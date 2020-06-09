Heather Graham Hits the Beach in Malibu, Plus Spike Lee, Kelly Osbourne and More
Seaside Scene
Heather Graham shows off her bikini body at the beach in Malibu on Monday.
Do the Right Thing
Spike Lee joins a George Floyd protest on bike in Brooklyn on Sunday near Barclays Center.
Lilac Locks
Kelly Osbourne leaves Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday night.
Afternoon Outing
Dakota Fanning steps out wearing a face covering and sunglasses on Monday in L.A.
Gassed Up
Mia Goth stops at a gas station while running errands in L.A. on Monday.
Dog Days
Laura Dern takes her dog for a walk around her neighborhood on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Motor On
Patrick Schwarzenegger rides his motorbike to grab a smoothie in L.A. on Monday.
Walk the Walk
Lucy Hale lets her dog lead the way during a walk in Los Angeles on Monday.
Biker Babe
Isla Fisher stays covered up on Monday during a bike ride in Los Angeles.
Peaceful Power
Michael B. Jordan marches with a large crowd during protests through Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Summer Fun
Helen Hunt takes her bodyboard out for some fun in the sun at a newly reopened beach in Malibu on Sunday.
Salute Solidarity
Nick Cannon attends a Black Lives Matter rally in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.
Low-Key Looks
Olivia Wilde sports summery blue tones on a sunny Sunday in L.A., while out walking her dog.
Say Their Names
Vanessa Hudgens hits the streets of Hollywood on Sunday to protest.
Think Pink
Michael Che hosts a Sunday pop-up comedy event in conjunction with Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City, New York.
March On
Jamie Foxx marches through the streets of Hollywood on Sunday.
On the Go
Eiza González takes her iced coffee to go on Saturday in L.A.
Power in Numbers
Alison Brie and Dave Franco march in an L.A. Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.
Marching On
Madonna walks with crutches during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday.
Monochrome Star
Ariel Winter leaves a Los Angeles studio with her boyfriend Luke Bernard on Saturday.
Rise Up
Jon Batiste leads a protest in support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday in New York City.
Mr. and Mrs. Robot
Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail enjoy a Saturday outing together in Los Angeles.
Leading for All
Kendrick Sampson speaks during a Saturday Black Lives Matter protest ending at the Beverly Hills Police Department in Los Angeles.
Costar Catchup
Ellen Pompeo and Grey's Anatomy costar Giacomo Gianniotti hike in Los Feliz, California, wearing face masks on Saturday.
Swift Steps
Jaime King gets in some exercise during a Friday walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Dining Rapper
Machine Gun Kelly leaves dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday night.
Smiley Stroll
Lucy Hale takes a hike with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.
Spinning Superstar
Molly Shannon goes for a ride on her bike in West Hollywood on Friday.
Workout-Ready
Kristen Bell accepts a delivery outside of her Los Angeles home on Friday.
Business Casual
Kelly Rowland stays covered up on Friday in Beverly Hills.
Twice as Nice
Bob Odenkirk takes his pups for a walk around Los Angeles on Friday.
It's the Climb
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson take a break during an afternoon hike with their dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Beauty Business
Naomi Watts brings her new rescue dog along for an outing to ONDA Beauty store, of which she is a co-founder, in Sag Harbor, New York, on Thursday.
Gambling Gets the Go-Ahead
Wayne Newton flashes a thumbs up at the reopening of Caesars Palace on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Father-Son Bonding
Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick take an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in L.A.
Getting Energized
Josh Brolin steps out for a coffee break on Thursday in Venice, California.