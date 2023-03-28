Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Film in Australia, Plus Antonio Banderas, Jameela Jamil and More

Hold on Tight

Sydney Sweeney Glen Powell
Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share an adorable laugh on the set of their upcoming film in Australia on March 27.

Looking Sharp

Antonio Banderas
Splash News Online

Dressed to the nines, Antonio Banderas attends the 2023 Talia awards in Madrid on March 27.

Hand in Hand

Jameela Jamil
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake take a stroll in New York City's Soho neighborhood on March 27.

Good to Glow

Kat Graham
Courtesy

Kat Graham celebrates the launch of SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced at SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM Miami.

Break a Sweat

Kelly bensimon
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon heads out for a jog in New York City dressed in a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt on March 27.

Leading Man

Chris Pine
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A dapper Chris Pine poses at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on March 26.

Model Behavior

Florence Pugh
Backgrid

Dressed in a lime green semi-sheer gown, Florence Pugh strikes a pose while shooting a commercial for Valentino in Rome on March 26.

Keeping the Beat

Idris Elba
Seth Browarnik/startraks

Idris Elba and Diplo take the DJ booth at E11even in Miami Beach on March 23.

The Celebration Continues

Michelle Yeoh Anya Taylor Joy
Dave Benett/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy joins the posse of A-listers gathering in London on March 26 to celebrate Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win with a party hosted by the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress' manager, David Unger.

Stylish Duo

Cynthia Erivo
Dave Benett/Getty

Michelle Yeoh's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, was also in attendance to celebrate her win alongside Deborah Ababio.

Pretty in Pink

Sydney Sweeney
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Sporting a pink gown, Sydney Sweeney shoots her upcoming film with Glen Powell near the Sydney Opera House in Australia on March 23.

Backstage Visit

Katy Perry
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Katy Perry poses backstage with two cast members from & Juliet — a Broadway musical that features songs by the singer and American Idol judge— on March 26.

Mini-Me

Jennifer Hudson
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Jennifer Hudson and her son, David Otunga Jr., sit courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 26.

Woman of the Hour

MJ Rodriguez
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stuns at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner as she accepts the Equality Award onstage at the at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

Cozy Chic

Lori Harvey
Paras Griffin/Getty

Lori Harvey rocks an athleisure ensemble while attending the 2023 Essence Wellness House at The Carlyle in Atlanta on March 26.

Blast From the Past

Ralph Machio Cobra Kai
Charley Gallay/Getty

Original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka pose together at the L.A. screening of their show Cobra Kai LA at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 25.

New York Minute

Marissa Abela
The Image Direct

Dressed as Amy Winehouse, Marissa Abela continues with filming the upcoming film, Back to Black, in New York City on March 26.

Special Guest

Billy Joel
Courtesy

Billy Joel welcomes Billy Gibbons of ZZTop to the stage while performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency.

Sing It Out

Ava Max
Kevin Winter/Getty

Ava Max takes the stage at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

Talent on Deck

Sofia Vergara
/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sofia Vergara arrives at the studios for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles.

Celebration Showers

Ram Charan birthday party
SVC Productions

Ram Charan is showered in rose petals while celebrating his birthday in India with the cast and crew of Game Changer.

Sing It, Girl!

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 24: Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Mauricio Santana/Getty

Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24 in Sao Paulo.

Shades of Cool

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Heidi Klum is seen on March 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Heidi Klum is seen out and about on March 25 in Pasadena, California.

Fight for Your Right

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Yeardley Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Yeardley Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles on March 25 in California.

Queen Tori

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 25: Tori Amos performs on stage at The Queen's Hall on March 25, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Tori Amos performs on stage at The Queen's Hall on March 25 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Date Night

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann enjoy a date night while attending the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24 in Los Angeles, California.

Spring Chicken

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Amy Schumer carries chickens in a cage when filming 'Life and Beth' on March 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Amy Schumer carries chickens in a cage when filming a scene for Life and Beth on March 24 in New York City.

Host with the Most

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Junket at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Kevin Winter/Getty for iHeartRadio

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards press junket ahead of his hosting duties for the awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 24.

Bejeweled Babe

Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Allegiant Stadium on March 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bad Gal

Lady Gaga seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of her upcoming movie Joker 2 in New York City. 25 Mar 2023 Pictured: Lady Gaga seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of her upcoming movie Joker 2 in New York City. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA961447_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Lady Gaga is seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel in New York City on March 25.

Sweet Style

Saweetie at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents Red Carpet Event, LA, California - 23 Mar 2023
JC Olivera/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

From her manicure to her bra top to her glittering chains, Saweetie brings the bling at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents red carpet event on March 23 in Los Angeles.

Mix Masters

Diplo and Idris Elba are seen at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Music Week on March 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Fellow DJs Diplo and Idris Elba spin tracks at E11EVEN nightclub during Miami Music Week on March 23.

