Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 27, 2012
CARRIED AWAY
Motherhood suits her! Charlize Theron keeps her newly adopted son Jackson under cover Tuesday while running errands in Los Angeles.
BON VOYAGE!
Who's ready to set sail? A beaming Kate Winslet makes a glamorous arrival for the world premiere of her box office blockbuster Titanic – in 3D! – at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.
HIP TO IT
After The Hunger Games's record-breaking success, Jennifer Lawrence has plenty to smile about as she promotes her blockbuster Monday in Madrid, Spain.
NOT-SO-MELLOW YELLOW
Making an entrance in an eye-popping neon mini, Jennifer Lopez greets an ecstatic group of admirers during an appearance on a local television show Monday to promote Q Viva in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
SIDE-SPLITTING
New mom January Jones, who admitted returning to work was "tough", has plenty to smile about at the Metropolitan Opera's gala premiere of Jules Massenet's Manon Monday night in New York City – her show Mad Men drew in a record 3.5 million viewers for its fifth season premiere.
CRUISE CONTROL
An expectant Uma Thurman, who will welcome her third child this summer, enjoys an ice cream treat during a boat ride with son Levon, 10, Monday afternoon in St. Barts.
PLUGGED IN
Ryan Reynolds tunes out the rest of the world as he steps out Monday for a solo stroll in New York City.
UPTOWN GIRL
Elizabeth Olsen keeps warm between takes while shooting a scene for her latest indie thriller, Kill Your Darlings, in New York's Harlem neighborhood on Monday.
BUDDY UP
Wrath of the Titans costars Sam Worthington and Liam Neeson share the spotlight during the Big Apple premiere of their action flick Monday night at New York's AMC Lincoln Square Theatre. The fantasy film opens in theaters Friday.
BATTERED UP
Looks like someone's having a rough day at the office! A bruised and bloodied-looking Ryan Gosling films scenes for his upcoming crime drama, Only God Forgives, Monday in Bangkok, Thailand.
HANDLE WITH CARE
Handsome couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield lock fingers and smile brightly as they stroll through New York's streets Monday.
PATTERN BOLDNESS
Following her surprising baby news, Tori Spelling makes a bold statement Monday after filming her reality show, Tori amp Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, in Los Angeles.
SWEATER GIRL
Escaping hearty gusts in New York on Monday, Katie Holmes makes a quick stop at her apartment before heading back out.
GOOD SPORT
After a warm New York welcome, Tim Tebow flashes a friendly smile Monday while taking questions at his New York Jets news conference in Florham Park, N.J.
NO SWEAT
While thinking about pressing charges against her flour bomber, Kim Kardashian heads to an L.A. gym Monday to release some tension.
SLY GUY
Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford turns his baby blues on admirers Monday during a break in filming in London.
WHAT A FLOP
Covering up a floor-length black dress with a jean jacket, floppy hat and shades, reality star Bethenny Frankel departs her N.Y.C. apartment Monday.