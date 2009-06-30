Star Tracks -- Tuesday, June 30, 2009

SAMPLE SALE

Credit: David Aguilera/BuzzFoto

Kim Kardashian – who's been working hard on her body – beats the heat with a sample-sized frozen treat during a visit to Yogurt Stop in West Beverly Hills on Monday.

DESIGN STAR

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

After cheering on pal Andy Roddick at Wimbledon, Justin Timberlake gets back to work, launching his William Rast clothing line (alongside British rapper Dizzee Rascal) Monday at London's Selfridges department store.

3 of 15

SHARP-DRESSED

Credit: Saleem Elatab-AhmadElatab/Splash News Online

Looking sleek and chic – and sporting a familiar pair of shades – Rihanna is a study in contrasts while leaving New York City's Gramercy Park Hotel on Monday.

MANNING UP

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

Dude looks like a lady – and it is! Mariah Carey plays dress-up, sporting two manly looks (one looking suspiciously similar to Eminem) while continuing to shoot her "Obsessed" music video on Monday outside New York's Plaza Hotel.

SPIN HER WHEELS

Credit: REX/Startraks

Pink has figured out the perfect way to sightsee Down Under – by bike! The pop star continues to wheel around Sydney, checking out Bondi Beach on Monday during a break from her Aussie concert tour.

HANDS ON

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages

Marissa Jaret Winokur makes quite the impression at a promotional event for her new show Dance Your Ass Off on Monday at New York City's Planet Hollywood.

Read all about Marissa Jaret

Winokur's weight-loss journey as she blogs exclusively for PEOPLE.com.

PREMIERE PAIR

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

Keira Knightley stays close to beau Rupert Friend on Monday during a screening for The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of The Suicide Brothers at London's Soho Hotel. Friend costars with Knightley in the short film, which he cowrote with a pal.

THREE OF A KIND

Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Talk about a triple threat! Bruce Willis (left) finds himself alongside a couple of look-alikes Monday on the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of his comedy A Couple of Dicks.

ON DEMAND

Credit: Mejia/Asadorian/Splash News Online

And the crowd goes wild! A beaming Mariah Carey makes a star's entrance Monday in New York City, where she's filming a music video for her new single "Obsessed." Carey's latest album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, hits stores Aug. 25.

TALK OF THE TOWN

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Colorful costars Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester laugh it up on the New York City set of Gossip Girl, which began filming season three on Monday. It's been a big week for both stars: Westwick celebrated his 22nd birthday Saturday night, while Meester debuted her new music video with Cobra Starship.

PORTRAIT OF AN ARTIST

Credit: Mirrorpix/Splash News Online

How's that for a self-portrait! Lady Gaga keeps a level head – with the help of her latest headpiece! – while adding some finishing touches to her artwork during Body Positive North West's AIDS charity event in Manchester, England, on Monday.

WHALE OF A TALE

Credit: Bob Couey/SeaWorld San Diego/Getty

Halle Berry gets her arms around a really big hug with killer whale Shamu on Sunday during a trip to SeaWorld in San Diego, Calif. The actress and her 15-month-old daughter Nahla (not pictured) spent the day at the theme park hanging out with the aquatic creatures.

THE READER

Credit: INF

A denim-clad Robert Pattinson keeps his script handy as he reports for duty to the Yonkers, N.Y., set of his film, Remember Me, on Monday.

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

Kellie Pickler celebrates her 23rd birthday in Manhattan, Kan., on Sunday, performing at the Country Stampede festival along with Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and other country stars. The singer recently received a Lab puppy from boyfriend Kyle Jacobs – perhaps an early birthday present?

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

After a recent string of Stateside appearances, Johnny Depp crosses the pond Monday to premiere his latest gangster flick, Public Enemies, at London's Empire Leicester Square Cinema.

