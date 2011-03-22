Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 22, 2011

PICK-UP ARTIST

A newly shorn Pete Wentz gives a lift to his biggest fan – 2-year-old son Bronx – while heading back to their Beverly Hills home Monday.

A TOSS UP

Go long! George Clooney enjoys a friendly game of catch while on the set of his latest flick, The Ides of March, Monday in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

CENTER STAGE

Look who's ready to rock! A colorful Willow Smith takes the stage by storm Monday, performing at the Manchester Evening News Arena in Manchester, England, where she's opening for fellow pop star Justin Bieber.

DOT, DOT, DOT

Kate Winslet takes one sexy fashion risk in her sheer Stella McCartney dress at the premiere of her HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce Monday in New York City.

OH, SNAP!

Kirstie Alley snaps into relaxation mode, stepping out for a meal after wowing the judges with her fancy footwork on Monday's Dancing With the Stars premiere.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Proud dad-to-be David Schwimmer sticks close to his wife Zoe Buckman during the L.A. premiere of his latest film, Trust, which the former Friends star directed.

POLITICAL PARTY

A radiant Carrie Underwood turns many heads (of state) during her glam arrival at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, where the country star performed in a concert honoring former President George H.W. Bush.

GOOD CALL

Ben Affleck may be on the go, but the actor stays connected, squeezing in a quick phone call after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport Monday.

BLACK TO BASICS

Budding music star Gwyneth Paltrow hits all the right style notes at the Bottega Veneta flagship store relaunch on London's trendy Sloane Street on Monday.

RIGHT ON TRACK

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's duet partner Cee Lo Green ditches his showmanship wardrobe for a simple track suit while out in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood on Monday.

ROLE PLAY

After a big family outing in the Big Easy over the weekend, Brad Pitt gets back to work on the New Orleans set of Cogan's Trade on Monday.

SHE'S ALL SET

White Collar star Tiffani Thiessen shows off her "itty-bitty miracle", 9-month-old daughter Harper, while filming in N.Y.C. on Monday.

SPA FORECAST

After her morning jog, bride-to-be Reese Witherspoon braves the California drizzle for a spa appointment in Santa Monica on Monday.

'HI' NOTE

Jennifer Hudson manages to shine in the New York downpour as she heads to an appearance on the Gayle King Show to promote her latest CD, I Remember Me, on Monday.

SWIFT EXIT

A dressed-down Taylor shows off another floral frock peeking out from underneath a crocheted cover-up outside of London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Monday.

