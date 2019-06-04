Lin-Manuel Miranda Works on His Next Project in New York, Plus Paul Rudd, Cardi B & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 04, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 98

New Heights

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda gets to work on the N.Y.C. set of his In the Heights movie on Monday.

2 of 98

Urban Pooch

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski and her cute pup go for a walk around New York City on Monday.

3 of 98

Commercial Success

Splash News Online

Paul Rudd steps out on Monday to film a commercial in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

4 of 98

Mellow Yellow

Franziska Krug/Getty

Nicky Hilton Rothschild stands out at the Max Mara Resort 2020 Fashion Show at Neues Museum in Berlin on Monday.

5 of 98

Daily Things

Splash News Online

Stranger Things star David Harbour keeps it casual for a Monday coffee run in New York City.

6 of 98

Sunday Style

Splash News Online

Iskra Lawrence makes her way to the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday via Uber in N.Y.C.

7 of 98

Carpet Couture

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reunite on the red carpet for WACO Theater Center’s 3rd annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

8 of 98

Ready to Wear

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Also at Saturday’s gala: Tiffany Haddish, in head-to-toe feathers.

9 of 98

Puppy Power

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Olivia Wilde poses between two life-size Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Super Paws stars at the advanced screening held at Nickelodeon Studios in Burbank, California, on Sunday.

10 of 98

Singing Is Fun

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Swift performs in a rainbow ensemble on Saturday at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

11 of 98

Family Forever

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fuller House castmates John Stamos and Candace Cameron-Bure are happy to reunite at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival on Saturday in Carson, California.

12 of 98

Babe Alert

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Derek Hough shows off his six-pack during his performance at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday in L.A.

13 of 98

Raising Awareness

BACKGRID

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara arrive at the National Animal Rights Day protest in West Hollywood on Sunday.

14 of 98

Fierce Friends

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/REX/Shutterstock

Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France pose together at the Netflix FYSEE screening for the show’s third season in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

15 of 98

Wigging Out

Splash News

Ed Sheeran is spotted filming a music video in a strawberry blond wig, robe and slippers on Friday in London.

16 of 98

'Real' Love

JC Olivera/WireImage

Justin Hartley gets cozy with wife Chrishell at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

17 of 98

Family Fun

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Also there: Terri Irwin with daughter Bindi and son Robert.

18 of 98

Batter Up

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx takes a swing before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in L.A. on Saturday.

19 of 98

Picture Purr-fect

Kevin Winter/Getty

Castmates Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan and Tiffany Haddish share laughs at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on Saturday in Westwood, California.

20 of 98

City Chic

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes steps out in a classic white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

21 of 98

All Hail

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Cardi B pumps up the crowd at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

22 of 98

Real 'Rebels'

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose together at Netflix’s Rebel + Rule Breakers Event in L.A. on Sunday.

23 of 98

Worlds 'Collide'

Michael Kovac/Getty

50 Cent poses with Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the Starz For Your Consideration 2019 Event: Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide on Sunday in Century City, California.

24 of 98

Shades in Black

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson celebrate their film Men in Black: International in London on Sunday.

25 of 98

Sip Sip Hooray

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore is all smiles at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday.

26 of 98

Creed Meets Polo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

Polo star Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier flank Michael B. Jordan at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday.

27 of 98

Bride-to-Be

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Also at the Polo Classic: a pretty in pink Jennifer Lawrence.

28 of 98

Bubbly Babe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks chic on the red carpet at Saturday’s Polo Classic.

29 of 98

Model Debut

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Pete Davidson makes a surprise appearance on the runway during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show at N.Y.C.’s Rockefeller Center on Friday.

30 of 98

Vegas 'Dirrty'

Steven Lawton/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera kicks off the grand opening of her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Friday night.

31 of 98

Late Night Fun

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra celebrate their film’s premiere on Thursday night at the afterparty at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

32 of 98

Thumbs Way Up

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Thomas Rhett celebrates his new album Center Point Road with a stop at Today in N.Y.C. on Friday.

33 of 98

Casual Friday

The Image Direct

Halle Berry shows off her summer style during a Friday walk around L.A.

34 of 98

Workout Wear

Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together on Friday in L.A.

35 of 98

Shirt the Issue

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Kendall Jenner sports a crisp white shirt on Friday while out in N.Y.C.

36 of 98

Shop Girl

Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber totes her purchases during a Friday shopping trip in N.Y.C.

