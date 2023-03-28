01 of 80 Hold on Tight Backgrid Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share an adorable laugh on the set of their upcoming film in Australia on March 27.

02 of 80 Looking Sharp Splash News Online Dressed to the nines, Antonio Banderas attends the 2023 Talia awards in Madrid on March 27.

03 of 80 Hand in Hand Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake take a stroll in New York City's Soho neighborhood on March 27.

04 of 80 Good to Glow Courtesy Kat Graham celebrates the launch of SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced at SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM Miami.

05 of 80 Break a Sweat Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Kelly Bensimon heads out for a jog in New York City dressed in a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt on March 27.

06 of 80 Leading Man Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic A dapper Chris Pine poses at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on March 26.

07 of 80 Model Behavior Backgrid Dressed in a lime green semi-sheer gown, Florence Pugh strikes a pose while shooting a commercial for Valentino in Rome on March 26.

08 of 80 Keeping the Beat Seth Browarnik/startraks Idris Elba and Diplo take the DJ booth at E11even in Miami Beach on March 23.

09 of 80 The Celebration Continues Dave Benett/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy joins the posse of A-listers gathering in London on March 26 to celebrate Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win with a party hosted by the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress' manager, David Unger.

10 of 80 Stylish Duo Dave Benett/Getty Michelle Yeoh's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, was also in attendance to celebrate her win alongside Deborah Ababio.

11 of 80 Pretty in Pink Media-Mode/Splash News Online Sporting a pink gown, Sydney Sweeney shoots her upcoming film with Glen Powell near the Sydney Opera House in Australia on March 23.

12 of 80 Backstage Visit Bruce Glikas/WireImage Katy Perry poses backstage with two cast members from & Juliet — a Broadway musical that features songs by the singer and American Idol judge— on March 26.

13 of 80 Mini-Me Allen Berezovsky/Getty Jennifer Hudson and her son, David Otunga Jr., sit courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 26.

14 of 80 Woman of the Hour Emma McIntyre/Getty Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stuns at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner as she accepts the Equality Award onstage at the at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

15 of 80 Cozy Chic Paras Griffin/Getty Lori Harvey rocks an athleisure ensemble while attending the 2023 Essence Wellness House at The Carlyle in Atlanta on March 26.

16 of 80 Blast From the Past Charley Gallay/Getty Original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka pose together at the L.A. screening of their show Cobra Kai LA at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 25.

17 of 80 New York Minute The Image Direct Dressed as Amy Winehouse, Marissa Abela continues with filming the upcoming film, Back to Black, in New York City on March 26.

18 of 80 Special Guest Courtesy Billy Joel welcomes Billy Gibbons of ZZTop to the stage while performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency.

19 of 80 Sing It Out Kevin Winter/Getty Ava Max takes the stage at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

20 of 80 Talent on Deck /BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Sofia Vergara arrives at the studios for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles.

21 of 80 Celebration Showers SVC Productions Ram Charan is showered in rose petals while celebrating his birthday in India with the cast and crew of Game Changer.

22 of 80 Sing It, Girl! Mauricio Santana/Getty Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24 in Sao Paulo.

23 of 80 Shades of Cool thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Heidi Klum is seen out and about on March 25 in Pasadena, California.

24 of 80 Fight for Your Right Frazer Harrison/Getty Yeardley Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles on March 25 in California.

25 of 80 Queen Tori Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Tori Amos performs on stage at The Queen's Hall on March 25 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

26 of 80 Date Night Kevork Djansezian/Getty Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann enjoy a date night while attending the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24 in Los Angeles, California.

27 of 80 Spring Chicken Gotham/GC Amy Schumer carries chickens in a cage when filming a scene for Life and Beth on March 24 in New York City.

28 of 80 Host with the Most Kevin Winter/Getty for iHeartRadio Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards press junket ahead of his hosting duties for the awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 24.

29 of 80 Bejeweled Babe Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Allegiant Stadium on March 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

30 of 80 Bad Gal Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Lady Gaga is seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel in New York City on March 25.

31 of 80 Sweet Style JC Olivera/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock From her manicure to her bra top to her glittering chains, Saweetie brings the bling at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents red carpet event on March 23 in Los Angeles.

32 of 80 Mix Masters Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Fellow DJs Diplo and Idris Elba spin tracks at E11EVEN nightclub during Miami Music Week on March 23.

33 of 80 Talking Television Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Speaking at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on March 23, Shrinking creator Brett Goldstein and series star Jason Segel discuss their AppleTV+ comedy.

34 of 80 Goofing Off Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BIC Eric André and Annie Murphy point and pose at the launch of BIC's EasyRinse razor in New York City on March 23.

35 of 80 Classy Couple Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Julia Garner and her singer husband Mark Foster match in black-tie attire at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23.

36 of 80 Family Affair Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images At the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23, Chris Pratt poses for a photo with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and Sheryl Berkoff (whose husband Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe star in the series).

37 of 80 Getting Fit for Good Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Ashley Greene hosts a Barry's Bootcamp class in Los Angeles to support Children's Hospital L.A.'s Make March Matter campaign.

38 of 80 Boss Behavior Will Ireland/PinPep/Shutterstock Brian Cox suits up to open the London Stock Exchange on March 24 to celebrate the upcoming fourth season premiere of his HBO series Succession.

39 of 80 Rock & Squawk Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Jimmy Fallon joins his Tonight Show musical guests, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, to become a new feathered quartet called "Cluck Cluck Boy" on March 23 in N.Y.C.

