, but a cockatoo-haired Willow Smith still makes like a tourist with her new camera on Monday.
NAILING IT
With promotions for her two movies Beastly and Sucker Punch winding down, Vanessa Hudgens focuses on something more pressing – her cuticles – after a Studio City, Calif., salon appointment Monday.
CEMENTED WITH A KISS
She's been smooched! Russell Brand leaves his mark on Arthur costar Helen Mirren as she cements her showbiz status in front of the world-famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday.
GOT THE MESSAGE?
She may be Hollywood's new Lois Lane, but Amy Adams still pledges allegiance to The Fighter while heading to the gym for a workout in Beverly Hills on Monday.
CAUSE CELEB
Jude Law and Kevin Spacey join a London protest on Monday, demanding free speech rights on behalf of journalists being detained in Belarus.
SHE'S WIRED
Days after turning 27, Katharine McPhee provides her own soundtrack on the set of her new TV musical Smash at New York's Time Square on Monday. The Steven Spielberg-produced series also stars Debra Messing.
IT'S FUR-EEZING!
Where's spring? With warm weather nowhere in sight, Sarah Jessica Parker bundles up Monday for a day of errands in New York City.
CRUNCH TIME
Another day, another beach workout for Matthew McConaughey, who gets himself into a crunch while breaking a sweat at Malibu's Zuma beach on Monday.