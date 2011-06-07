Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 7, 2011
NEW HEIGHTS
Lady Gaga pairs a teal wig with a studded Mugler dress at Monday night's CFDA Fashion Awards, where she picked up the prestigious Fashion Icon award for her outrageous style.
THRILL SEEKERS
No road rage here! Country sweethearts Shania Twain and Taylor Swift channel their inner speedsters while recreating a scene from the iconic 1991 drama Thelma & Louise Monday in Thompson's Station, Tenn. The skit will open the CMT Music Awards, airing Wednesday.
PLANE CLOTHED
A serious Robert Pattinson arrives in Toronto on Monday to film his upcoming movie Cosmopolis, a day after making a goofy appearance at the MTV Movie Awards.
STREET STRUT
Back home from his Italian escapade with Blake Lively, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps it casual on Monday while running errands in Malibu.
STANDING TALL
Demi Lovato – who recently Tweeted that – hits Los Angeles International Airport looking simply radiant on Monday.
TAKE COVER
Reunited, and it feels so good! Ryan Reynolds celebrates his Details magazine cover alongside The Change-Up costar Jason Bateman in Los Angeles on Monday.
FLIGHT TIME
Newly engaged Kim Kardashian keeps her fly style simply chic while arriving at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.
WALK THIS WAY
Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage keeps the pace with his constant canine companion, Kevin, during a stroll Monday in New York City.
GAME ON!
Looks like she's got winning form! Bride-to-be Kristin Cavallari tests her table tennis skills before a photo shoot Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.
HUNK ON BOARD
Gerard Butler hangs ten in the Hawaiian surf during his Maui vacation on Monday – just days after taking rumored gal pal Jessica Biel for a ride in Malibu.
KEEPING IT FLY
Catherine Zeta-Jones – who's been keeping herself busy on set – gets ready for takeoff at New York's JFK Airport on Monday.
THE PATRIOT
So long, Kazakhstan! Sacha Baron Cohen gets into a New York state of mind on Sunday while filming his new film, The Dictator.
'PAIN' HANDLER
A gym-ready Katie Holmes stops for a coffee pick-me-up at a Beverly Hills Le Pain Quotidien on Monday.
ALIEN SURROUNDINGS
Where's your stunt double when you need him? Will Smith surveys the damage on the New York set of Men in Black 3 on Monday.
MAKING MAGIQUE
French Open tennis champ Rafael Nadal spends some quality time with Mickey Mouse – and his new trophy! – during a celebratory visit to Disneyland in Marne-la-Vallée, France, on Monday.
WHAT 'CHEW' LOOKING AT?
After rubbing elbows with Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts returns to mommy duty Monday, taking son Kai, 2, out for a stroll in New York City.