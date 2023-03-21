The Cast of 'Ted Lasso' Visits the White House, Plus Viola Davis, Dove Cameron and More

01 of 80 Away Game Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis is joined by his castmates and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre behind the press briefing podium at the White House while discussing mental health on March 20.

02 of 80 Leading Lady Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Viola Davis flashes a smile while arriving at Good Morning America in New York City on March 20.

03 of 80 Peace Out RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Dressed in all black, Dove Cameron throws up a peace sign while leaving the Today show on March 20.

04 of 80 Game Faces Gerald Matzka/Getty The cast of Dungeons And Dragons, including Jeremy Latcham, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, John Francis Daley and Regé-Jean Page pose together at the film's premiere at Zoopalast in Berlin, Germany on March 20.

05 of 80 In Her Touring Era John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift throws up a heart while taking the stage in Glendale, Arizona, for the second night of her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 18.

06 of 80 It's Showtime Gary Miller/WireImage Ben Affleck and Matt Damon greet fans at the world premiere of their film, Air, during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 18.

07 of 80 Dynamic Trio Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve Chloe and Halle Bailey pose with Jennifer Lopez at the launch of the JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve collection in Beverly Hills on March 18.

08 of 80 Family Bonding Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, are joined by Kendall Jenner at the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 19.

09 of 80 Having a Laugh OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images Chris Rock, Dana Carvey and Pete Davidson attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which honored Adam Sandler this year, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on March 19.

10 of 80 Pedal to the Metal GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images Ahead of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix, Will Smith stops by the pit lane at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19.

11 of 80 Taking the Stage Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18 in Santiago, Chile.

12 of 80 Darling Diva Johnny Nunez/Getty for The Billie Holiday Theatre Sheryl Lee Ralph stands tall at The Billie Presents a Conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph event at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18 in Brooklyn.

13 of 80 Magic Man Derek White/Getty Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at the Delta Flight Museum on March 17 in Atlanta.

14 of 80 When in Texas Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW Ali Wong attends the world premiere of Beef at the 2023 SXSW festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 18 in Austin.

15 of 80 Comedy Trio Gotham/GC Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin film Only Murders in the Building on March 17 in New York City.

16 of 80 ... Ready for It? Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour. John Medina/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during the opening night of her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

17 of 80 Bonjour, Paris! Dave Benett/Getty for Selfridges Paris Hilton signs copies of her new book, Paris: The Memoir, for fans at Selfridges London on March 17 in England.

18 of 80 St. Patrick's Day Fun Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Captain Kirk Douglas, Jimmy Fallon and Padma Lakshmi have some St. Patrick's Day fun during The Tonight Show in New York City on March 17.

19 of 80 Lolla Lady Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Billie Eilish performs during day one of the Lollapalooza Chile festival on March 17 in Santiago, Chile.

20 of 80 Keeping Quiet Karwai Tang/WireImage A silent Liam Neeson arrives at the London premiere of Marlowe on March 16.

21 of 80 Sound Machine Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Renée Zellweger performs with C.M. Talkington during Ilegal Mezcal presents High Noon at the Paste Magazine Austin Showcase on March 17.

22 of 80 Hit the Spot Hubert Vestil/Getty Daveed Diggs hits the red carpet at SXSW in Austin on March 17 ahead of his Blindspotting season 2 panel.

23 of 80 Irish Eyes Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy some Guinness after the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England, on March 17.

24 of 80 Travel Gear The IMage Direct Following her Boston Strangler press tour in the U.S., Keira Knightley touches down at London's Heathrow Airport on March 17.

25 of 80 Do You Dare? The Image Direct Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James hit the New York City set of Daredevil: Born Again on March 17.

26 of 80 Football Fans Bryan Bedder/Getty Susan Sarandon and former son-in-law Kyle Martino, owner of N.Y.C.'s The Football Cafe, attend a screening of Ted Lasso season 3 at the venue on March 15.

27 of 80 Puppy Love Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Keanu Reeves and some adorable guests hang during a "Pup Quiz" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 16.

28 of 80 International Dogg Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Snoop Dogg is adorned in bright lights as he performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.

29 of 80 Lovers' Parade Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen in matching 'fits while out and about in Los Angeles on March 16.

30 of 80 Women Working Monica Schipper/Getty Sharon Stone and Kim Petras attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

31 of 80 Ladies' Night Unique Nicole/FilmMagic Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

32 of 80 Parents' Night Out Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are lovey-dovey on the carpet at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

33 of 80 Best Buds Courtesy Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski catch up at the end-of-season event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph, in Tampa, Florida on March 16.

34 of 80 Special Screening Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Steve Buscemi and Michelle Williams get close for a quick pic at a special screening event for Showing Up in New York City on March 16.

35 of 80 Down Time Backgrid John Cena makes a funny face and throws up a peace sign as he begins filming his new action comedy, Grand Theft Lotto, in Atlanta on March 16.

36 of 80 Getting Sirius Cindy Ord/Getty The cast of Ted Lasso — Kola Bokinni, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis —take part in a special town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 16.

37 of 80 Fan Fare Kate Green/Getty Liam Payne poses with an excited fan at the premiere of former bandmate Louis Tomlinson's documentary All of Those Voices in London on March 16.

38 of 80 On the Main Stage Christopher Polk/Getty Armani White performs at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW in Austin on March 16.

39 of 80 Back in Action Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler go glam on March 16 at the Paris premiere of their Murder Mystery 2.

40 of 80 Top of the Morning Neil Mockford/GC Images Chris Pratt gives a peace sign while arriving at Heart Breakfast Radio Studio to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie on March 16 in London.