40 of 80 Gettin' Groovy Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Toni Collette and John Leguizamo let loose at the afterparty for the premiere of Prime Video's The Power at Paradise Club in New York City on March 23.

41 of 80 Hands Out Hooves Down Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Trinity Broadcasting Network On March 23, Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, trot into N.Y.C. on horseback to celebrate Trinity Broadcasting Networks' premiere of THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli.

42 of 80 Bibbidi-Bobbidi Broadway Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Stage star Jordan Dobson flies high alongside his ensemble at the Broadway opening of Bad Cinderella on March 23 in New York City.

43 of 80 Wild and On Leash Sara Jaye Weiss Gossip Girl alumnus Chace Crawford brings his dog, Shriner, to grab a takeout meal from Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles on March 23.

44 of 80 Chic Strut RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Singer Teyana Taylor rocks a stylishly tattered ensemble at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 23 in L.A.

45 of 80 Bright Star BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Jeff Goldblum glows in orange at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on March 23.

46 of 80 Lounging Unplugged Ryan Segedi Rock band The Weeks hangs out at N.Y.C.'s Mercury Lounge on March 24.

47 of 80 Sideline Star Josh Duhamel gets into the spirit while cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on March 15.

48 of 80 Jackets Off Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the season 2 world premiere of Yellowjackets at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22.

49 of 80 Rocket Man Cameron Smith/Getty Elton John performs during the first U.K. stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 23.

50 of 80 Breaking Fast SplashNews.com Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving a restaurant after having breakfast in Beverly Hills on March 23.

51 of 80 Having a Moment Richard Milnes/Shutterstock Miranda Otto and Sam Neill share a laugh while at the world premiere of The Portable Door in Sydney, Australia, on March 23.

53 of 80 Going Strong BrosNYC/BACKGRID T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach walk arm-in-arm while shopping around in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 22.

54 of 80 When in Paris Best Image/BACKGRID Kendall Jenner looks stylish while channeling old Hollywood glam in Paris on March 22.

55 of 80 Mom & Dad BACKGRID Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pick up a few items from a local store after a bite together near their home in New York City on March 22.

56 of 80 Royal Flick Prince William, the Prince of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Prince William takes a quick pic with young Ukrainian refugees while visiting the Hala Koszyki Food Hall in Warsaw, Poland, on March 23.

57 of 80 Hitting the Pavement WavyPeter/SplashNews.com Florence Pugh looks seriously chic while leaving her hotel in New York City on March 23.

58 of 80 Dynamic Duo Mike Marsland/Getty Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne pose together in coordinated black ensembles at the launch event for OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades at Embankment Galleries in London on March 22.

59 of 80 Seeing Double Charley Gallay/Getty Mother-daughter duo Scout Willis and Demi Moore stun at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

60 of 80 Siblings' Night Out Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S. Evan Ross poses with his sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, where guests sipped on Casamigos, at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

61 of 80 Back to Braff Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Zach Braff gives the crowd a wave at The View in New York City while promoting his upcoming movie, A Good Person, on March 22.

62 of 80 Feeling Shady RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Dressed in bright colors, Adam Sandler throws up a peace sign at Good Morning America in New York City on March 22.

64 of 80 Leaf It to Bieber BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed in a bright blue puffer coat featuring the logos of both his clothing brand, drew house, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on March 21.

65 of 80 Fun and Games Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston is in for a surprise as she sticks her hands into a box during Jimmy Fallon's 'Can You Feel It?' segment on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 21.

66 of 80 Unbreakable Bond Fred Mullane/Camerawork USA for Tennis Channel Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder pose together at an event hosted by Brother's Bond Bourbon, the brand owned by the former onscreen brothers, and Tennis Channel during the Miami Open at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The Miami Open airs on Tennis Channel through April 2.

67 of 80 Courtside Excitement Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Anthony Anderson is on his feet as he cheers from the sidelines at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on March 21 in Los Angeles.

68 of 80 Full Speed Ahead Paul Morse/Disney JoJo Siwa and Disney World president Jeff Vahle test out the theme park's new ride TRON Lightcycle / Run, which officially opens on April 4, at the Walt Disney World resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

69 of 80 Spotted In Character Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Colin Farrell dons prosthetics and a trench coat to shoot a scene in his new series The Penguin on March 21 in N.Y.C.

70 of 80 Another Installment Monica Schipper/Getty John Wick: Chapter 4 costars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne strike a pose at the L.A. premiere of the thriller flick on March 20.

71 of 80 Music & Magic Theo Wargo/WireImage Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong show their costar camaraderie at a photo call for the second season of their AppleTV+ parody Schmigadoon! on March 21 at New York City's Park Lane Hotel.

72 of 80 High Note Jason Kempin/Getty Images Maren Morris and Nashville-based drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris share the stage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance), A Celebration of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness show on March 20.

73 of 80 American Style Abroad Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger pose at their collaborative event Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation on March 20 in London.

74 of 80 Royal Treatment Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images On March 21, Kate Middleton visits NatWest's London headquarters alongside the company's CEO, Alison Rose.

75 of 80 Boss in Boston Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen enjoys the crowd at Boston's TD Garden during his performance on March 20.

77 of 80 Great People Dominik Bindl/WireImage A Good Person costars Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones and Molly Shannon pose with their director Zach Braff at a screening of the film in N.Y.C. on March 20.

78 of 80 Bright Minds Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Both glowing in neon shades, Gayle King and Michelle Miller join together to chat about Miller's new book, Belonging, at 92NY in New York City on March 20.

79 of 80 Romantic Evening John Sciulli/WireImage Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, enjoy a date night in Los Angeles on March 20.