Talking Television

Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel speak at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Shrinking" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Speaking at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on March 23, Shrinking creator Brett Goldstein and series star Jason Segel discuss their AppleTV+ comedy.

Goofing Off

Annie Murphy and Eric Andre at the BIC EasyRinse razor launch event in NYC on March 23rd, 2023
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BIC

Eric André and Annie Murphy point and pose at the launch of BIC's EasyRinse razor in New York City on March 23.

Classy Couple

Julia Garner and Mark Foster attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" at TUDUM Theater on March 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Julia Garner and her singer husband Mark Foster match in black-tie attire at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23.

Family Affair

Chris Pratt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Sheryl Berkoff attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" pre-reception
Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

At the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23, Chris Pratt poses for a photo with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and Sheryl Berkoff (whose husband Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe star in the series).

Getting Fit for Good

Ashley Greene Hosts Barry’s Bootcamp Class in Support of Children’s Hospital LA’s Make March Matter
Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Ashley Greene hosts a Barry's Bootcamp class in Los Angeles to support Children's Hospital L.A.'s Make March Matter campaign.

Boss Behavior

Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4
Will Ireland/PinPep/Shutterstock

Brian Cox suits up to open the London Stock Exchange on March 24 to celebrate the upcoming fourth season premiere of his HBO series Succession.

Rock & Squawk

Jimmy Fallon with Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, and Patrick Stump of musical guest Fall Out Boy during Audience Suggestion Box
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon joins his Tonight Show musical guests, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, to become a new feathered quartet called "Cluck Cluck Boy" on March 23 in N.Y.C.

Gettin' Groovy

Toni Collette and John Leguizamo attend the after party of Prime Video's "The Power" at Paradise Club
Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Toni Collette and John Leguizamo let loose at the afterparty for the premiere of Prime Video's The Power at Paradise Club in New York City on March 23.

Hands Out Hooves Down

Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Berti Bocelli arrive in New York City on horseback to celebrate Trinity Broadcasting Networks’ premiere of THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Trinity Broadcasting Network

On March 23, Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, trot into N.Y.C. on horseback to celebrate Trinity Broadcasting Networks' premiere of THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli.

Bibbidi-Bobbidi Broadway

Jordan Dobson at the Broadway opening of "Bad Cinderella"
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Stage star Jordan Dobson flies high alongside his ensemble at the Broadway opening of Bad Cinderella on March 23 in New York City.

Wild and On Leash

Chace Crawford grabs takeout from Buffalo Wild Wings along with his dog Shiner
Sara Jaye Weiss

Gossip Girl alumnus Chace Crawford brings his dog, Shriner, to grab a takeout meal from Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles on March 23.

Chic Strut

Teyana Taylor is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Singer Teyana Taylor rocks a stylishly tattered ensemble at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 23 in L.A.

Bright Star

Jeff Goldblum at the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Show Studios
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Jeff Goldblum glows in orange at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on March 23.

Lounging Unplugged

The Weeks: Mercury Lounge, NYC. March 24, 2023
Ryan Segedi

Rock band The Weeks hangs out at N.Y.C.'s Mercury Lounge on March 24.

Sideline Star

Josh Duhmael cheered on the LAFC at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, March 15th.

Josh Duhamel gets into the spirit while cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on March 15.

48 of 80

Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the season 2 world premiere of Yellowjackets at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22.

49 of 80

Elton John performs during the first UK stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at M&S Bank Arena on March 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Cameron Smith/Getty

Elton John performs during the first U.K. stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 23.

50 of 80

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving after having breakfast in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. on March 23, 2023.
SplashNews.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving a restaurant after having breakfast in Beverly Hills on March 23.

51 of 80

Miranda Otto, Sam Neill World Premiere of the Stan Original Film, THE PORTABLE DOOR, Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, 14/17 Bent St, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW, Australia - 23 Mar 2023
Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Miranda Otto and Sam Neill share a laugh while at the world premiere of The Portable Door in Sydney, Australia, on March 23.

52 of 80

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere, Paris
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith — steps out for the Paris premiere on March 22.

53 of 80

*EXCLUSIVE* - T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach walk arm in arm while shopping around Manhattan’s Soho area after running the 2023 NYC Half Marathon
BrosNYC/BACKGRID

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach walk arm-in-arm while shopping around in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 22.

54 of 80

*EXCLUSIVE* Paris, FRANCE - Model Kendall Jenner channels old Hollywood during a stylish all black outing in Paris, France
Best Image/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner looks stylish while channeling old Hollywood glam in Paris on March 22.

55 of 80

*EXCLUSIVE* Loving couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take a break from parenting to grab a few items from a local store after a bite together near their home in New York City
BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pick up a few items from a local store after a bite together near their home in New York City on March 22.

56 of 80

Prince William meets groups of young Ukrainian refugees at Hala Koszyki Food Hall
Prince William, the Prince of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William takes a quick pic with young Ukrainian refugees while visiting the Hala Koszyki Food Hall in Warsaw, Poland, on March 23.

57 of 80

Florence Pugh checks out of her New York City hotel
WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh looks seriously chic while leaving her hotel in New York City on March 23.

58 of 80

Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne attending the launch event for OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades at Embankment Galleries, Somerset House on March 22, 2023 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/Getty

Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne pose together in coordinated black ensembles at the launch event for OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades at Embankment Galleries in London on March 22.

59 of 80

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty

Mother-daughter duo Scout Willis and Demi Moore stun at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

60 of 80

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

Evan Ross poses with his sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, where guests sipped on Casamigos, at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

61 of 80

Zach Braff at 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Zach Braff gives the crowd a wave at The View in New York City while promoting his upcoming movie, A Good Person, on March 22.

62 of 80

Adam Sandler seen at "Good Morning America" in New York City on March 23, 2023. 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Mar 2023
RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Dressed in bright colors, Adam Sandler throws up a peace sign at Good Morning America in New York City on March 22.

63 of 80

Selena Gomez, Wearing A Wedding Gown, Martin Short And Steve Martin Film And Only Murders In The Building In New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

In a wedding dress and veil, Selena Gomez hits the set of Only Murders in the Building alongside costars Martin Short and Steve Martin in N.Y.C. on March 21.

64 of 80

Justin Bieber is seen in Los Angeles
BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed in a bright blue puffer coat featuring the logos of both his clothing brand, drew house, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on March 21.

65 of 80

Jennifer Aniston and host Jimmy Fallon during Can You Feel It?
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is in for a surprise as she sticks her hands into a box during Jimmy Fallon's 'Can You Feel It?' segment on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 21.

66 of 80

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder attend a party to show off their Brothers Bond Bourbon at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami Hotel
Fred Mullane/Camerawork USA for Tennis Channel

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder pose together at an event hosted by Brother's Bond Bourbon, the brand owned by the former onscreen brothers, and Tennis Channel during the Miami Open at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The Miami Open airs on Tennis Channel through April 2.

67 of 80

Anthony Anderson attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson is on his feet as he cheers from the sidelines at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on March 21 in Los Angeles.

68 of 80

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle welcome Tron movie stars Bruce Boxleitner and Cindy Morgan, along with other guests like Jojo Siwa during a special celebration of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise. The new attraction opens April 4, 2023, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Paul Morse/Disney

JoJo Siwa and Disney World president Jeff Vahle test out the theme park's new ride TRON Lightcycle / Run, which officially opens on April 4, at the Walt Disney World resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

69 of 80

Colin Farrell 'The Penguin' on set filming, New York, USA - 21 Mar 2023
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Colin Farrell dons prosthetics and a trench coat to shoot a scene in his new series The Penguin on March 21 in N.Y.C.

70 of 80

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Monica Schipper/Getty

John Wick: Chapter 4 costars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne strike a pose at the L.A. premiere of the thriller flick on March 20.

71 of 80

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong attend the photo call for Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 at Park Lane Hotel on March 21, 2023 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong show their costar camaraderie at a photo call for the second season of their AppleTV+ parody Schmigadoon! on March 21 at New York City's Park Lane Hotel.

72 of 80

Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris perform onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maren Morris and Nashville-based drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris share the stage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance), A Celebration of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness show on March 20.

73 of 80

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger attend the Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger pose at their collaborative event Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation on March 20 in London.

74 of 80

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is greeted by NatWest chief executive officer Alison Rose (L) upon her arrival at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On March 21, Kate Middleton visits NatWest's London headquarters alongside the company's CEO, Alison Rose.

75 of 80

Bruce Springsteen performs at TD Garden on March 20, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen enjoys the crowd at Boston's TD Garden during his performance on March 20.

76 of 80

The cast of Succession attends the Season 4 premiere of HBO's "Succession"
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The cast of Succession relishes the moment at the show's season 4 premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on March 20. This will be the final season of the HBO series, which stars Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Matthew MacFadyen.

77 of 80

Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Zach Braff attend MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening
Dominik Bindl/WireImage

A Good Person costars Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones and Molly Shannon pose with their director Zach Braff at a screening of the film in N.Y.C. on March 20.

78 of 80

Gayle King and Michelle Miller attend a conversation to discuss Miller's new book "Belonging" at The 92nd Street Y
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Both glowing in neon shades, Gayle King and Michelle Miller join together to chat about Miller's new book, Belonging, at 92NY in New York City on March 20.

79 of 80

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen out on a date night
John Sciulli/WireImage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, enjoy a date night in Los Angeles on March 20.

80 of 80

Jason Sudeikis, of Ted Lasso, points to fellow cast member Jason Lance while speaking during the press briefing with fellow Ted Lasso cast members (L to R) Toheeb Jimoh, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt for the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis is joined by his castmates and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre behind the podium at the White House while discussing mental health on March 20.

