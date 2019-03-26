Priyanka Chopra Makes Waves in Miami, Plus the This Is Us Cast, Jennifer Aniston & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan,
Sophie Dodd
and Diane J. Cho
March 26, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Priyanka Chopra rides the waves on Monday as she continues her Miami Beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin.</p>
Rev Your Engines

Priyanka Chopra rides the waves on Monday as she continues her Miami Beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin.

BackGrid
<p>The&nbsp;<em>This Is Us</em> cast &mdash; Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson &mdash; comes together on Monday as Moore is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.</p>
Family Matters

The This Is Us cast — Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson — comes together on Monday as Moore is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus beams on Monday while out in New York City.</p>
Not So Mellow

Julia Louis-Dreyfus beams on Monday while out in New York City.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce Apple TV+ &mdash; which includes their series <em>The Morning Show &mdash;</em>&nbsp;in Cupertino, California, on Monday.</p>
Apple of Their Eyes

Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce Apple TV+ — which includes their series The Morning Show — in Cupertino, California, on Monday.

Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Snoop shows what he&#8217;s got on Saturday at Salute the Troops Music and Comedy Festival in Pomona, California.&nbsp;</p>
Good Moves

Snoop shows what he’s got on Saturday at Salute the Troops Music and Comedy Festival in Pomona, California. 

Erik Voake/Getty
<p>Rita Ora brightens up New York City on Monday with her colorful ensemble.</p>
Color Block

Rita Ora brightens up New York City on Monday with her colorful ensemble.

Splash News Online
<p>Bella Thorne makes a statement on Monday outside of New York City&#8217;s Carnegie Hall.</p>
Standing Tall

Bella Thorne makes a statement on Monday outside of New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

Splash News Online
<p>Guest judges Elvira and Cara Delevingne join the crew of <em>RuPaul&#8217;s Drag Race&nbsp;</em>for an upcoming episode.</p>
Special Guests

Guest judges Elvira and Cara Delevingne join the crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race for an upcoming episode.

Courtesy
<p>Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia pose at PaleyFest 2019: 20th Century Fox Television&rsquo;s <em>This Is Us </em>event in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
TV Couple Goals

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia pose at PaleyFest 2019: 20th Century Fox Television’s This Is Us event in L.A. on Sunday.

Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas film another music video on the rooftop of the International Inn on Sunday in Miami.</p>
Return of the JoBros

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas film another music video on the rooftop of the International Inn on Sunday in Miami.

MEGA
<p>Michelle Obama speaks about her memoir&nbsp;<em>Becoming</em>&nbsp;with a local book group at the Tacoma Public Library on Sunday in Tacoma, Washington.</p>
Book Club

Michelle Obama speaks about her memoir Becoming with a local book group at the Tacoma Public Library on Sunday in Tacoma, Washington.

Jim Bennett/Getty
<p>She&#8217;s got that newlywed glow! Fresh off her honeymoon with new husband Zandy Reich, Lea Michele touches down at LAX on Sunday.</p>
The Honeymooner

She’s got that newlywed glow! Fresh off her honeymoon with new husband Zandy Reich, Lea Michele touches down at LAX on Sunday.

The Image Direct
<p>Heidi Klum and fianc&eacute; Tom Kaulitz attend The Jewelry of Lorraine Schwartz <em>Arts in All Its Forms</em> event at the Artus luxury residences on Sunday in Hong Kong.</p>
Celebrating Overseas

Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz attend The Jewelry of Lorraine Schwartz Arts in All Its Forms event at the Artus luxury residences on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Anthony Kwan/Getty
<p>Tracy Morgan, daughter Maven Sonae Morgan and wife Megan Wollover cheer courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
Team Players

Tracy Morgan, daughter Maven Sonae Morgan and wife Megan Wollover cheer courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Connie Britton attends a Kirsten Gillibrand democratic presidential campaign event on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
On the Campaign Trail

Connie Britton attends a Kirsten Gillibrand democratic presidential campaign event on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.</em>&nbsp;star Ming-Na Wen discusses the show at the Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo on Sunday.</p>
Free Agent

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen discusses the show at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Sunday.

Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic
<p>Kit Harington makes an appearance at Walker Stalker Con Berlin 2019 in Germany on Saturday.</p>
For the Fans

Kit Harington makes an appearance at Walker Stalker Con Berlin 2019 in Germany on Saturday.

Action Press/MediaPunch
<p><em>The Twilight Zone</em>&nbsp;actor Steven Yeun and&nbsp;<em>Star Trek: Discovery</em>&nbsp;star Sonequa Martin-Green attend the 2019 PaleyFest L.A. to speak on panels with their respective costars on Sunday in Los Angeles. &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
In the Zone

The Twilight Zone actor Steven Yeun and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green attend the 2019 PaleyFest L.A. to speak on panels with their respective costars on Sunday in Los Angeles.   

JB Lacroix/Getty
<p>Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean flash peace signs while on a stroll in sunny L.A. on Sunday.</p>
In Step

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean flash peace signs while on a stroll in sunny L.A. on Sunday.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>David Tennant entertains the crowd at Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo on Saturday.</p>
Celebrity Strut

David Tennant entertains the crowd at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday.

Daniel Boczarski/WireImage
<p>Chris Tucker and Buzz Aldrin attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on Saturday in Phoenix.</p>
Ready to Rumble

Chris Tucker and Buzz Aldrin attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on Saturday in Phoenix.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Bella Thorne steps out in N.Y.C. on Sunday to head to rehearsal for her performance on Monday at Carnegie Hall.</p>
Satin Jumpsuit Situation

Bella Thorne steps out in N.Y.C. on Sunday to head to rehearsal for her performance on Monday at Carnegie Hall.

Splash News
<p>Chris Pratt gets slimed during Nickelodeon&#8217;s 2019 Kids&#8217; Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Saturday Night Slime

Chris Pratt gets slimed during Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images
<p><em>To All the Boys I&rsquo;ve Loved Before</em> costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo adorably reunite at the Kids&rsquo; Choice Awards, where Condor presented Centineo with the award for favorite movie actor.</p>
Cuddly Costars

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo adorably reunite at the Kids’ Choice Awards, where Condor presented Centineo with the award for favorite movie actor.

Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid puts her best fashion foot forward on Saturday as she steps out of her hotel in Paris.</p>
An American in Paris

Bella Hadid puts her best fashion foot forward on Saturday as she steps out of her hotel in Paris.

Spread Pictures/MEGA
<p>Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone share the stage during a <em>Clueless</em> Reunion panel at Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo on Saturday.</p>
Rollin' with the Homies

Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone share the stage during a Clueless Reunion panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday.

ReedPOP
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge do some shopping in New York City on Saturday.</p>
Retail Therapy

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge do some shopping in New York City on Saturday.

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
<p>Brooke Burke and Kate Walsh bundle up while attending the Operation Smile 8th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in Utah on Saturday.</p>
Snow Bunnies 

Brooke Burke and Kate Walsh bundle up while attending the Operation Smile 8th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in Utah on Saturday.

Kim Raff/Getty Images
<p>Also on hand to help Operation Smile: Taylor Kinney and Wilmer Valderrama.</p>
'Smile' Wide

Also on hand to help Operation Smile: Taylor Kinney and Wilmer Valderrama.

Kim Raff/Getty
<p>Miley Cyrus dresses down while visiting TomTom Bar in West Hollywood on Friday.</p>
Casual Night Out

Miley Cyrus dresses down while visiting TomTom Bar in West Hollywood on Friday.

BACKGRID
<p>Angela Bassett exudes glamour on Friday while celebrating with Land Rover at the opening of L.A. museum The Broad&#8217;s new art exhibition, <em>Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.</em></p>
Glitz and Glam

Angela Bassett exudes glamour on Friday while celebrating with Land Rover at the opening of L.A. museum The Broad’s new art exhibition, Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>Kiss rocks the house during the Kiss End of the Road world tour in Uniondale, New York, on Friday.</p>
Rock 'n' Roll

Kiss rocks the house during the Kiss End of the Road world tour in Uniondale, New York, on Friday.

<p>Uma Thurman smiles while leaving the Prince Charles Cinema in London on Friday.</p>
Movie Buff

Uma Thurman smiles while leaving the Prince Charles Cinema in London on Friday.

