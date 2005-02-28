Star Tracks - Tuesday, March 1, 2005

By People Staff

BLOCK PARTY

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria puckers up to her Wisteria Lane costar Felicity Huffman on Sunday at Elton John's Oscar soiree, benefiting his AIDS foundation. Later Longoria partied with another Housewife, Marcia Cross, at the exclusive Vanity Fair bash.

FASHION FIRST

Credit: Levy/Drew/INFGoff

After working the Oscars, where she performed three nominated songs, Beyoncé rewards herself Monday with a trip to the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills with boyfriend Jay-Z.

JUST FRIENDS

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Berliner

Penelope Cruz reunites with ex-flame Tom Cruise at the Vanity Fair post-Oscar bash in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The two have both moved on to greener pastures: She's been dating her Sahara costar Matthew McConaughey, and he has recently been spotted with Colombian-born model Sofia Vergara.

BY THE BOOK

Credit: Hollywood Spotlight

Hilary Duff has the right accessories to be a Hollywood starlet: a trendy handbag, a tiny dog and a rocker pal – in this case, her good friend, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, who made a coffee run with her in Los Angeles recently.

RUNWAY RENDEZVOUS

Credit: Klein-Hounsfield/ABACA

Julianne Moore and her husband, writer-director Bart Freundlich, take in a John Galliano fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. The New York-based couple just completed their third project together, the romantic comedy Trust the Man, due out later this year.

COOLING HER HEELS

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash

Kirstie Alley decides to risk frostbite rather than ruin her shoes as she makes her way through Monday's snowstorm to FOX studios to promote her memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life. Alley's hugely hyped Showtime series Fat Actress premieres March 7.

WARM RECEPTION

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty

Matt Damon, whose HBO series Project Greenlight kicks off its new season March 15, braves Monday's nor'easter to catch the New York opening of the off-Broadway show After Ashley, which stars his Finding Forrester costar Anna Paquin.

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

A radiant Julia Roberts and a slimmed-down Oprah Winfrey scope the scene at the Governors Ball after Sunday's Oscars. The Dolce amp Gabbana-clad Roberts says she's thrilled to be out again after giving birth late last year to twins Finn and Hazel: "It is fun to dress up for a while."

DADDY'S GIRL

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

Jamie Foxx gets a peck from daughter Corrine, 11, at the Governors Ball, where Dad celebrated his Best Actor win. The Ray star's right-hand girl got to stay out late on a school night, leaving the party at around 11:15 p.m.

LIKE ROYALTY

Credit: Queen/WireImage

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez say hi to the throng of fans gathered below their Canary Islands hotel balcony on Thursday. Lopez, whose album Rebirth debuts today, was there to support her singer husband on his own tour.

SNOW DAD

Credit: Steve Connolly/StarTraks

Guy Ritchie plays it cool as 4-year-old Rocco (whose mom is Madonna) tries to turn his dad into a snowman Friday in New York's Central Park, where the two checked out artist Christo's The Gates.

GIRL'S BEST FRIENDS

Credit: Flynet

Before getting gussied up for the Oscars, Jessica Simpson hits the stores Sunday in Calabasas, Calif., with puppy Daisy on her arm. Later, husband Nick Lachey was her date at the Vanity Fair party, where they hung with friend Jamie-Lynn DiScala and her husband, A.J.

INDIE DARLINGS

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Peter Sarsgaard cuddles up to girlfriend Maggie Gyllenhaal at the IFC afterparty for the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica. The actor, who was nominated for his role in Kinsey, joined Gyllenhaal's brother Jake in having his head shaved to a play a Marine in the upcoming drama Jarhead.

MOVIE DATE

Credit: Ginsburg-Spaly/X17

After catching a showing of The Wedding Date, a brunette Britney Spears takes a walk in her hometown of Kentwood, La., with husband Kevin Federline.

GOLD STARS

Credit: Ron C. Angle/BEImages

Sisters Venus (left) and Serena Williams spend Sunday shopping for gold jewelry at the duty free in Dubai. The two are in the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Open, but Venus was knocked out in the first round Monday because of a stomach injury.

