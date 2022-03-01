The Batman Premieres in N.Y.C., Plus Rihanna at Fashion Week and More

Up to Bat

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz dress to the nines for their film's New York City premiere on March 1.

Family Matters

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at The Batman premiere: stepdad Jason Momoa, who brings kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf to support Kravitz at the film's premiere. 

Unbeatable Style

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Rihanna continues to top her maternity style, this time with a sexy sheer ensemble at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Only Have Eyes For You

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adorably pose at The Adam Project premiere in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28. 

On the Pod

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jung Ho-yeon hits the stage during THR Awards Chatter podcast Chapman University taping on Feb. 28 in Orange, California. 

Living Icon

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Javier Bardem receives the International Icon Award at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A. on Feb. 28.

Premiere Night

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of The Adam Project at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

On the Run

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ryan Phillippe takes a jog around his neighborhood in L.A. on Feb. 28.

'Shining' Gals

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Mira Sorvino, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Shining Vale global premiere on Feb. 28 in L.A.

On-Screen Sisters

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

King Richard stars Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney attend the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on Feb. 28 in L.A.

Dior Darling

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy wears a gorgeous beaded dress to the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

True-Crime Costars

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In Beverly Hills, Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel pose at a red carpet event for NBC's crime drama The Thing About Pam at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.

Showtime in Nashville

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Miranda Lambert and Elle King take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 28 in Nashville.

Queen of Saturday Night

Credit: Ryan Muir/NBC/Getty

Kate McKinnon chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.

D-Nice in D.C.

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

D-Nice hangs out at the D-Nice Live From The White House post event reception in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28.

Premiere Pals

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Also at The Adam Project premiere: Jennifer Garner, Sunrise Coigney, Jenna Lyons and Mark Ruffalo gather at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

New Orleans Nights

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Harry Connick Jr. leads the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.

Peace and Love

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams heads to the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

Star Power

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sophie Hunter joins husband Benedict Cumberbatch as he gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on Feb. 28.

Ruling the Runway

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

Yeaaah!

Credit: Adam Kent

Alexa Bliss links up with Lil Jon during her bachelorette weekend at Hakkasan.

Teacher Appreciation

Credit: Heidi Gutman/ABC

Robin Roberts, TJ Holmes and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson surprise an incredible third grade teacher, Xiomara Robinson, from Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School in Philadelphia on Good Morning America on Feb. 28.

Greetings Gorgeous

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zoe Saldana waves hello as she walks through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 28. 

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy a fun beach day in Miami on Feb. 27.

In the Spotlight

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sharon Stone exudes elegance at the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27.

Seeing Double

Credit: Sipa USA

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid twin backstage at the Versace Women's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.

Miami Madness

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Wyclef Jean performs at Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, presented by Richard Mille, at Island Gardens on Feb. 27 in Miami.

Redheads Do It Best

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kendall Jenner continues to sport red hair during a photoshoot on the balcony of the Costes hotel on Feb. 28 in Paris.

I Love New York

Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Spike Lee wears Knicks colors to his visit to the Empire State Building on Feb. 25 in N.Y.C.

Big Laughs

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Karrueche Tran is in great spirits while out with friends in L.A. on Feb. 27.

Kiss and Tell

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried rocks a lipstick-print little black dress for her late night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.

Winner, Winner

Credit: Earl Gibson/Shutterstock

Host Anthony Anderson and Issa Rae celebrate their wins at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards in L.A. on Feb. 26.

New Wine

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough toast the launch of their Fresh Vine Wine collection in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.

Bottle Service

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson serves up drinks with her King Street Vodka at Nikki Beach Club during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 25.

Curtain Call

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take their first curtain call after performing in Plaza Suite on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.

Let's Celebrate

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Debra Messing poses at a photo call in N.Y.C. for the Broadway production of the new play Birthday Candles on Feb. 25.

Play Ball

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Will Ferrell holds a bedazzled basketball while attending a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 25.

Everything Is 'Gucci'

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Parents-to-be A$AP Rocky and Rihanna out-dress everyone at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.

Glitz & Glam

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 47th César Awards at L'Olympia on Feb. 25 in Paris.

Love You Very 'Matcha'

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Kelly Rowland heads to Cha Cha Matcha after a workout in L.A. on Feb. 25.

Hey There

Credit: The Image Direct

Rachel Brosnahan gets into character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 25.

Model Behavior

Credit: Backgrid

In Milan, Iris Law poses at the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 25.

New York Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoy a date night in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

Center Stage

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Maluma takes the stage at Univision's 34th Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24 in Miami.

Sealed with a Kiss

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

Adam Levine plants a kiss on Behati Prinsloo's cheek as they host a Calirosa Tequila Sunset happy hour in Miami on Feb. 24.

'Drop' Dead Gorgeous

Credit: Stewart Cook/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried is beautiful in blue at Hulu's The Dropout premiere in L.A. on Feb. 24.

Puppy Pack

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alicia Silverstone walks her dogs on a sunny L.A. afternoon on Feb. 24.

Katy on Kimmel

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Perry makes her way to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 24 in L.A.

Go Rangers!

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Reacher stars Alan Ritchson and Willa Fitzgerald root for the New York Rangers as they face off against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

Out on the Town

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Luke Bryan is in great spirits as he takes a walk in L.A. on Feb. 24. 

Party Time

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

In London, Sam Heughan arrives at the Outlander season 6 afterparty at The Sky Garden on Feb. 24.

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough and brother Derek Hough hang out together in L.A. on Feb. 24.

Beach Day

Credit: MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio looks sun-kissed and stunning as she hits the beach in St. Barths on Feb. 24.

Suited Up

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski wears an all-black three-piece suit during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 in Italy.

'Better' Than Ever

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

The cast of FX's Better Things — Hannah Riley, Pamela Adlon, Olivia Edward and Mikey Madison — arrive at a screening and celebration of the fifth and final season of the series at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Feb. 23 in L.A.

Late Night Chat

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23.

Loving LEGOLAND

Credit: Legoland California Resort

Jeff Goldblum takes on LEGO dinosaurs during his visit to LEGOLAND California Resort over President's Day weekend in Carlsbad, California. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Mom-to-be Jenna Ushkowitz is beaming as she cradles her bump at the new Frida Mom line event at Kathy Hilton's estate on Feb. 23 in L.A.

On the Move

Credit: Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid leaves the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24.

Leading the Pack

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 24 in Milan.

'Rhett'y to Go

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

In Nashville, Thomas Rhett puts on a show at Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS at the Omni Nashville Hotel on Feb. 23.

Family Affair

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton supports daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Chelsea Hirschhorn's toast to the new Frida Mom line at an event held at Hilton's estate in L.A. on Feb. 23.

Chills & Thrills

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Havana Rose Liu stuns at the premiere of Hulu's new thriller No Exit at Westwood iPic Theaters on Feb. 23 in L.A.

In Theaters Now

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Haley Bennett attends a N.Y.C. special screening of the movie musical Cyrano at the SVA Theatre on Feb. 23.