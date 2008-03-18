Star Tracks - Tuesday, March 18, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

KEEPING HER COOL

Credit: Steve Dennett / Splash News Online

Clad in shorts and a tank top, Jennifer Aniston does her best to avoid feeling the heat of Miami as she continues filming her new film Marley amp Me on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

BAREFOOT ON THE BEACH

Credit: Picture Media/ INF

Nicole Kidman isn't one to drag her feet. The pregnant actress stays in (barefoot) step with hubby Keith Urban during a stroll Tuesday on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

3 of 15

RED ALERT

Credit: CAD/Fame Pictures

Christina Aguilera looks red hot while out for dinner Monday with husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured). The pair reportedly headed to Los Angeles sushi restaurant Hamasaku.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PERKING UP

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Alba goes out for a pick-me-up, enjoying a coffee run – well, walk – with fiancé Cash Warren Monday in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement

5 of 15

AMERICAN DINER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Even a "Material Girl" has to eat. Madonna leaves London restaurant Locanda Locatelli, where she had dinner and where fellow American Gwyneth Paltrow (not pictured) also enjoyed a meal.

6 of 15

DOGGIE BAG

Credit: Mike DiSciullo/ Bauer-Griffin

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen picks up her pooch on Monday as she arrives at New York photographer Patrick Demarchelier's studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

LIFTING THE VEIL

Credit: Bradley /Landov

Natalie Portman looks ready to walk down the aisle as she continues work – modestly dressed, of course – on her latest movie, New York, I Love You, on Sunday in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

CUT IT OUT

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

Tim Gunn knows how to make it work! The Project Runway mentor comes prepared to help actor Alec Mapa on the red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards Monday at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Advertisement

9 of 15

WHAT A GIRL WANTS

Credit: Chris-Miki/National Photo Group

Hilary Duff knows how to get what she wants, indulging in a little retail therapy at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Sunday. a

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

STYLE STARS

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Perfectly accessorized, Gossip Girl's Blake Lively and Leighton Meester enjoy another fashionable day at work, shooting a scene on location in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SMOOTH SIPS

Credit: Hargrave / Whittle / Splash News Online

Leaving beau Justin Long behind, Drew Barrymore goes solo for a smoothie during a casual Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

GARNER-ING SUPPORT

Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ AP

Jennifer Garner and her husband Ben Affleck (not pictured) were on hand Sunday at the Boston nightclub Rumor to raise money for presidential candidate Barack Obama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PACKED DAY

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Miley Cyrus bears the shopping bag burden while hitting some stores in Los Angeles with her mom and dad (not pictured) Sunday. On the list: coffee, clothes, and reportedly a new pet rabbit named Jack.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: Eliot/ Bauer-Griffin

Prison Break star Wentworth Miller poses with a shackled fan in front of Georges V hotel Sunday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

DINNER SPECIAL

Credit: John Ricard/FilmMagic

English actor Jim Sturgess shows he's got a (fried) leg up at the blackjack table during a St. Patrick's Day visit to MTV's TRL in New York City, where he's promoting the film 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff