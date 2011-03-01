Star Tracks: Tuesday, March 1, 2011
'DANCING' QUEEN
Kendra Wilkinson celebrates her new gig – she'll be competing on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars! – Monday at STK in L.A. "SOOOO EXCITED!!!!!!" she Tweeted.
HAPPY GO LUCKY
Miley Cyrus puts aside her family drama for a relaxed afternoon of shoe shopping Monday in New York City.
GAME FACES
Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé lend their starry support, cheering on the New Jersey Nets Monday at Newark's Prudential Center. In the end, the home team fell to the Phoenix Suns 104-103 in overtime.
SHOPPERS' DELIGHT
After stepping out with a new man over the weekend, Vanessa Hudgens joins up with gal pal Brittany Snow Monday for a girls' day of shopping and eating in Studio City, Calif.
ON A STROLL
After her stunning stop at the Oscars, hands-on mom Jennifer Hudson casually explores Beverly Hills Monday with 18-month-old son David.
DADDY'S GIRLS
Jerry O'Connell has his hands full – in a good way! – with twin daughters Charlie and Dolly, 2, while out in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tina Fey keeps her 30 Rock costar – and the evening's honoree – Alec Baldwin in stitches Monday during the Museum of the Moving Image's annual gala in New York City.
RING LEADER
Look who's ready for fight night! A beaming Jenny McCarthy joins forces with the World Series of Boxing to host the Knockout Autism event at the Avalon in Hollywood Monday.
BRAND AID
Fresh off her Teenage Dream tour, Katy Perry struts her stuff alongside hubby Russell Brand as the two make their way to an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show on Monday. "I'm back in sweeeet Los Angeles... and boy do I have a secret for you!," she coyly Tweeted.
ON THE DOT!
Halle Berry ditches her glam Oscar duds while reporting for mommy duty with polka-dot-clad Nahla, nearly 3, in Los Angeles on Monday.
'BREAKING' CHARACTER
A bundled-up Robert Pattinson revisits an old friend – Twilight's Edward Cullen! – while getting to work on the final two Breaking Dawn films in Vancouver on Monday.
BODY DOUBLE
Those SkinnyGirl cocktails apparently work! A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel (who returned to Bravo with a new season of Bethenny Ever After Monday night) heads south with husband Jason Hoppy for some Miami heat in Florida on Sunday.
DRINK UP!
Also in Vancouver: Katie Holmes and 4-year-old daughter Suri, who warm up with some hot drinks from Starbucks on Sunday while running errands in the snowy Canadian city.
RAINBOW CONNECTION
Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick complements a classic tux with a colorful umbrella, red wellies and a mysterious bandage while filming the hit TV show in New York on Monday.
SILVER FOX
Lost alum Matthew Fox debuts some distinguished whiskers on Monday, strolling outside London’s ITV Studios.