Stars Hit the Jurassic World: Dominion Premiere, Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff June 07, 2022 06:00 AM

Star Selfie

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jurassic World: Dominion costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt snap a shot while walking the red carpet at the film's Hollywood premiere on June 6. 

Toothsome Twosome

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni show no fear while hanging with a dinosaur on June 6 at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Hollywood. 

Final Farewell

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trace Ellis Ross peaces out on June 6 during ABC's black-ish special screening event at the El Capitan Theatre in L.A. 

Triple Play

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari

Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Lisa brighten the night at the Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders exhibition in Paris on June 6. 

Beach Buds

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke film scenes for Leave the World Behind in Sunken Beach Parkway, New York, on June 6. 

Blue Belle

Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan lights up London's Harrods department store in Tiffany Blue on June 6 to celebrate Tiffany & Co.'s 150th anniversary installation. 

Field of Dreams

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker stay close at the 2022 Folds of Honor Tennessee Rock N' Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park in Nashville on June 6. 

Good Greet

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Betty Gilpin greets the cameras outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 6. o

Muscle Men

Credit: Danny Mahoney

Lil Nas X and Diplo hang out on June 4 inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. 

Casually Cool

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid sports a smile while out in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood on June 6. 

Mic Check

Camila Cabello performs during Wild 94's Wazzmatazz in Mountain View, California, on June 5. 

Premiere Ready

Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Andrew Garfield attends the Disney FYC Event for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven in L.A. on June 5. 

Live and In Person

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel, Jim Burrows, Allison Tolman, Norman Lear and Brent Miller attend the special screening and Disney FYC of Live in Front of a Studio Audience in L.A. on June 5. 

Icons Only

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez pose together at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5 in L.A. 

Showing Pride

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Whipshots

Cardi B sports rainbow hair while celebrating at WeHo Pride in L.A. on June 5. 

Hot Stuff

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in L.A. on June 5. 

Behind the Scenes

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens and Snoop Dogg hang out backstage in L.A. on June 5 at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. 

Enjoying the Jubilee

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5 in London, topping off four days of festivities celebrating Her Majesty. 

Kiss, Kiss

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona attend the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival screening of Father of the Bride in Hollywood on June 5. 

Suit Up

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jake Borelli attends Point Foundation's annual Point Honors Gala in L.A. on June 4.

Work Family

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Annie Murphy, Charlie Barnett, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Greta Lee join forces as they attended Netflix's Russian Doll FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles on June 4.

Art Lovers

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant hold hands while posing for the camera at the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 4 in Los Angeles.

Honouring Pride

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty for Pride in London

Hayley Kiyoko slays the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall during the Proud & Loud event on June 4 to kick off Pride Month in London.

Multitasking

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty for NAMM

Host Fred Armisen shows off his guitar skills as he performs onstage at the 37th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards during 2022 NAMM Show on June 4 in Anaheim, California.

Bright Smiles

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria looks happy in yellow dress while posing next to Eugenio López Alonso as the two attend the MOCA Gala 2022 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles on June 4.

Summer Fun

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearny attend the St. Joseph Center's 45th anniversary gala at the Petersen Automotive Museum on June 4 in L.A.

Thank You Very Much

Credit: Chris Hyde/Getty

Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks pose together at the Australian premiere of Elvis at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast on June 4.

Chase Dreams

Credit: Gotham/GC

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spotted at Cipriani after his Barclays Center concert in New York City early morning on June 4.

All Aboard

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for E1

Cara Delevingne hits the water for the UIM E1 World Championship launch at the Venice Boat Show on June 4 in Italy.

Same Team

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have a ball at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on June 3.

Lady in Red

Credit: Joshua Mellin

Kacey Musgraves hits her mark during Primavera Sound Barcelona in Spain on June 2. 

Double Vision

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Anitta poses at the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on June 2.

Shine On

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Kristen Stewart sparkles on June 2 at the New York City premiere of her latest film, Crimes of the Future. 

On Fire

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora and Joel Kim Booster attend as Ketel One Vodka celebrates PRIDE with NewFest and the premiere of Fire Island on June 2 in N.Y.C. 

Cheers to That

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Billy Eichner speaks onstage during Heineken - The Closer Launch Event at Spring Studios New York on June 1. 

Major Ms.

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Iman Vellani attends the premiere of Disney+ and Marvel's Ms. Marvel at L.A.'s El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on June 2. 

Helping Hands

Credit: Jonesworks

JJ Watt packs fresh produce for seniors in need during the Wheels Up day of service with Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas ahead of the charity golf tournament The Match on June 1. 

Nothing Butt Love

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan goof around at the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel FYC screening and panel on June 2 in N.Y.C.

Two Cute

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass bring their babies — Alexander and Violet — to the 5th annual Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit at the Pendry in West Hollywood on June 2. 

Pink Ladies

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Katori Hall and Megan Thee Stallion get together at the season 2 premiere of STARZ's P-Valley at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 2. 

Courtside Cool

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

JAY-Z has a front-row seat at game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on June 2 in San Francisco.

To the Dogs

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for World Series of Poker

Lisa Vanderpump and one of her beloved pups help kick off the 53rd annual World Series of Poker inside Bally's — the future Horseshoe Las Vegas — and Paris Las Vegas on June 1.

Something Strange

Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Stranger Things costars and real-life loves Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton speak during the Stranger California Inauguration as part of the Stranger Fest in Mexico City on June 2.

Famous Faces

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hoda Kotb finds herself sandwiched between Elmo and Abby Cadabby at the Sesame Workshop Gala on June 1 in N.Y.C. 

Coupled Up

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee and David Foster pose for a pic on June 2 while leaving the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios in N.Y.C.

Fest Best

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Edward James Olmos and actress Xochitl Gomez attend the opening night premiere screening of MIJA during the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 1.

Having a Ball

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Nyonisela Sioh and Nene Leakes attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball at Fox Theater in Atlanta on June 1. 

Pitch Perfect

Credit: MEGA

Pennsylvania native Miles Teller throws the ceremonial first pitch during "Top Gun Night" at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on June 1. 

Hand in Hand

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler join Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the afterparty for the world premiere of Hustle at Baltaire in Los Angeles on June 1.

By the Book

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Channing Tatum and writer pal Mickey Rapkin pose for a photo with fans before signing copies of Tatum's new children's book, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, at The Grove in L.A. on June 1. 

Camera Ready

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Vanessa Hudgens greets the cameras on June 1 during a press day for the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

Rock On

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones kick off the European leg of their SIXTY tour on June 1 in Madrid, Spain.

Hip to It

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LeAnn Rimes poses with her dress at the Women in Country exhibit during An Evening with LeAnn Rimes at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on May 31. 

Bright Side

Credit: Thelonius / SplashNews.com

Jessica Chastain films Mother's Instinct in New Jersey on June 1.

Bright Smile

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Billie Eilish beams on June 1 during her performance at Telekom Electronic Beats at Telekom Forum in Bonn, Germany.

Shall We Dance?

Credit: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Charles dances with Bridget Tibbs during a pre-Platinum Jubilee tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the upcoming Platinum Jubilee at Highgrove House in London on May 31. 

Tongues Wagging

Credit: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Marion Cotillard gets playful at the Juana de Arco photo call at The Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain, on June 1.

Heads Together

Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Elvis costars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks share a sentiment on May 31 during the film's London premiere. 

Ladies Who Lunch

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais snap a pic with former costar Denise Richards on May 31 following lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles. 

Giving Spirit

Credit: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Raquelle Stevens attend the "Giving Back Generation" event on May 31 in West Hollywood.

Double Dog Day

Credit: BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A smiley Selma Blair takes two pups on her May 31 coffee run in Los Angeles. 

J.Lo on the Go

Credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez runs errands in a crop top and futuristic sunnies on May 31 in Los Angeles. 

Rock On

Credit: Andrew Werner

Gavin DeGraw entertains the troops on May 25 during the USO's Rock the Fleet, part of Fleet Week, at N.Y.C.'s Hard Rock Café. 

'Wolf' Pack

Credit: Ami Nicole Acronym / @acronymis

Trevor Donovan and James Maslow attend the Detroit screening of Wolf Hound at Emagine Novi on May 25.

Time Travel

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are almost unrecognizable while filming Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on May 31.

Meet the Press

Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

The guys of BTS join White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily press briefing in Washington, D.C., on May 31, following their visit with President Joe Biden in which they discussed anti-Asian hate crimes and representation in America. 

Girls' Night

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Ava Phillippe and a friend attend Cinespia's screening of Mean Girls, presented by Amazon Studios, at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles on May 28.

Carry On

Credit: BACKGRID

Alison Brie totes her groceries after a stop at a Los Feliz, California, store on May 30. 

