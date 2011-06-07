Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 7, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

NEW HEIGHTS

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Lady Gaga pairs a teal wig with a studded Mugler dress at Monday night's CFDA Fashion Awards, where she picked up the prestigious Fashion Icon award for her outrageous style.

THRILL SEEKERS

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

No road rage here! Country sweethearts Shania Twain and Taylor Swift channel their inner speedsters while recreating a scene from the iconic 1991 drama Thelma & Louise Monday in Thompson's Station, Tenn. The skit will open the CMT Music Awards, airing Wednesday.

PLANE CLOTHED

Credit: S Fernandez/Splash News Online

A serious Robert Pattinson arrives in Toronto on Monday to film his upcoming movie Cosmopolis, a day after making a goofy appearance at the MTV Movie Awards.

STREET STRUT

Credit: Cousart-Rios/JFX

Back home from his Italian escapade with Blake Lively, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps it casual on Monday while running errands in Malibu.

STANDING TALL

Credit: National Photo Group

Demi Lovato – who recently Tweeted that – hits Los Angeles International Airport looking simply radiant on Monday.

TAKE COVER

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Reunited, and it feels so good! Ryan Reynolds celebrates his Details magazine cover alongside The Change-Up costar Jason Bateman in Los Angeles on Monday.

FLIGHT TIME

Credit: INF

Newly engaged Kim Kardashian keeps her fly style simply chic while arriving at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage keeps the pace with his constant canine companion, Kevin, during a stroll Monday in New York City.

GAME ON!

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Looks like she's got winning form! Bride-to-be Kristin Cavallari tests her table tennis skills before a photo shoot Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.

HUNK ON BOARD

Credit: Dave/Derek Shook/Splash News Online

Gerard Butler hangs ten in the Hawaiian surf during his Maui vacation on Monday – just days after taking rumored gal pal Jessica Biel for a ride in Malibu.

KEEPING IT FLY

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Catherine Zeta-Jones – who's been keeping herself busy on set – gets ready for takeoff at New York's JFK Airport on Monday.

THE PATRIOT

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

So long, Kazakhstan! Sacha Baron Cohen gets into a New York state of mind on Sunday while filming his new film, The Dictator.

'PAIN' HANDLER

Credit: GSI Media

A gym-ready Katie Holmes stops for a coffee pick-me-up at a Beverly Hills Le Pain Quotidien on Monday.

ALIEN SURROUNDINGS

Credit: Ramey

Where's your stunt double when you need him? Will Smith surveys the damage on the New York set of Men in Black 3 on Monday.

MAKING MAGIQUE

Credit: Benoit Tessie/Reuters/Landov

French Open tennis champ Rafael Nadal spends some quality time with Mickey Mouse – and his new trophy! – during a celebratory visit to Disneyland in Marne-la-Vallée, France, on Monday.

WHAT 'CHEW' LOOKING AT?

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

After rubbing elbows with Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts returns to mommy duty Monday, taking son Kai, 2, out for a stroll in New York City.

