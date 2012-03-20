Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 20, 2012

McPhee totes a few essentials while rushing to the N.Y. set of Smash. Plus: Beyoncé, Jon Hamm and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 15

ALL SET

Credit: O'Neil/INF

Well, hello! Katharine McPhee grabs a few last-minute essentials Monday before heading to the New York set of Smash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TUNE UP

Credit: Xposure

After frolicking on the beaches of Australia, a mellow in yellow Taylor Swift prepares for take-off – with her guitar in hand! – Monday at LAX.

3 of 15

A BLUE MOMENT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/StarTraks

After announcing her upcoming concert dates in New Jersey, Beyoncé beams while arriving to dinner with sis Solange (not pictured) Monday at New York's Nobu restaurant.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SOLO STAR

Credit: Visual Press

Following her decision to move her daughters out of Los Angeles, a newly single Jennie Garth makes a quick exit Monday after a visit at L.A. eatery Villa Bianca.

Advertisement

5 of 15

PARTY PEOPLE

Credit: Nicholas Hunt/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa

Looking good! Intruders star Clive Owen suits up alongside rapper Ludacris during the after party for his new horror flick Monday night in New York City.

6 of 15

CANDY LAND

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Someone's got a sweet tooth! Ashley Greene noshes on a sugary snack Monday afternoon while continuing to shoot Americana in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

GOING GREEN

Credit: Splash News Online

Bump it up! Expectant mama Alyson Hannigan shares a touching moment with hubby Alexis Denisof during the L.A. premiere of American Reunion Monday night at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. The fourth installment of the American Pie franchise hits theaters April 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

ON THE BEAT

Credit: Rodrigo Guerra/Ramey

Elizabeth Olsen stays on cue while shooting a scene Monday for her upcoming independent film, Kill Your Darlings, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Daniel Radcliffe also stars in the movie, playing beat poet Allen Ginsberg.

Advertisement

9 of 15

CRUISE CONTROL

Credit: AKM-GSI

Halle Berry and fiancé Olivier Martinez take in the City of Light on motorcycle on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

GRAY MATTER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Mad Men hunk Jon Hamm, who recently downplayed his rugged good looks, makes his way through a throng of eager fans after an appearance Monday on Anderson (airing March 23) in New York City, where he talked about his Emmy-winning AMC show, which returns Mar. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

BLUES TRAVELER

Credit: Humberto Carreno/StarTraks

After making an appearance on the Today show to promote Snow White and the Huntsman, new mom Charlize Theron keeps her cool Monday while getting ready to head out of New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

'GAME' ON!

Credit: Sonia Recchia/WireImage

The Hunger Games "rivals" Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson put up a united front during an appearance on The Marilyn Denis Show Monday in Toronto.

Get your Hunger Games fix right here!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

CAPITOL BUSINESS

Credit: Gene Young/Splash News Online

A newly single, Eva Longoria flashes a cheerful wave and smile Monday while arriving to Washington, D.C., where she is visiting President Obama to discuss education, immigration and the economy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SIDEWALK STRUT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Miranda Kerr turns the sidewalk into a catwalk Monday, showing off her long, lean legs during an errand run in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SUCH FOCUS!

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Naomi Watts keeps focused on one thing – lunch! – while grabbing a bite with pals at Bronte Beach Cafe in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff