Star Tracks - Tuesday, March 11, 2008
HATS OFF
Birthday boys Joel and Benji Madden have their matching party hats on tight while out in West Hollywood on Monday, a day before the twin brothers turn 29.
PAPER OR PLASTIC?
Eva Longoria makes shopping for groceries look fabulous Monday while taping a new episode of Desperate Housewives in Los Angeles.
CLAIM TO 'FAME'
Justin Timberlake poses with Madonna after inducting the pop icon into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Monday at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel. During his speech, Timberlake confessed that Madonna once asked him to drop his pants – then gave him a vitamin shot.
PARTY PLANNER
Meanwhile, Joel's girlfriend Nicole Richie bops around Los Angeles Monday getting ready for his March 11th birthday. The couple have plenty to celebrate after the birth of daughter Harlow last month.
MOUTH TO FEED
Lauren Conrad, who is busy preparing for her first runway show, shares some down time – and a bite to eat – with her pooch Chloe Monday in Los Angeles. "I don't even have time to be excited," Conrad told PEOPLE of her hectic schedule. "I've been a wreck this week . . . I want [the fashion show] to do well."
PUFF PIECE
Mariah Carey stays warm in a favorite puffy coat while out in New York on a chilly Monday evening.
PUBLIC BATH ROBE
Jim Carrey is more than comfortable and casual while meeting with fans Monday before a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater.
PRETTY IN PINK
New mom Isla Fisher makes a bright and colorful splash in New York, where the actress continues filming her new movie Confessions of a Shopaholic Sunday.
MIDTOWN DIRECT
We know she can act, but can she direct? Scarlett Johansson goes behind the camera in New York Monday to direct a love story for the short film series New York, I Love You.
HANDS FREE
Lindsay Lohan leaves the designer bag behind as she heads out of her Manhattan hotel Monday, reportedly on her way to a meeting. Lohan is currently in town working on a new pop album.
PET SMARTS
Owen Wilson, who enjoyed a weekend of basketball games and nightclubs, gets back to work Monday afternoon alongside co-star Eric Dane and sweeps a lucky puppy off his feet on the Miami set of his new comedy, Marley amp Me.
FARM FRESH
Halle Berry gets assistance with the grocery bags from boyfriend Gabriel Aubry Monday afternoon while on a shopping trip to the Bristol Farms grocery store in Beverly Hills.
STAIR MASTER
After working with Jimmy Kimmel on a video parody last month, Ben Affleck gets back to more serious matters Sunday, filming a scene for his new thriller, State of Play, which also stars Russell Crowe, in Washington, D.C.
MUSIC APPRECIATION
Madonna hits up a local gym in New York City for a workout Monday before heading to the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where she'll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
BEING THE JUDGE
American Idol judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul rock the mics on Monday's TRL at the MTV studios in New York before Idol's top 12 contestants take the stage Tuesday.