Madonna Arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK Airport in Style, Plus Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Airport Attire
Madonna arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. wearing a colorful dress paired with a black fedora on June 7.
Iconic Guest
Anthony Ramos makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 7 in N.Y.C.
Big Fan
Bradley Cooper claps it up courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Carpet Crew
Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus pose at the premiere of The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center in L.A. on June 7.
Hello Handsome
Luke Wilson looks sharp in a blue suit at the Fort Worth premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans at the ISIS Theater on June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Sweet Selfies
Jordan Alexander and Eli Brown take selfies on set of the Gossip Girl reboot in Brooklyn on June 7.
Cute Costars
Nick Robinson and Kate Mara attend FX's A Teacher FYC drive-in screening and panel at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on June 7.
Out & About
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Family Fun
John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy have fun at The Lego Movie World at Legoland California Resort on June 5 in Carlsbad, California.
Shopping for a Cause
Nicky Hilton's French Sole line joins forces with Cara Cara to raise funds for Lifeway Network to combat human trafficking in June at her home in N.Y.C.
Must-Have Toys
Patrick Stump, composer and theme song vocalist for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, gets a first look at some of the new toys from Hasbro that are slated to come out later this summer.
Eco-Friendly
Goldie Hawn carries a reusable shopping bag while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Heat Wave
New mom Emma Roberts steps out for a sunny afternoon walk in Boston on June 7.
Fresh Faced
Jared Leto is seen without his trademark facial hair on the set of Apple TV+ series WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Cool & Comfy
Ashlee Simpson keeps things casual in an oversized Rolling Stones pullover while out and about in L.A. on June 7.
Color Pop
Lizzo shows off her street style in a pink cardigan, pink Prada bag and patchwork denim on June 6 after grabbing lunch in L.A.
Flower Power
Ricky Martin waves to fans as he arrives at The Ellen DeGeneres Show - where he surprised DeGeneres with over 3,000 flowers to congratulate her on over 3,000 episodes - for her June 7 show in Burbank, California.
Perfect 10
Simone Biles wows the crowd after competing in the vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas on June 6.
Italian Icon
Sophia Loren is honored with the keys to the city of Florence, Italy on June 5.
Home Again
Rosalía is spotted out and about back in her hometown outside of Barcelona on June 5.
'Normal' Night
Paul Mescal accepts the best actor award for his performance in Normal People at the BAFTA TV awards on June 6 in London.
Trophy Time
Michaela Coel takes home multiple awards for her series I May Destroy You, including best actress and best mini-series, at the BAFTA TV awards.
Break It Down
Paula Abdul joins members of Dance Dome LA to record dances for their social media channels at The Clubhouse Beverly Hills on June 6.
Well Suited
Michelle Williams takes the stage at the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture at UNO Lakefront Arena on June 6 in New Orleans.
Game Time
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are spotted taking in the game as the Atlanta Braves play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6 in Atlanta.
Family Time
Mario Lopez attends the 28th Annual Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at the Rose Bowl with his wife Courtney and their son Dominic on June 4 in Pasadena, California.
Charming Chat
John Krasinski chats with Edgar Wright at the London Screening and Q&A for A Quiet Place Part II on June 6.
Sing It
Adam Lambert performs at the OUTLOUD: Raising Voices Pride Month Kickoff Concert on June 6 in L.A.
Date Night Done Right
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are spotted leaving their dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.
Live. Work. Pose.
Billy Porter celebrates the Pose finale at the FYC Drive-in Series in Pasadena.
Paint the Town Red
Bella Hadid steps out in a red tracksuit for a stroll around New York City.
Nothing But Nets
Beyoncé and Jay-Z get close at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in N.Y.C.
Famous 5eva
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett pose at the Let's Get This Show on the Street: New 42 Celebrates Arts Education on 42nd Street in Times Square.
Great at Love
A pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin grab groceries in Malibu.
It Won't Be Long Now
Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Jimmy Smits attend a special preview screening of In the Heights at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival in Hollywood.
Save Room for Her
Tinashe goes for a classic look after enjoying a night out at Poppy in West Hollywood.
Keep on Keeping Up
Kim Kardashian exits Craig's in Beverly Hills after dinner with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.
Crypto Queen
Paris Hilton takes over the DJ Booth at E11EVEN Miami on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
'Marvelously' Dressed
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan are spotted back on set on June 4 in N.Y.C.
Spot On
Brooke Shields shows off the unique sleeves on her vibrant dress at the Veuve Clicquot Cocktail Hour at the New York Botanical Garden on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Vintage Vibes
Lena Headey travels back in time while filming HBO's Watergate drama The White House Plumbers in Poughkeepsie, New York on June 3.
'Boys' Day
Karl Urban and Jack Quaid are spotted filming The Boys in Toronto on June 3 in Toronto.
On 'Pointe'
Elizabeth Hurley (who recently spoke to us for our PEOPLE in the '90s podcast!) turns heads as she arrives at the inaugural British Ballet Charity Gala, presented by Dame Darcey Bussell, at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3.
Birthday Boy
Anderson Cooper waves as he heads to work on his 54th birthday on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Picnic Party
Vanessa Hudgens is dressed to the nines for a themed party in an L.A. park with pals on June 3.
Powerful Performance
Sara Bareilles and Yola take the stage at the Fifth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God's Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Rock On
Also at the benefit concert: a smiling Bill Murray and Jon Bon Jovi.
Easy Breezy
Jennifer Lopez steps out in a floaty maxi dress (and that signature J.Lo glow) while out and about on June 3 in L.A.
'Super' Charged
Zachary Levi is seen in costume filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods on June 3 in Union City, Georgia.
Set Dressing
Linda Cardellini sports a floral-print dress while headed to the Los Angeles set of Dead to Me on Thursday.
Keep It Coordinated
New mom Christine Quinn is back in action on Thursday, filming Selling Sunset in Beverly Hills.
Host with the Most
David Spade steps out with his headphones in in Beverly Hills on Thursday, one day after news broke that he'll be hosting the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Happy Faces
Diddy cracks up on Wednesday night at the Black Tie Affair for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.
Blue Belle
Another day, another costume for Lily James, who hits the set of Pam and Tommy in L.A. on Wednesday.
Seeing Double
Anthony Mackie and his Captain America likeness hit the stage at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Wednesday night.
Curves Ahead
Saweetie sparkles on Thursday night while arriving to a party at the Highlight Room in L.A.
Hands On
Jenna Lyons and Lea DeLaria get silly on Wednesday night at The Lesbian Bar Project presented by Jagermeister at Harbor NYC.