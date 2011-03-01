Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 1, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

'DANCING' QUEEN

Credit: National Photo Group

Kendra Wilkinson celebrates her new gig – she'll be competing on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars! – Monday at STK in L.A. "SOOOO EXCITED!!!!!!" she Tweeted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

HAPPY GO LUCKY

Credit: Splash News Online

Miley Cyrus puts aside her family drama for a relaxed afternoon of shoe shopping Monday in New York City.

3 of 15

GAME FACES

Credit: Ray Stubblebine/Reuters/Landov

Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé lend their starry support, cheering on the New Jersey Nets Monday at Newark's Prudential Center. In the end, the home team fell to the Phoenix Suns 104-103 in overtime.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SHOPPERS' DELIGHT

Credit: Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

After stepping out with a new man over the weekend, Vanessa Hudgens joins up with gal pal Brittany Snow Monday for a girls' day of shopping and eating in Studio City, Calif.

Advertisement

5 of 15

ON A STROLL

Credit: Beiny/Fu/WENN

After her stunning stop at the Oscars, hands-on mom Jennifer Hudson casually explores Beverly Hills Monday with 18-month-old son David.

6 of 15

DADDY'S GIRLS

Credit: GSI Media

Jerry O'Connell has his hands full – in a good way! – with twin daughters Charlie and Dolly, 2, while out in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

HONORABLE MENTION

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Tina Fey keeps her 30 Rock costar – and the evening's honoree – Alec Baldwin in stitches Monday during the Museum of the Moving Image's annual gala in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

RING LEADER

Credit: FayesVision/WENN

Look who's ready for fight night! A beaming Jenny McCarthy joins forces with the World Series of Boxing to host the Knockout Autism event at the Avalon in Hollywood Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BRAND AID

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

Fresh off her Teenage Dream tour, Katy Perry struts her stuff alongside hubby Russell Brand as the two make their way to an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show on Monday. "I'm back in sweeeet Los Angeles... and boy do I have a secret for you!," she coyly Tweeted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

ON THE DOT!

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Halle Berry ditches her glam Oscar duds while reporting for mommy duty with polka-dot-clad Nahla, nearly 3, in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

'BREAKING' CHARACTER

Credit: Splash News Online

A bundled-up Robert Pattinson revisits an old friend – Twilight's Edward Cullen! – while getting to work on the final two Breaking Dawn films in Vancouver on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BODY DOUBLE

Credit: Fred Montana/Splash News Online

Those SkinnyGirl cocktails apparently work! A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel (who returned to Bravo with a new season of Bethenny Ever After Monday night) heads south with husband Jason Hoppy for some Miami heat in Florida on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

DRINK UP!

Credit: DZilla/Bauer-Griffin

Also in Vancouver: Katie Holmes and 4-year-old daughter Suri, who warm up with some hot drinks from Starbucks on Sunday while running errands in the snowy Canadian city.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

RAINBOW CONNECTION

Credit: Ramey

Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick complements a classic tux with a colorful umbrella, red wellies and a mysterious bandage while filming the hit TV show in New York on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SILVER FOX

Credit: WENN

Lost alum Matthew Fox debuts some distinguished whiskers on Monday, strolling outside London’s ITV Studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff