Star Tracks - Tuesday, March 25, 2008
BACK IN BRITAIN
In town to watch dad David try for his 100th cap (an appearance at a soccer game), Victoria Beckham and son Romeo, 5, arrive in London's Heathrow Airport on Monday.
WET & WILD
Nope, it's not a pool party – but Ashton Kutcher jumps right into a scene while filming Spread with costar Margarita Levieva Monday in Los Angeles.
GUEST STAR
Mariah Carey takes center stage while celebrating the return of season 3 of the Hills Monday at New York's Gotham Hall. The pop star performed her hits "Touch My Body" and "We Belong Together" during a live after show and then met with Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whiteny Port backstage.
SEXY BEAST
Jessica Simpson cuddles with her blue dragon Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. Simpson's beau Tony Romo won the stuffed animal on a recent trip to Six Flags Over Texas near Dallas.
SNEAK PEEK
Hooded High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale makes sure the coast is clear outside her Los Angeles home on Monday.
DINER'S CLUB
Orlando Bloom and model girlfriend Miranda Kerr keep up with a favorite pastime – a dinner date on Monday in Los Feliz, Calif.
NOTHING BUT NET
Claire Danes avoids any hairy situations on the set of the movie Me and Orson Welles while filming Monday in London. The film – which costars Zac Efron (not pictured) – is about a teenager who stars in a theatrical version of Julius Caesar directed by Orson Welles.
HAPPY FAMILY
Bruce's bunch – including girlfriend Emma Hemming and daughter Tallulah – show their support for Demi Moore Monday at New York's Soho Grand during a party following a screening of her heist film Flawless.
OFFICE MATES
Owen Wilson, who enjoyed a low-key Easter weekend with Kate Hudson and her son Ryder, gets back to work Monday at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he and co-star Eric Dane are filming scenes for their comedy Marley amp Me.
FACE TO FACE
Renée Zellweger continues to live the dream at a news conference Monday in Duluth, Minn. The Leatherheads actress is hot, but costar George Clooney looks a little flat.
STAIR MASTER
Drew Barrymore – armed with her exercise mat and bottle of water – steps up to a yoga class Sunday in West Hollywood.
IN BLOOM
Meanwhile, derby buddy Cameron Diaz picks up some fresh flowers Sunday at a Hollywood Bristol Farms.
TWICE AS NICE
Ready for a casual afternoon out, Penélope Cruz finds the perfect partner in beau Javier Bardem, as the couple take off on a leisurely stroll through Nice, France, on Monday.
ON STAND BY
An expectant Tori Spelling, who recently said she would love to participate in the upcoming 90210 remake, waits for husband Dean McDermot and son Liam, 1, Sunday outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
FAN GIRL
Paris Hilton, who threw a last minute party for herself in Johannesburg, arrives ready to rock and roll with boyfriend Benji Madden, whose band Good Charlotte was slated to perform at the My Coke Fest 2008 at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday.