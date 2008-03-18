Star Tracks - Tuesday, March 18, 2008
KEEPING HER COOL
Clad in shorts and a tank top, Jennifer Aniston does her best to avoid feeling the heat of Miami as she continues filming her new film Marley amp Me on Monday.
BAREFOOT ON THE BEACH
Nicole Kidman isn't one to drag her feet. The pregnant actress stays in (barefoot) step with hubby Keith Urban during a stroll Tuesday on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
RED ALERT
Christina Aguilera looks red hot while out for dinner Monday with husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured). The pair reportedly headed to Los Angeles sushi restaurant Hamasaku.
PERKING UP
Jessica Alba goes out for a pick-me-up, enjoying a coffee run – well, walk – with fiancé Cash Warren Monday in Brentwood, Calif.
AMERICAN DINER
Even a "Material Girl" has to eat. Madonna leaves London restaurant Locanda Locatelli, where she had dinner and where fellow American Gwyneth Paltrow (not pictured) also enjoyed a meal.
DOGGIE BAG
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen picks up her pooch on Monday as she arrives at New York photographer Patrick Demarchelier's studio.
LIFTING THE VEIL
Natalie Portman looks ready to walk down the aisle as she continues work – modestly dressed, of course – on her latest movie, New York, I Love You, on Sunday in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
CUT IT OUT
Tim Gunn knows how to make it work! The Project Runway mentor comes prepared to help actor Alec Mapa on the red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards Monday at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel.
WHAT A GIRL WANTS
Hilary Duff knows how to get what she wants, indulging in a little retail therapy at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Sunday. a
STYLE STARS
Perfectly accessorized, Gossip Girl's Blake Lively and Leighton Meester enjoy another fashionable day at work, shooting a scene on location in New York City on Friday.
SMOOTH SIPS
Leaving beau Justin Long behind, Drew Barrymore goes solo for a smoothie during a casual Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.
GARNER-ING SUPPORT
Jennifer Garner and her husband Ben Affleck (not pictured) were on hand Sunday at the Boston nightclub Rumor to raise money for presidential candidate Barack Obama.
PACKED DAY
Miley Cyrus bears the shopping bag burden while hitting some stores in Los Angeles with her mom and dad (not pictured) Sunday. On the list: coffee, clothes, and reportedly a new pet rabbit named Jack.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Prison Break star Wentworth Miller poses with a shackled fan in front of Georges V hotel Sunday in Paris.
DINNER SPECIAL
English actor Jim Sturgess shows he's got a (fried) leg up at the blackjack table during a St. Patrick's Day visit to MTV's TRL in New York City, where he's promoting the film 21.