Alucard/SplashNews.com
<p><em>Modern Family&#8217;s </em>Jeremy Maguire gets the honor of being the first guest inside The Lego Movie World at Legoland Florida Resort.</p>
Having a Blast

Modern Family’s Jeremy Maguire gets the honor of being the first guest inside The Lego Movie World at Legoland Florida Resort.

<p>Adriana Lima and Josephine Skriver keep it moving during a photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
Turning Heads

Adriana Lima and Josephine Skriver keep it moving during a photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online
<p>Tom Hiddleston takes his pup for a walk around London on Friday.</p>
Pooch Patrol

Tom Hiddleston takes his pup for a walk around London on Friday.

MEGA
<p>Gavin Rossdale and his band BUSH kick off the grand opening weekend at The Barbershop Cuts &amp; Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.</p>
Party Like a Rockstar

Gavin Rossdale and his band BUSH kick off the grand opening weekend at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>G-Eazy joins Steven Soderbergh and Sammy Hagar to judge the inaugural celebrity cocktail competition to kick off the San Francisco World Spirits Competition on Thursday.</p>
Arm-y of Three

G-Eazy joins Steven Soderbergh and Sammy Hagar to judge the inaugural celebrity cocktail competition to kick off the San Francisco World Spirits Competition on Thursday.

Katelyn Tucker Photography
<p>James Corden goes solo on Friday for a walk around L.A.</p>
Feeling Blue

James Corden goes solo on Friday for a walk around L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Amy Poehler greets the crowd at the <em>Parks and Recreation</em> 10th Anniversary Reunion panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Reunion Time

Amy Poehler greets the crowd at the Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Thursday.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lucy Hale brings some snacks to the New York City set of her new series <em>Katy Keene</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.</p>
Peachy Keene

Lucy Hale brings some snacks to the New York City set of her new series Katy Keene on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Martin Lawrence and Will Smith ride through Miami on Thursday while filming scenes for&nbsp;<em>Bad Boys for Life.</em></p>
Motorcycle Men

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith ride through Miami on Thursday while filming scenes for Bad Boys for Life.

BackGrid
<p>Eva Green dresses for her name on Thursday at the London premiere of&nbsp;<em>Dumbo.</em></p>
'Green' with Envy

Eva Green dresses for her name on Thursday at the London premiere of Dumbo.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Also there, her&nbsp;<em>Dumbo</em> costar, Danny DeVito.</p>
Peace Out

Also there, her Dumbo costar, Danny DeVito.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Mom-to-be Kate Mara runs errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
In the Bag

Mom-to-be Kate Mara runs errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>A smiling Christina Milian visits SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Are You Sirius?

A smiling Christina Milian visits SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff steps out in head-to-toe denim on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Coffee Cool

Hilary Duff steps out in head-to-toe denim on Wednesday in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gina Rodriguez attends the <em>Jane the Virgin</em> and <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em> Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Farewell, Jane

Gina Rodriguez attends the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

JB Lacroix/Getty
<p>Rob Lowe heads to set on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Guest Star

Rob Lowe heads to set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Serena Williams waves to the crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the first match on Day 3 of the Miami Open on Wednesday.</p>
'Set' It Up

Serena Williams waves to the crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the first match on Day 3 of the Miami Open on Wednesday.

MediaPunch
<p>John Travolta attends the second ceremony of the BraVo International Professional Music Awards on Monday in Moscow.</p>
Music Man

John Travolta attends the second ceremony of the BraVo International Professional Music Awards on Monday in Moscow.

EN/PER/Capital Pictures /MediaPunch
<p>Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a silk blue trench coat as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Best Foot Forward

Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a silk blue trench coat as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Victoria Justice strikes a pose at the Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
Supper in Style

Victoria Justice strikes a pose at the Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna twin in Moschino dresses at the <em>Jane the Virgin</em> and <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em> Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Chill Pill

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna twin in Moschino dresses at the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Amy Schumer opens up about her difficult pregnancy and lets host Seth Meyers place his hand on her growing baby bump during Wednesday night&rsquo;s episode of <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Bumping Along

Amy Schumer opens up about her difficult pregnancy and lets host Seth Meyers place his hand on her growing baby bump during Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Jonah Hill sips on a green juice while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Green Machine

