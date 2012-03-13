Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 13, 2012
A LAUGHING MATTER
Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan share a chuckle Monday at the premiere of his upcoming action-comedy, 21 Jump Street, at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.
ON THE FLY
After a family getaway to New Orleans, Angelina Jolie breezes through LAX on Monday with travel companions Zahara, 7 – sporting new blue braids – and Shiloh, 5.
WIGGING OUT
Who's that girl? Why, it's Kim Kardashian, who trades her signature dark do for a long blonde wig while out in Hollywood on Monday. The reality star took to Twitter recently, calling out Mad Men hunk Jon Hamm for referring to her as stupid.
SIGNING OFF
Miley Cyrus leaves her mark at the L.A. premiere of The Hunger Games, starring boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.
CENTER STAGE
Bravo! Ricky Martin basks in the spotlight after his first preview performance for the Broadway revival of Evita Monday night in New York City.
THE RUNAROUND
The chase is on! A bearded Hugh Jackman keeps daughter Ava, 6, on her toes Monday during a race around a downtown playground in New York City.
ON HOLD
Days after Olivier Martinez officially confirmed their engagement, Halle Berry enjoys his company (and firm grip) Monday in Toluca Lake, Calif.
'HI' STYLE
Smash stars Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty turns heads while taking a break from filming for their musical drama in Staten Island, N.Y.
Let the Games Begin!
Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence walk the red carpet at The Hunger Games premiere Monday night at the Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles.
HOT STRUT
Beyoncé keeps daughter Blue Ivy, 2 months, close to her heart Monday during another city stroll with her little one in New York.
ANIMAL INSTINCTS
Nicole Richie shows her stripes Monday while heading to New York's VH1 studios, where she promoted her upcoming reality competition, Fashion Star.
PUP PATROL
Miranda Kerr handily holds on to her Yorkie, Frankie, while making her way around New York on Monday.
BRIGHT MOMENT
An upbeat Vanessa Hudgens shows a little skin while shooting scenes for her upcoming drama, Spring Breakers, Monday in Tampa, Fla.
SHE'S MONEY
Just call her Miss Money Bags! Rihanna keeps her look low-key Monday with a fresh face, denim ensemble and eye-catching fanny pack for a day out in New York City, where she is shooting a new Vita Coco campaign.
JUMP TO IT
Flashing a picture-perfect smile, GCB star Kristin Chenoweth strikes a pretty pose Monday in N.Y.C.
JUST BEING ME
A pregnant and engaged Snooki proudly shows off her self-love by wearing a statement t-shirt while filming a scene for her Jersey Shore spinoff show in Jersey City, N.J., on Sunday.