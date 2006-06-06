Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 6, 2006
HERE COMES THE BRIDE
It's a nice day for a white wedding scene, as a costumed Mischa Barton takes a break from filming on the Toronto set of the period drama Closing the Ring on Monday.
MINI ME
Jessica Simpson (in Michael Kors) channels 1960s French screen queen Brigitte Bardot with her retro beehive at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York City on Monday. "She's my style icon," the singer told PEOPLE.
BLACK & WHITE
Lindsay Lohan, who has been in New York City promoting her film A Prairie Home Companion, makes the scene at the CFDAs. The actress (in Chanel) arrived at the event with Chanel kingpin Karl Lagerfeld, who helped her present the award for accessory design to Tom Binns.
STRIKE A POSE
A shady Harry Connick Jr. brings some comedy to the CFDAs. The singer-actor – who's nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Pajama Game – joked that he stole the sunglasses from Vogue editrix Anna Wintour.
LOVELY LADIES
The Nanny Diaries costars Scarlett Johansson (in Calvin Klein) and Alicia Keys have a girls' night out at the CFDAs.
CITY OF LOVE
Denise Richards and Richie Sambora soak in the café culture on Monday while sightseeing in Paris. After celebrating her daughter Lola's first birthday at home, the actress is back touring Europe with the Bon Jovi rocker.
GETTING TRUMPED
It's a family affair for Donald Trump, surrounded by (from left) son Donald Jr., daughter Tiffany, wife Melania and daughter Ivanka at the live season finale of The Apprentice in Los Angeles on Monday. The real-estate mogul named 33-year old recruitment consultant Sean Yazbeck his new right-hand man.
WATER BABY
Kate Hudson and her little laid-back surfer, 2-year-old Ryder (whose dad is husband Chris Robinson), take in Malibu's ocean view in front of pal Courteney Cox Arquette's beach house on Sunday.
SWEET SUCCESS
Jennifer Aniston heads Down Under for the Sydney premiere of The Break-Up on Monday. The romantic comedy, costarring beau Vince Vaughn, debuted at No. 1 in the States despite a few bad reviews.
VEGAS STYLE
The Caesars Palace resident songstress Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil take in a runway show by West African jewelry designer Chris Aire at Pure nightclub on Sunday.
SWING TIME
Halle Berry surveys the course before taking a swing Sunday in Miami. She and beau model Gabriel Aubry hit the Florida links after spending the week in New York City.
FORMAL FIGHT
A pumped up Prince William cheers on contenders ringside at the Boodles Boxing Ball in London on Saturday. The black-tie charity event – which drew an equally pumped Prince Harry – raised money for children's medical research.
FEELING BEACHY
Kristin Cavallari and erstwhile ex Brody Jenner flip the "on" switch once more, looking coupled up at a Malibu beach Saturday.
HEAVENLY BODIES
Divas Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson make it a threesome with Jackson's boyfriend Jermaine Dupri at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at the New York Giants Stadium on Sunday.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
Hugh Jackman takes charge of 6-year-old son Oscar at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday. The X-Men star (who also has 11-month old daughter Ava with wife Deborra-Lee Furness) is back home to rehearse his starring role in the Broadway hit The Boy from Oz, which is making its Aussie debut.