37 of 98

Color Contrast

Dave Benett/WireImage

Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger attend the European premiere of Animals during the Sundance Film Festival 2019: London at Picturehouse Central Friday.

38 of 98

Star Power

MEGA

Julia Roberts beams in a pink suit dress on the set of her Calzedonia commercial in Verona, Italy, on Thursday.

39 of 98

Vegas, Baby!

Denise Truscello/Getty

Lady Gaga waves to fans during the grand opening of Haus of Gaga at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday.

40 of 98

Family First

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara arrive at the For Your Consideration screening of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek at the Saban Media Center on Thursday in North Hollywood.

41 of 98

Blooming Beauty

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Monica Bellucci steps out in a floor-length floral dress at the ELLE Charity Gala 2019 in support of cancer research at the Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday in Madrid.

42 of 98

Sign of the Times

Charley Gallay/Getty

Sophia Amoruso and Yara Shahidi snap a selfie at FX and the New York Times’ The Weekly event at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.

43 of 98

Date Night

Matrix/MediaPunch

Nick Jonas holds hands with wife Priyanka Chopra after grabbing dinner with his brothers Joe and Kevin at Nobu in London on Thursday.  

44 of 98

Midweek Monochrome

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland leaves a spa in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a camel-colored romper with matching headband and mules.

45 of 98

Best Buds

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock

B.J. Novak steps out with former The Office costar and close pal Mindy Kaling at her Late Night Film Premiere at The Orpheum Theatre on Thursday in L.A.

46 of 98

Terrific Trio

Michael Kovac/Getty

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Malin Akerman and Nikki Reed are all smiles at the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday.

47 of 98

Jams All Night

Scott Legato/Getty

Luke Combs rocks out during his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour at the DTE Energy Music Theater on Thursday in Clarkston, Michigan.

48 of 98

Making a Change

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Honoree Eva Longoria twins with Kathie Lee Gifford in all-black ensembles on the red carpet for the Greenwich International Film Festival 5th Annual Changemaker Gala at Betteridge in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Thursday.

49 of 98

City Catwalk

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer graces the sidewalks of N.Y.C. on Thursday.

50 of 98

Rowdy Red Carpet

Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The cast of A Million Little Things — Grace Park, Christina Moses, James Roday, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, Allison Miller and Ron Livingston — arrives at the 12th annual Television Academy Honors at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.

51 of 98

Rise and Shine

Larry Busacca/Getty

Joy Reid and Debbie Harry pose together in bold looks as PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly celebrate Book Expo America 2019 at Dream Downtown on Thursday in N.Y.C.

52 of 98

Health Is Wealth

John Sciulli/Getty

Brooke Burke speaks onstage during SoulPancake’s Four Conversations about One Thing event to discuss mental health at the Hammer Museum on Wednesday in L.A.

53 of 98

'Stealing' the Spotlight

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Charlie Barnett goofs around at the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.

54 of 98

Fit Fam

Splash News

Ashlee Simpson puts on her workout wear to break a sweat in L.A. on Thursday.

55 of 98

Sing Thing

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Michael Bublé hits the stage at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

56 of 98

'Land' of the Free

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Hilary Duff attends a press day for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land in support of her series Younger on Thursday in West Hollywood.

57 of 98

Two Cute

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Also at Thursday’s press event: Duff’s Younger costars Nico Tortorella and Sutton Foster.

58 of 98

Part of the Crowd

GC Images

Chloë Sevigny goes incognito on Thursday for a walk in N.Y.C.

59 of 98

All Accounted For

Jim Spellman/Getty

Actors Kate Godfrey, Reece Caddell, Nathan Janak, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Ryan Alessi, Chinguun Sergelen and Lex Lumpkin attend the Build Series to discuss the All That reboot at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

60 of 98

For the Children

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with the cast of Sesame Street at the 17th annual Sesame Workshop Benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

61 of 98

Big Resemblance

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe strike matching poses at the Big Little Lies season 2 remiere on Wednesday in New York City. 

62 of 98

TV Family

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Shailene Woodley and her onscreen son Iain Armitage attend the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere afterparty in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

63 of 98

Rockstar Status

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Taron Egerton poses with fans during the Rocketman N.Y.C. premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday.

64 of 98

Cracking Up

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Ellie Kemper goofs around with costar Tituss Burgess at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday in L.A. 

65 of 98

Easy Breezy

REX/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn enjoys the summer sun out in L.A. on Wednesday.

66 of 98