41 of 80 Witching Hour Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Alexandra Daddario celebrates AMC's Mayfair Witches during a panel in Los Angeles on March 15.

42 of 80 In the Big Apple Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Keanu Reeves is in a good mood while interacting with photographers on March 15 in New York City.

43 of 80 Nose for News Courtesy Lester Holt's dog Lucy joins him for an episode of NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition in N.Y.C.

44 of 80 Dinner with a Cause Amy Sussman/Getty Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin get all dressed up for the March 14 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit dinner in West Hollywood.

45 of 80 Booking It Courtesy Kathy Hilton hosts a launch party in Los Angeles for author Emberli Pridham and her new children's book, A Real Life Fairytale: Princess Diana.

46 of 80 Take a Seat Courtesy Kate Upton and a friend pose for a photo at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila.

47 of 80 Workin' the Bump Backgrid Second-time parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are arm-in-arm after enjoying a meal at Bottega Louie in West Hollywood on March 15.

48 of 80 Boss Moves Gary I Rothstein/UPI/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson walks the runway during the Boss spring/summer 2023 fashion show at the Herald Plaza in Miami on March 15.

49 of 80 All White Everything The Image Direct Demi Lovato strikes a pose while at the Hugo Boss show in Miami on March 5.

50 of 80 At the Theater Phillip Faraone/Getty Sophia Lillis and Chris Pine attend a special L.A. screening and reception of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on March 15.

51 of 80 Guest with the Most Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Keira Knightley plays a game with Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 15.

52 of 80 For the Kids Leon Bennett/Getty Wilmer Valderrama and LL Cool J attend The Alliance for Children's Rights 31st Annual Champions for Children Gala at The Beverly Hilton in California on March 15.

53 of 80 Carpet Arrivals Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jake McDorman, Betty Gilpin and Andy McQueen arrive for the world premiere of Mrs. Davis during the SXSW festival in Austin on March 14.

54 of 80 Dynamic Trio Danielle Del Valle/Getty Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings perform onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 in Nashville on March 15.

55 of 80 Officer On Duty The image direct Patrick Dempsey dons a glossy uniform on March 14 on the Toronto set of his new movie directed by Eli Roth and costarring Addison Rae.

56 of 80 Bundled Up Backgrid Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively head out for a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 15.

57 of 80 Hair Flair Joe Maher/Getty Looking colorful in a purple suit with his neon-dyed hair, Jason Derulo poses at the Project Icon Press Launch in London on March 15.

58 of 80 Staying in Shape Splash News Online Shawn Mendes shows off his muscles outside of an L.A. gym on March 15.

59 of 80 Winter Wardrobe Backgrid Kelly Bensimon looks warm and chic in a fur coat and leather shorts while making a coffee run in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on March 15.

60 of 80 A Different Look Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable in prosthetics on the set of his upcoming HBO series The Penguin on March 15 in New York City.

61 of 80 Into the Weeds Backgrid Melissa McCarthy smiles in N.Y.C. on March 14 while filming Bernard & the Genie, her upcoming remake of the '90s comedy film of the same name.

62 of 80 Say Cheese! Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Billie Eilish strikes a cutesy pose at the Los Angeles premiere of Swarm on March 14.

63 of 80 Man at Work MediaPunch Dominique Fishback delights Chloe Bailey by playfully putting Donald Glover to work while at the L.A. premiere of Swarm on March 14.

64 of 80 Bright and Sprightly The Image Direct Keira Knightley appears to be in high spirits while arriving at the screening of her new movie Boston Strangler in New York City on March 14.

65 of 80 In the Shadows BFA Carrie Coon arrives at 20th Century Studios and The Cinema Society's special screening of Boston Strangler on March 14.

66 of 80 Perfected Smolders JC Olivera/Getty Kit Harington and Gemma Chan work the cameras at the Extrapolations red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on March 14.

67 of 80 Main Man Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Rapper Method Man attends the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 cast reception at the Public Hotel in New York City on March 14.

68 of 80 Teen Icons jesse Grant/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Posey and his girlfriend Phem attend the Wolf Pack screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 14.

69 of 80 Committed to the Role Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon play German DJs during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 14.

70 of 80 Seeing Double Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic Zachary Levi playfully digs for gold from a poster of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on March 14.

71 of 80 Mother-Daughter Date Bruce Glikas/WireImage Hillary and Chelsea Clinton pose with their Playbills while at the Some Like it Hot Broadway show in New York City on March 14.

72 of 80 On the Road Courtesy Carrie Underwood rocks the stage with Jimmie Allen to perform the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album during the L.A. stop of her tour on March 13.

73 of 80 Snow Way Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Melissa McCarthy hits the snowy N.Y.C. streets to film Bernard and the Genie on March 14.

74 of 80 With Love Travis P Ball/Getty Troy Kotsur shares a sweet message at the 'Daddy Issues in Film' panel at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

75 of 80 Sister Act Raymond Hall/GC Images Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton stay in step in N.Y.C. on March 14.

76 of 80 Violet Hour The Image Direct Addison Rae has her hands full in Los Angeles on March 13.

77 of 80 On the Mic George Pimentel/Shutterstock Avril Lavigne returns to her native Canada for the JUNO Awards on March 13, where she took home the fan choice award.

78 of 80 Jamming Out George Pimentel/Shutterstock Simu Liu pulls out a guitar while hosting the 2023 JUNO Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada.

79 of 80 Sign Here Gary Miller/WireImage On day four of Austin's 2023 SXSW festival, Tilda Swinton greets fans at the March 13 world premiere of her new comedy Problemista.