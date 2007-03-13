Star Tracks - Tuesday, March 13, 2006

STYLISH STEPS

Credit: St. Clair-Ambler/Splash News

Sarah Jessica Parker high-steps it in New York's Soho neighborhood on Monday, where the actress stopped by gourmet food emporium Dean amp Deluca after a day of beauty. Up next for Parker: the debut of her clothing line, Bitten, at a luncheon at Indochine restaurant on Tuesday.

CHEW ON THIS

Credit: Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

LL Cool J takes a bite out some healthy options off of Subway's new "Fresh Fit" menu in New York's Times Square on Tuesday. The rapper-turned-actor, who kept his sculpted six-pack abs under wraps at the event, knows a thing of two about heathly living: He recently released his own fitness book, LL Cool J's Platinum Workout.

HOOKED ON A FEELING

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

With husband Jesse James by her side, a high-spirited Sandra Bullock makes a stunning entrance in Lanvin at the Hollywood premiere of her new thriller Premonition on Monday.

TRAINING WHEELS

Credit: Goff/INF

Game face? You bet. Heather Mills goes for a serious spin in Brighton, England, on Tuesday. Mills has been prepping for her upcoming stint on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on March 19.

BABY ZONE

Credit: Ben Tsui/Splash News

Bridget Moynahan has something to smile about – her growing baby bump! – as she touches down at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday. The actress revealed last month that she's expecting her first child with ex Tom Brady.

STANDING PROUD

Credit: DAVID LONGENDYKE/GLOBE

America Ferrera makes a glam turnout at the Museum of Television amp Radio's annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Monday, where she was joined by her Ugly Betty castmates. "I love watching me as Betty," Ferrera said during the evening. "I feel like when I’m Betty, I’m the best person I can be."

AIRBORNE EXPRESS

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News

Lucy Liu is fit for action as she jogs along New York's West Side Highway on Monday in preparation for her new show, Cashmere Mafia. Created by Sex and the City's Darren Starr, the ABC pilot revolves around four successful female execs juggling their personal and professional lives.

SERIOUS PLAYER

Credit: Pacifc Coast News

Jamie Foxx puts his on-court instincts to the test on the Los Angeles set of the political thriller The Kingdom on Monday. In addition to tennis, the actor showed off his athletic skills at soccer and football.

ON THE MENU

Credit: Humberto Carreno/startraks

Mischa Barton sets her sights on pooch Ziggy while lunching with pals at Sant Ambroeus in New York City on Monday.

WELCOME TO THE 'JUNGLE'

Credit: Anthony Dixon WENN

Brooke Shields can hardly believe her luck – she reportedly got locked in her trailer – on the first day of filming the NBC pilot Lipstick Jungle (based on the book by Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell) in New York City on Monday.

FULL COVERAGE

Credit: Erica Mueller/Berliner Studio/BEI

Sandra Oh celebrates her Marie Claire cover with the help of her Grey's Anatomy pals Ellen Pompeo (who brought along her fiancé Chris Ivery) and McSteamy himself, Eric Dane, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

CROWNING GLORY

Credit: Ralf Juergens/Getty

Heidi Klum models her über-coiffed hair during the launch of her new partnership with German hairspray brand Drei Wetter Taft during a media event Monday in Bergisch-Gladbach, Germany.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Startraks

Natalie Portman looks like just another a stylish patron of the arts at the Sunday night afterparty for the Broadway show Talk Radio at New York's Bar Americain. The play, which stars Liev Schreiber, also brought out his longtime girlfriend Naomi Watts (not pictured).

LOOKING TRIM

Credit: Ramey

It looks like a good hair day for Courteney Cox Arquette after an appointment at a Malibu salon on Saturday. Next up for Cox Arquette: the highly anticipated onscreen Friends reunion with BFF Jennifer Aniston, who makes a guest appearance on the March 27th episode of Dirt.

FLYING HIGH

Credit: Matrix/Bauer-Griffin

Naomi Campbell is in high spirits Monday at London's Heathrow Airport, where the supermodel was reportedly on her way to board an L.A.-bound flight. But Campbell is due back in New York on March 19 to begin serving her five-day community service – mopping floors – for throwing her cell phone at her housekeeper.

ON THE RUN

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez/ JFX

Fresh from his family vacation in Maui, Tobey Maguire continues getting physical during a jog through Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday.

