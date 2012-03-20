Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 20, 2012
ALL SET
Well, hello! Katharine McPhee grabs a few last-minute essentials Monday before heading to the New York set of Smash.
TUNE UP
After frolicking on the beaches of Australia, a mellow in yellow Taylor Swift prepares for take-off – with her guitar in hand! – Monday at LAX.
A BLUE MOMENT
After announcing her upcoming concert dates in New Jersey, Beyoncé beams while arriving to dinner with sis Solange (not pictured) Monday at New York's Nobu restaurant.
SOLO STAR
Following her decision to move her daughters out of Los Angeles, a newly single Jennie Garth makes a quick exit Monday after a visit at L.A. eatery Villa Bianca.
PARTY PEOPLE
Looking good! Intruders star Clive Owen suits up alongside rapper Ludacris during the after party for his new horror flick Monday night in New York City.
CANDY LAND
Someone's got a sweet tooth! Ashley Greene noshes on a sugary snack Monday afternoon while continuing to shoot Americana in New York City.
GOING GREEN
Bump it up! Expectant mama Alyson Hannigan shares a touching moment with hubby Alexis Denisof during the L.A. premiere of American Reunion Monday night at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. The fourth installment of the American Pie franchise hits theaters April 6.
ON THE BEAT
Elizabeth Olsen stays on cue while shooting a scene Monday for her upcoming independent film, Kill Your Darlings, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Daniel Radcliffe also stars in the movie, playing beat poet Allen Ginsberg.
CRUISE CONTROL
Halle Berry and fiancé Olivier Martinez take in the City of Light on motorcycle on Monday.
GRAY MATTER
Mad Men hunk Jon Hamm, who recently downplayed his rugged good looks, makes his way through a throng of eager fans after an appearance Monday on Anderson (airing March 23) in New York City, where he talked about his Emmy-winning AMC show, which returns Mar. 25.
BLUES TRAVELER
After making an appearance on the Today show to promote Snow White and the Huntsman, new mom Charlize Theron keeps her cool Monday while getting ready to head out of New York City.
'GAME' ON!
The Hunger Games "rivals" Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson put up a united front during an appearance on The Marilyn Denis Show Monday in Toronto.
CAPITOL BUSINESS
A newly single, Eva Longoria flashes a cheerful wave and smile Monday while arriving to Washington, D.C., where she is visiting President Obama to discuss education, immigration and the economy.
SIDEWALK STRUT
Miranda Kerr turns the sidewalk into a catwalk Monday, showing off her long, lean legs during an errand run in New York City.
SUCH FOCUS!
Naomi Watts keeps focused on one thing – lunch! – while grabbing a bite with pals at Bronte Beach Cafe in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.