Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 15, 2011
S-PEC-TACULAR DISPLAY
Can you feel the burn? A tanned and toned Zac Efron can! The actor – who packed on 18 lbs. for his upcoming role as a marine in The Lucky One – shows off his super-fit physique during an afternoon with friends in Manhattan Beach, Calif., on March 9.
GAME ON
Vanessa Hudgens gets in a little girl talk with her Sucker Punch costar Emily Browning while watching the L.A. Lakers beat the Orlando Magic, 97–84, on Monday at the Staples Center.
MAKING HIM SWEAT
Who's hiding under the hood? A cheery Justin Bieber, who sports a comfy set of sweats following a performance at London's O2 Arena on Monday.
CURTAIN CALL
Claire Danes stays close to her leading man, hubby Hugh Dancy, during MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala Monday night at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, where the pair served as honorary chairs.
THINK PINK
A gussied-up Emma Watson looks like she’s worlds away from Hogwarts as she films her first commercial in Paris as the new face of Lancôme on Monday.
IT TAKES TWO
Jonas alum Chelsea Kane and her Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas share a laugh – and a smoothie! – between training sessions in Hollywood on Monday. Season 12 of the show premieres March 21.
BELLES OF THE BALL
Gossip Girl stars Kelly Rutherford and Michelle Trachtenberg make a glamorous pair during the School of American Ballet's Winter Ball at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on Monday.
SMILE PRETTY
Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig play it straight (sort of) at the Los Angeles premiere of their new alien-comedy Paul on Monday.
LIKE A ROCK
Miley Cyrus gets ready to sweat it out at the gym in her Joan Jett muscle tee in Burbank, Calif., on Monday.
WRITE NOW!
After helping Justin Bieber celebrate his b-day, Selena Gomez leaves her signature touch at Sirius XM radio station Monday in New York.
POINT MAN
Bradley Cooper gets in on the action – and jokes! – Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, where he's spreading the word about his new movie, Limitless, due in theaters on Friday.
JAVA JOLT
Maintaining her single and svelte form, Mila Kunis fuels up with some iced coffee after a workout in West Hollywood on Monday.
SHOWING HER SPOTS
Thirty-eight weeks pregnant and still fierce! Stylist Rachel Zoe, who is expecting a boy, has plenty of spring in her step in a pair of sky-high leopard booties as she heads to breakfast in Beverly Hills with husband Rodger Berman on Monday.
SISTER ACT
Sienna Miller and sister Savannah introduce the spring collection for their high-end clothing label Twenty8Twelve at London's Selfridges on Monday.
'BUM'PER CARS
Baby got back! Orlando Bloom maintains a handy connection with a pal's car while chatting in a Beverly Hills parking lot on Monday.
TREKKING CREW
After taking his wife shopping, Hugh Jackman and daughter Ava, 5, take their French bulldog Dali for a stroll through New York's West Village neighborhood on Monday.