Star Tracks -- Tuesday, March 17, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

DRINK TO HER HEALTH

Miley Cyrus shows off some well-patterned behavior, stopping for a smoothie while hanging out with a girlfriend Monday in Los Angeles.

MAN IN BLACK

A dapper David Beckham makes a monochromatic splash Monday as the guest of honor at a cancer charity dinner Monday in Milan, Italy. The soccer star recently got his wish to continue playing with the AC Milan until the end of the season.

PALLING AROUND

Julia Roberts (in Christian Dior) flashes her famous smile alongside costar Clive Owen Monday at the New York City premiere of their spy thriller Duplicity. The actress recently said she and Owen had a on the set of the movie, which hits theaters March 20.

ARMED & READY

What a gentleman! Eva Longoria Parker gets a grip on pal Mario Lopez after reportedly celebrating her belated birthday Monday at her Hollywood restaurant, Beso. The Desperate Housewives star turned 34 on March 15.

BACK TO BASICS

After debuting a dramatic high-fashion look recently, Mary-Kate Olsen goes casually chic – in jeans and a trench – during a party honoring Burberry's creative director Christopher Bailey on Monday at Barneys New York in the Big Apple.

'CITY' WALK

Though she parted ways with boyfriend Jay Lyon on Monday night's season finale of her MTV show The City, earlier in the day Whitney Port is in good spirits while shopping along West Hollywood's trendy Robertson Blvd.

SPRING IN HER STEP

Dressed for spring in a floral dress, a giddy Amy Winehouse hams it up for photographers Tuesday before pleading not guilty to an assault charge at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

COMEDY DUO

Ryan Reynolds has a happy reunion with his Adventureland costar Bill Hader at the '80s-era comedy's Hollywood premiere on Monday. Working on the film made Reynolds wax nostalgic about the past. "In the '80s, well, I was smaller and less hairy and more polite," he told PEOPLE at the screening.

AND ACTION!

Sarah Jessica Parker flaunts her fabulous figure while on the New York City set of a new film, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, on Monday. The romantic comedy, slated for release at the end of the year, also stars Hugh Grant.

PAPER DOLLS

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are in good company with a happy little guy backstage at the Today show on Monday. The sisters posed with Flat Stanley, part of a literacy effort in which students create a paper cutout based on a character from the children's book series of the same name and journal about his travels.

TAKING IT IN STRIDE

Lindsay Lohan – who's had a busy few days after an arrest warrant that was issued for her was dismissed – keeps her cool Monday as she leaves her Los Angeles home. The actress is serving a three-year probation term for a DUI conviction.

HUG IT OUT

Looks like they've put their differences behind them! Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester show a little love while filming on location at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Monday. The soapy series made a scandal-filled return to the CW later that night.

TICKET TO RIDE

He's not risking losing his boarding pass! Seth Rogen – who has slimmed down for his upcoming superhero role in The Green Hornet – gets a grip on his ticket Sunday ahead of a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport.

STILL LIFE

After hitting Paris Fashion Week, supermodel Kate Moss works her best statue pose while being primped for a photo shoot Monday at the Place de la Concorde, a square in the City of Light filled with sculptures and fountains.

FUNNY LADY

Looks like she caught a case of the giggles! 90210 star Shenae Grimes is in great spirits after a lunch date with friends in Venice Beach, Calif., on Sunday afternoon.