Jonah Hill sips on a green juice while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Break a Sweat

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme hit the carpet at the truTV <em>Tacoma FD </em>premiere event in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Thumbs Up

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme hit the carpet at the truTV Tacoma FD premiere event in L.A. on Wednesday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p><em>The Gifted</em> star Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg take their dog Ewok for a stroll on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Dog Days

The Gifted star Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg take their dog Ewok for a stroll on Wednesday in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Milana Vayntrub and Jackie Tohn strike a playful pose at the California Fire Foundation Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
On the Nose

Milana Vayntrub and Jackie Tohn strike a playful pose at the California Fire Foundation Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Donnie Wahlberg takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Cruise Control

Donnie Wahlberg takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Fran Drescher smiles ear-to-ear at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival L.A. reception at the Nespresso Boutique &amp; Cafe on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Celebrating Film

Fran Drescher smiles ear-to-ear at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival L.A. reception at the Nespresso Boutique & Cafe on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of&nbsp;<em>Queer Eye</em> visit SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Need a Lift?

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of Queer Eye visit SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Lauren Conrad shows her support for friend and fine art photographer Gray Malin at the showcase of his latest <em>Beaches</em> collection at Bollare&rsquo;s Beach Bungalow on Tuesday in Newport, California.</p>
Life’s a Beach

Lauren Conrad shows her support for friend and fine art photographer Gray Malin at the showcase of his latest Beaches collection at Bollare’s Beach Bungalow on Tuesday in Newport, California.

Gray Malin
<p>Sophia and Olivia Culpo scrub a dub dub on Tuesday at the New York City launch of Amazon&#8217;s new skincare line, Belei.</p>
Tub Life

Sophia and Olivia Culpo scrub a dub dub on Tuesday at the New York City launch of Amazon’s new skincare line, Belei.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Zachary Levi attends the&nbsp;<em>Shazam!&nbsp;</em>Fun Fair at Bernie Spain Gardens South Bank on Wednesday in London.</p>
Toy Story

Zachary Levi attends the Shazam! Fun Fair at Bernie Spain Gardens South Bank on Wednesday in London.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty
<p>Matthew Morrison visits N.Y.C.&#8217;s One World Observatory on Wednesday, International Day of Happiness, during an event for LG Electronics USA&#8217;s Life&#8217;s Good: Experience Happiness program.</p>
A New View

Matthew Morrison visits N.Y.C.’s One World Observatory on Wednesday, International Day of Happiness, during an event for LG Electronics USA’s Life’s Good: Experience Happiness program.

Stuart Ramson/AP
<p>Kobe Bryant stops by the NBA Store in N.Y.C. to sign and talk about his new book,<em> The Wizenard Series: Training Camp,</em> on Tuesday.</p>
Book Smarts

Kobe Bryant stops by the NBA Store in N.Y.C. to sign and talk about his new book, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, on Tuesday.

David Dow/NBAE/Getty
<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by a local as she visits Kingstown Market in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Wednesday.</p>
Island Time

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by a local as she visits Kingstown Market in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Wednesday.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Grace VanderWaal attends the <em>Rolling Stone</em>&nbsp;Women Shaping the Future Brunch, presented by Amazon Prime Original <em>HANNA </em>and in partnership with Scarpetta, at the Altman Building in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Women's Day

Grace VanderWaal attends the Rolling Stone Women Shaping the Future Brunch, presented by Amazon Prime Original HANNA and in partnership with Scarpetta, at the Altman Building in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner laugh after she hilariously chugged a glass of red wine on the Jumbotron during a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.</p>
'Wine' Not?

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner laugh after she hilariously chugged a glass of red wine on the Jumbotron during a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

JD Images/Shutterstock
<p>Costars Lupita Nyong&rsquo;o, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Winston Duke attend the New York City premiere of&nbsp;<em>Us</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Film Family

Costars Lupita Nyong’o, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Winston Duke attend the New York City premiere of Us on Tuesday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate at the&nbsp;<em>Us</em>&nbsp;afterparty at Nobu Fifty Seven on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Just Us

Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate at the Us afterparty at Nobu Fifty Seven on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/Shutterstock
<p>Mindy Kaling attends The Help Group&rsquo;s 21st Annual Teddy Bear Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Bear-y Good Cause

Mindy Kaling attends The Help Group’s 21st Annual Teddy Bear Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Michael Tullberg/Getty
<p>Nikki Reed and designer Jonathan Simkhai show their support at the Jonathan Simkhai Supports Children&rsquo;s Hospital LA Make March Better event on Tuesday in West Hollywood.</p>
For the Kids

Nikki Reed and designer Jonathan Simkhai show their support at the Jonathan Simkhai Supports Children’s Hospital LA Make March Better event on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Ari Perilstein/Getty
<p>John Mulaney, Michael Keaton and Nick Kroll dress up as &#8217;70s-era grandfathers for the Film Independent Hosts Live Read of&nbsp;<em>My Dinner with Andre</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
Early-bird Special

John Mulaney, Michael Keaton and Nick Kroll dress up as ’70s-era grandfathers for the Film Independent Hosts Live Read of My Dinner with Andre on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Jemaine Clement poses at the New York City premiere of FX&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>What We Do in the Shadows</em>, which he co-wrote, co-directed and costars in, on Tuesday.</p>
Shadow Play

Jemaine Clement poses at the New York City premiere of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, which he co-wrote, co-directed and costars in, on Tuesday.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emily Ratajkowski steps out in knee-high white snakeskin boots in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Traffic Stopper

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in knee-high white snakeskin boots in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Aidy Bryant visits <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Floral Vibes

Aidy Bryant visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>David Harbour smiles at the&nbsp;<em>Hellboy</em>&nbsp;photo call at the Urso Hotel in Madrid on Wednesday. &nbsp;</p>
Oh Boy

David Harbour smiles at the Hellboy photo call at the Urso Hotel in Madrid on Wednesday.  

Pablo Cuadra/Getty
<p>Mark Hamill speaks at the <i>Knightfall</i> For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Speaker Spotlight

Mark Hamill speaks at the Knightfall For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Tuesday.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Actress Piper Perabo visits SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Mic Check

Actress Piper Perabo visits SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Samuel L. Jackson is seen leaving Scott&rsquo;s restaurant on Tuesday in London.</p>
After Hours

Samuel L. Jackson is seen leaving Scott’s restaurant on Tuesday in London.

Mark R. Milan/GC Images
<p>Director Justin Baldoni and wife Emily pose together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Five Feet Apart</em>&nbsp;Screening on Tuesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Closing the Gap

Director Justin Baldoni and wife Emily pose together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Five Feet Apart Screening on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p><em>Harry Potter</em>&#8216;s Warwick Davis poses with goblins in the newly expanded <em>Potter </em>portion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London in Watford, England, on Tuesday.</p>
Potter Perfection

Harry Potter‘s Warwick Davis poses with goblins in the newly expanded Potter portion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London in Watford, England, on Tuesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Jason Isaacs and Brit Marling attend Netflix&rsquo;s <i>The OA Part II </i>premiere photo call at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Tuesday.</p>
Subtle Smiles

Jason Isaacs and Brit Marling attend Netflix’s The OA Part II premiere photo call at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Tuesday.

Amy Sussman/Getty
<p>Priyanka Chopra stuns as usual on Tuesday outside&nbsp;<em>The View</em> studios in N.Y.C.</p>
Red Letter Day

Priyanka Chopra stuns as usual on Tuesday outside The View studios in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Lucy Hale takes on the wind on Tuesday while filming her new series&nbsp;<em>Katy Keene</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Windy City

Lucy Hale takes on the wind on Tuesday while filming her new series Katy Keene in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Lionel Richie shares quite the laugh with Prince Charles on Tuesday as the royal hosts the Prince&#8217;s Trust International reception at The Coral Reef Club Hotel in Bridgetown, Barbados.</p>
Laugh In

Lionel Richie shares quite the laugh with Prince Charles on Tuesday as the royal hosts the Prince’s Trust International reception at The Coral Reef Club Hotel in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid hits the streets of New York City with a smile on Tuesday.</p>
Wild Thing

Bella Hadid hits the streets of New York City with a smile on Tuesday.

James Devaney/GC Images
