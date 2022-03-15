Jason Sudeikis Films Ted Lasso in London, Plus Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke and More

Warm Up

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Sudeikis gets into character while kicking off season 3 of Ted Lasso in London on March 15.

In the 'City'

Credit: MediaPunch

Sandra Bullock arrives in a statement-making dress for the March 14 premiere of her film The Lost City in N.Y.C.

Rare Couple Sighting

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke attend The Lost City premiere together.

You Give Me Butterflies

Credit: Sophie Fritz/StarTraks

Katie Holmes wears a chic butterfly print dress while out and about in N.Y.C. on March 14.

McQueen Becomes a Knight

Credit: Steve Parsons/Getty

Sir Steve McQueen is knighted by Princess Anne for his contributions to the arts on March 15 at Windsor Castle.

These Boots Were Made For Walking

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell steps out in knee-high leather boots as she hits up the Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood on March 14.

On the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer keep things casual while out and about in L.A. on March 14.

Sweet Set

Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Lori Harvey steps out in a pink two-piece set and yellow Sorel sneaks while running errands in L.A. on March 13.

Strike a Pose

Credit: Samantha Burkardt/Getty

Alok Vaid-Menon and Jonathan Van Ness snap selfies together ahead of their featured session at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

Sign Here, Please

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Lee Pace signs autographs for fans at the premiere for Bodies Bodies Bodies at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

Walk & Talk

Credit: Backgrid

On-and-off pair Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are seen on a walk after grabbing lunch together on March 14 in L.A.

Ab Fab

Credit: Samantha Burkardt/Getty

Kiernan Shipka shows off her toned abs at the Swimming With Sharks premiere on March 14 at SXSW in Austin.

Spring Fever

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough brings the spring vibes on March 14 during an outing in New York City.

On the Ball

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

The ball is in Queen Latifah's court on March 14 as she films The Equalizer in N.Y.C. 

Oscar Abroad

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Oscar Isaac gets all dressed up on March 14 for a special screening of Moon Night at Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany. 

Stars on Stars

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater attend the premiere of The Last Movie Stars during the 2022 SXSW festival in Austin on March 14. 

Square Space

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo excitedly takes the stage for her keynote at the Austin Convention Center during the SXSW Festival in Texas on March 13. 

Strumthing Special

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

John Mayer finds the music on March 13 during a performance at The Forum in Inglewood, California. 

Winning Kiss

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Troy Kotsur and Lady Gaga get close on March 13 at the Critics Choice Awards in London. 

Winning Team

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso celebrate their big night at the Critics Choice Awards' London outpost on March 13. 

At the Neck

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Jared Leto and Taika Waititi share a moment on March 13 inside the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 

Real Winner

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Diane von Furstenberg celebrates as she's honored with the 3rd annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on March 11. 

Lady in Red

Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson goes glam on March 13 at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. celebration of fashion and film at Annabel's in London. 

Colorful Klum

Credit: The Image Direct

Heidi Klum goes for a layered look in N.Y.C. on March 11. 

Happy Hugs

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt attend the premiere of HBO Max's DMZ during the SXSW festival in Austin on March 13. 

Bringing the Heat

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kanye West and Chaney Jones share a laugh on March 12 during a basketball game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Florida. 

All the Lights

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

50 Cent gets the crowd going on March 11 at E11even in Miami.

Massive Talents

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Nicolas Cage appears as himself at the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent during SXSW on March 12 in Austin, Texas.

In the Bamboo

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lizzo goes green onstage at the Entertainment Weekly x Prime Video Power Moves Party during SXSW on March 12 in Austin, Texas.

Model Behavior

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emma Watson strikes a pose in all-black at the Charles Finch x CHANEL Night Before BAFTA Dinner on March 12 in London.

Pregnancy Glow

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rihanna and her baby bump celebrate the partnership between Fenty Beauty and ULTA on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Many Hellos

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Ariana DeBose and Steven Spielberg celebrate their West Side Story acclaim at the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on March 11.

Gym, Tan, Gym

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Vinny Guadagnino shows off his dance moves as the host of Chippendales' 20th anniversary event at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 11.

Wonder Land

Credit: Shy McGrath/Getty

John Mayer stands out in a purple suit while playing guitar at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 11.

Fringe Benefits

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Heidi Klum makes a statement in suede for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on March 11.

A Nightingale

Credit: Kaitlin Kellerman for BFA

Elle Fanning has an ethereal moment at Gucci and Bumble's cocktail party to celebrate women innovators in Austin, Texas, on March 11.

All in the Family

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell share a sweet mother-daughter moment at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.

Lookin' At You

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine hangs out with friends in N.Y.C. on March 11.

'Squid' Squad

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk snaps a photo with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.

Good Times

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic

Also at the AFI Awards Luncheon: Andrew Garfield and Marlee Matlin playfully pose on the red carpet on March 11.

Say Cheese!

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T take a selfie break while filming Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on March 11.

Loving 'The View'

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news Online

Gabrielle Union waves goodbye as she leaves for The View in N.Y.C. on March 11.

On Thin Ice

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan skates and Reid Scott slips while filming on location for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Rockefeller Center ice rink on March 10 in N.Y.C.

Suited Up

Credit: MEGA

Kristen Stewart sports a pinstripe pantsuit while out in N.Y.C. on March 10.

Premiere Night

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Regina Hall attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Amazon's Master at Metrograph on March 10.

'Morbius' in Mexico

Credit: Karen Melo/Getty

Jared Leto rocks a leopard-print coat and a sheer top on the Morbius red carpet at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10 in Mexico City.

Man of the Night

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Honoree Javier Bardem arrives at the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 10.

Cameras Rolling

Credit: MEGA

Jamie Foxx, who plays Willie E. Gary, starts filming for The Burial in New Orleans on March 10.

Fan Love

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

In L.A., Hilary Duff stuns at the How I Met Your Father fan experience, celebrating the show's first season finale with the cast, on March 10.

Hair Makeover

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gigi Hadid, who has brand new platinum blonde hair, leaves her hotel to head to the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.

Center Stage

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bill Murray takes the mic during the 6th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert for God's Love We Deliver at N.Y.C.'s Beacon Theatre on March 10.

Downtown N.Y.C.

Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages.com

Rita Ora shows off her laid back street style while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood. 

Stunningly Chic

Credit: GC Images

Eiza González arrives at the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.

Store Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on March 9.

Hostess with the Mostess

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Rashida Jones hosts Maison Courvoisier's We Found Joy experience on March 3 in N.Y.C.

Final Countdown

Credit: The Image Direct

On March 9, Mandy Moore walks to set made up as her older character to film the final scenes of This Is Us in L.A. 

'Wunda'ful Workout

Credit: WundaBar Pilates

Aly & AJ take class with WundaBar Pilates CEO Amy Jordan in L.A.

London Red Carpet

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Mark Rylance arrives at The Phantom of the Open exclusive screening at Ham Yard Hotel on March 10 in London.

Lots of Love

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Judith Light gives Ariana DeBose a big hug at the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, sponsored in part by Campari, on March 9 in Santa Monica.

Symbol of Support

Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch sends his support to the people of Ukraine by holding up a Ukrainian flag at the Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 9.

Family Ties

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Rob Lowe brings son John Owen Lowe to The Alliance for Children's Rights' 30th Anniversary Champions for Children event at The Beverly Hilton on March 9.

Music for All

Credit: Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP

Orangetheory's Chief Music Officer Steve Aoki performs at the fitness company's launch event in celebration of his new role on March 9 in N.Y.C.

Inside Scoop

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds take the stage to chat about The Adam Project ahead of the film's screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 9 in L.A.

