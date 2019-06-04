Lin-Manuel Miranda Works on His Next Project in New York, Plus Paul Rudd, Cardi B & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
New Heights
Lin-Manuel Miranda gets to work on the N.Y.C. set of his In the Heights movie on Monday.
Urban Pooch
Emily Ratajkowski and her cute pup go for a walk around New York City on Monday.
Commercial Success
Paul Rudd steps out on Monday to film a commercial in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.
Mellow Yellow
Nicky Hilton Rothschild stands out at the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum in Berlin on Monday.
Daily Things
Stranger Things star David Harbour keeps it casual for a Monday coffee run in New York City.
Sunday Style
Iskra Lawrence makes her way to the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday via Uber in N.Y.C.
Carpet Couture
Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reunite on the red carpet for WACO Theater Center’s 3rd annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
Ready to Wear
Also at Saturday’s gala: Tiffany Haddish, in head-to-toe feathers.
Puppy Power
Olivia Wilde poses between two life-size Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Super Paws stars at the advanced screening held at Nickelodeon Studios in Burbank, California, on Sunday.
Singing Is Fun
Taylor Swift performs in a rainbow ensemble on Saturday at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Family Forever
Fuller House castmates John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure are happy to reunite at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival on Saturday in Carson, California.
Babe Alert
Derek Hough shows off his six-pack during his performance at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday in L.A.
Raising Awareness
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara arrive at the National Animal Rights Day protest in West Hollywood on Sunday.
Fierce Friends
Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France pose together at the Netflix FYSEE screening for the show’s third season in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Wigging Out
Ed Sheeran is spotted filming a music video in a strawberry blond wig, robe and slippers on Friday in London.
'Real' Love
Justin Hartley gets cozy with wife Chrishell at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Family Fun
Also there: Terri Irwin with daughter Bindi and son Robert.
Batter Up
Jamie Foxx takes a swing before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in L.A. on Saturday.
Picture Purr-fect
Castmates Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan and Tiffany Haddish share laughs at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on Saturday in Westwood, California.
City Chic
Katie Holmes steps out in a classic white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
All Hail
Cardi B pumps up the crowd at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Real 'Rebels'
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose together at Netflix’s Rebel + Rule Breakers Event in L.A. on Sunday.
Worlds 'Collide'
50 Cent poses with Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the Starz For Your Consideration 2019 Event: Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide on Sunday in Century City, California.
Shades in Black
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson celebrate their film Men in Black: International in London on Sunday.
Sip Sip Hooray
Julianne Moore is all smiles at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday.
Creed Meets Polo
Polo star Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier flank Michael B. Jordan at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday.
Bride-to-Be
Also at the Polo Classic: a pretty in pink Jennifer Lawrence.
Bubbly Babe
Emily Ratajkowski looks chic on the red carpet at Saturday’s Polo Classic.
Model Debut
Pete Davidson makes a surprise appearance on the runway during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show at N.Y.C.’s Rockefeller Center on Friday.
Vegas 'Dirrty'
Christina Aguilera kicks off the grand opening of her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Friday night.
Late Night Fun
Mindy Kaling and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra celebrate their film’s premiere on Thursday night at the afterparty at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.
Thumbs Way Up
Thomas Rhett celebrates his new album Center Point Road with a stop at Today in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Casual Friday
Halle Berry shows off her summer style during a Friday walk around L.A.
Workout Wear
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together on Friday in L.A.
Shirt the Issue
Kendall Jenner sports a crisp white shirt on Friday while out in N.Y.C.
Shop Girl
Kaia Gerber totes her purchases during a Friday shopping trip in N.Y.C.
Color Contrast
Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger attend the European premiere of Animals during the Sundance Film Festival 2019: London at Picturehouse Central Friday.
Star Power
Julia Roberts beams in a pink suit dress on the set of her Calzedonia commercial in Verona, Italy, on Thursday.
Vegas, Baby!
Lady Gaga waves to fans during the grand opening of Haus of Gaga at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday.
Family First
Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara arrive at the For Your Consideration screening of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek at the Saban Media Center on Thursday in North Hollywood.
Blooming Beauty
Monica Bellucci steps out in a floor-length floral dress at the ELLE Charity Gala 2019 in support of cancer research at the Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday in Madrid.
Sign of the Times
Sophia Amoruso and Yara Shahidi snap a selfie at FX and the New York Times’ The Weekly event at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Date Night
Nick Jonas holds hands with wife Priyanka Chopra after grabbing dinner with his brothers Joe and Kevin at Nobu in London on Thursday.
Midweek Monochrome
Sarah Hyland leaves a spa in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a camel-colored romper with matching headband and mules.
Best Buds
B.J. Novak steps out with former The Office costar and close pal Mindy Kaling at her Late Night Film Premiere at The Orpheum Theatre on Thursday in L.A.
Terrific Trio
Emmanuelle Chriqui, Malin Akerman and Nikki Reed are all smiles at the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Jams All Night
Luke Combs rocks out during his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour at the DTE Energy Music Theater on Thursday in Clarkston, Michigan.
Making a Change
Honoree Eva Longoria twins with Kathie Lee Gifford in all-black ensembles on the red carpet for the Greenwich International Film Festival 5th Annual Changemaker Gala at Betteridge in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Thursday.
City Catwalk
Supermodel Claudia Schiffer graces the sidewalks of N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Rowdy Red Carpet
The cast of A Million Little Things — Grace Park, Christina Moses, James Roday, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, Allison Miller and Ron Livingston — arrives at the 12th annual Television Academy Honors at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.
Rise and Shine
Joy Reid and Debbie Harry pose together in bold looks as PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly celebrate Book Expo America 2019 at Dream Downtown on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Health Is Wealth
Brooke Burke speaks onstage during SoulPancake’s Four Conversations about One Thing event to discuss mental health at the Hammer Museum on Wednesday in L.A.
'Stealing' the Spotlight
Charlie Barnett goofs around at the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.
Fit Fam
Ashlee Simpson puts on her workout wear to break a sweat in L.A. on Thursday.
Sing Thing
Michael Bublé hits the stage at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.
'Land' of the Free
Hilary Duff attends a press day for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land in support of her series Younger on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Two Cute
Also at Thursday’s press event: Duff’s Younger costars Nico Tortorella and Sutton Foster.
Part of the Crowd
Chloë Sevigny goes incognito on Thursday for a walk in N.Y.C.
All Accounted For
Actors Kate Godfrey, Reece Caddell, Nathan Janak, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Ryan Alessi, Chinguun Sergelen and Lex Lumpkin attend the Build Series to discuss the All That reboot at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
For the Children
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with the cast of Sesame Street at the 17th annual Sesame Workshop Benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Big Resemblance
Reese Witherspoon and lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe strike matching poses at the Big Little Lies season 2 remiere on Wednesday in New York City.
TV Family
Shailene Woodley and her onscreen son Iain Armitage attend the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere afterparty in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Rockstar Status
Taron Egerton poses with fans during the Rocketman N.Y.C. premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday.
Cracking Up
Ellie Kemper goofs around with costar Tituss Burgess at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday in L.A.
Easy Breezy
Goldie Hawn enjoys the summer sun out in L.A. on Wednesday.