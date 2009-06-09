Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 9, 2009
WORK OF ART
Brad Pitt indulges his artsy side as he eyes a painting by artist Jim Hodges on Tuesday at the Art 40 Basel show in Basel, Switzerland. The actor – whose rep recently shot down rumors that he and partner Angelina Jolie were splitting – got a sneak peek at the exhibition, which opens to the public on Wednesday and features pieces from more than 2,500 international artists.
KISSING UP
Mwah! Kate Gosselin gets cheeky with 5-year-old daughter Hannah after returning home to Wernersville, Pa., after a shopping trip. It was a big day for the brood, whose Jon amp Kate Plus 8 show aired its 100th episode, featuring a special visit from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.
PARTY ATTIRE
Mariah Carey makes it a sexy black-tie evening in her low-cut black gown at
the Apollo Theater's 75th anniversary gala on Monday in New York City, where the
RampB diva presented Patti LaBelle with her Apollo Legends Hall of Fame award.
HOME GIRL
Safe! It's high-fives all around after Reese Witherspoon slides into home plate while training with the UCLA softball team for her role in the upcoming James L. Brooks comedy in Los Angeles. The actress recently returned from a trip to the Big Apple with beau Jake Gyllenhaal.
STAND & DELIVER
Julia Roberts pays tender public tribute to her friend Paul Newman Monday during an annual fund-raising gala for his Hole in the Wall Camps at New York's Avery Fisher Hall. "I’ve never stood up without my buddy Paul Newman," the actress told the crowd. "It seems so much easier to sing and dance and make a fool of yourself when he’s right next to you."
LADIES' NIGHT
They even hang out off-camera! Fergie takes a break from promoting her new Black Eyed Peas' album the The E.N.D. for a fun night on the town Monday with her Nine costar Kate Hudson in New York City's Greenwich Village.
ON THE MOVE
With her Twilight costar (and rumored real-life love interest) Robert Pattinson in New York City, Kristen Stewart happily takes care of business at a Los Angeles recording studio on Monday.
BACK IN BLACK
After glittering in gold earlier in the afternoon, Jessica Simpson shows off her dark side while heading out for a meal at Mexican restaurant La Esquina in New York City on Monday.
WORKING IT
Evan Rachel Wood may only admit she has a "celebrity crush" on Shane West, but the former Once and Again costars definitely look cozy Monday at the premiere of the actress's comedy Whatever Works at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center.
PURPLE REIGN
Megan Fox is no shrinking violet! The Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star cuts a glamorous figure at the Tokyo premiere of her action flick on Monday – and even shows some leg in her sexy, high-slit purple Donna
Karan gown.
ROB IN HOOD
Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson keeps his famously unruly locks under cover Monday while hitting the streets of New York City, where the actor has been spotted since last week.
LOOK SHARP
Beyoncé can't get enough of her sharp-shouldered blazers, modeling another chic look while leaving the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London on Monday. The singer is currently taking her I AM ... tour through Europe before bringing it to North America on June 21.
WHEEL LOVE
Pink and hubby Carey Hart suit up for a little sightseeing (and romance?) with a bike ride through Sydney on Monday. The two are spending time together Down Under – and rekindling their romance – while Pink continues her Aussie concert tour.
A GAM SLAM
Giving her beloved Daisy Dukes a day off, Jessica Simpson shows off a great pair of legs in tailored shorts while leaving her New York City hotel on Monday.
FRUITFUL AFTERNOON
When life gives Kelly Ripa lemons . . . she juggles them! The talk-show host – and Electrolux spokeswoman – is a good sport while launching a virtual to raise money for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund on Monday at the Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park.
SUMMER CASUAL
Showing off her signature strawberry blonde locks, Nicole Kidman makes a breezy appearance in a boho frock Sunday as she steps out in New York City.