Madonna Arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK Airport in Style, Plus Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper and More

 From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated June 08, 2021 03:31 PM

Airport Attire

Credit: The Image Direct

Madonna arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. wearing a colorful dress paired with a black fedora on June 7.

Iconic Guest

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Anthony Ramos makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 7 in N.Y.C.

Big Fan

Credit: James Devaney/Getty

Bradley Cooper claps it up courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Carpet Crew

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus pose at the premiere of The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center in L.A. on June 7.

Hello Handsome

Credit: Richard Rodriguez/Getty

Luke Wilson looks sharp in a blue suit at the Fort Worth premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans at the ISIS Theater on June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sweet Selfies

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Jordan Alexander and Eli Brown take selfies on set of the Gossip Girl reboot in Brooklyn on June 7. 

Cute Costars

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Nick Robinson and Kate Mara attend FX's A Teacher FYC drive-in screening and panel at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on June 7.

Out & About

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Family Fun

Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy have fun at The Lego Movie World at Legoland California Resort on June 5 in Carlsbad, California.

Shopping for a Cause

Credit: Alec Kugler

Nicky Hilton's French Sole line joins forces with Cara Cara to raise funds for Lifeway Network to combat human trafficking in June at her home in N.Y.C.

Must-Have Toys

Credit: Matt Petit/Disney

Patrick Stump, composer and theme song vocalist for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, gets a first look at some of the new toys from Hasbro that are slated to come out later this summer.

Eco-Friendly

Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Goldie Hawn carries a reusable shopping bag while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 7. 

Heat Wave

Credit: BACKGRID

New mom Emma Roberts steps out for a sunny afternoon walk in Boston on June 7.

Fresh Faced

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jared Leto is seen without his trademark facial hair on the set of Apple TV+ series WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on June 7. 

Cool & Comfy

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashlee Simpson keeps things casual in an oversized Rolling Stones pullover while out and about in L.A. on June 7. 

Color Pop

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Lizzo shows off her street style in a pink cardigan, pink Prada bag and patchwork denim on June 6 after grabbing lunch in L.A. 

Flower Power

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ricky Martin waves to fans as he arrives at The Ellen DeGeneres Show - where he surprised DeGeneres with over 3,000 flowers to congratulate her on over 3,000 episodes - for her June 7 show in Burbank, California. 

Perfect 10

Credit: Tony Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock

Simone Biles wows the crowd after competing in the vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas on June 6. 

Italian Icon

Credit: Laura Lezza/Getty

Sophia Loren is honored with the keys to the city of Florence, Italy on June 5. 

Home Again

Credit: SplashNews.com

Rosalía is spotted out and about back in her hometown outside of Barcelona on June 5. 

'Normal' Night

Credit: Guy Levy/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Paul Mescal accepts the best actor award for his performance in Normal People at the BAFTA TV awards on June 6 in London. 

Trophy Time

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Michaela Coel takes home multiple awards for her series I May Destroy You, including best actress and best mini-series, at the BAFTA TV awards. 

Break It Down

Credit: Courtesy

Paula Abdul joins members of Dance Dome LA to record dances for their social media channels at The Clubhouse Beverly Hills on June 6. 

Well Suited 

Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty

Michelle Williams takes the stage at the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture at UNO Lakefront Arena on June 6 in New Orleans. 

Game Time 

Credit: Kevin Liles/Atlanta Braves

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are spotted taking in the game as the Atlanta Braves play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6 in Atlanta. 

Family Time

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mario Lopez attends the 28th Annual Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at the Rose Bowl with his wife Courtney and their son Dominic on June 4 in Pasadena, California. 

Charming Chat

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

John Krasinski chats with Edgar Wright at the London Screening and Q&A for A Quiet Place Part II on June 6. 

Sing It

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Adam Lambert performs at the OUTLOUD: Raising Voices Pride Month Kickoff Concert on June 6 in L.A. 

Date Night Done Right

Credit: BACKGRID

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are spotted leaving their dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

Live. Work. Pose.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billy Porter celebrates the Pose finale at the FYC Drive-in Series in Pasadena.

Paint the Town Red

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Bella Hadid steps out in a red tracksuit for a stroll around New York City.

Nothing But Nets

Credit: James Devaney/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z get close at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in N.Y.C.

Famous 5eva

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett pose at the Let's Get This Show on the Street: New 42 Celebrates Arts Education on 42nd Street in Times Square.

Great at Love

Credit: BACKGRID

A pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin grab groceries in Malibu.

It Won't Be Long Now

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Jimmy Smits attend a special preview screening of In the Heights at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival in Hollywood.

Save Room for Her

Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Tinashe goes for a classic look after enjoying a night out at Poppy in West Hollywood.

Keep on Keeping Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian exits Craig's in Beverly Hills after dinner with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.

Crypto Queen

Credit: @adiadinayev

Paris Hilton takes over the DJ Booth at E11EVEN Miami on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

'Marvelously' Dressed 

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan are spotted back on set on June 4 in N.Y.C.

Spot On

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Brooke Shields shows off the unique sleeves on her vibrant dress at the Veuve Clicquot Cocktail Hour at the New York Botanical Garden on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

Vintage Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Lena Headey travels back in time while filming HBO's Watergate drama The White House Plumbers in Poughkeepsie, New York on June 3.

'Boys' Day

Credit: The Image Direct

Karl Urban and Jack Quaid are spotted filming The Boys in Toronto on June 3 in Toronto.

On 'Pointe'

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Elizabeth Hurley (who recently spoke to us for our PEOPLE in the '90s podcast!) turns heads as she arrives at the inaugural British Ballet Charity Gala, presented by Dame Darcey Bussell, at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3. 

Birthday Boy

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Anderson Cooper waves as he heads to work on his 54th birthday on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

Picnic Party

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens is dressed to the nines for a themed party in an L.A. park with pals on June 3.

Powerful Performance

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Yola take the stage at the Fifth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God's Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

Rock On 

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the benefit concert: a smiling Bill Murray and Jon Bon Jovi.

Easy Breezy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez steps out in a floaty maxi dress (and that signature J.Lo glow) while out and about on June 3 in L.A. 

'Super' Charged

Credit: BACKGRID

Zachary Levi is seen in costume filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods on June 3 in Union City, Georgia. 

Set Dressing

Credit: The Image Direct

Linda Cardellini sports a floral-print dress while headed to the Los Angeles set of Dead to Me on Thursday.

Keep It Coordinated

Credit: The Image Direct

New mom Christine Quinn is back in action on Thursday, filming Selling Sunset in Beverly Hills.

Host with the Most

Credit: SplashNews.com

David Spade steps out with his headphones in in Beverly Hills on Thursday, one day after news broke that he'll be hosting the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. 

Happy Faces

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Diddy cracks up on Wednesday night at the Black Tie Affair for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. 

Blue Belle

Credit: BACKGRID

Another day, another costume for Lily James, who hits the set of Pam and Tommy in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Seeing Double

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Anthony Mackie and his Captain America likeness hit the stage at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Curves Ahead

Credit: BACKGRID

Saweetie sparkles on Thursday night while arriving to a party at the Highlight Room in L.A. 

Hands On

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jenna Lyons and Lea DeLaria get silly on Wednesday night at The Lesbian Bar Project presented by Jagermeister at Harbor NYC.

