Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 3, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

POP STAR

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Perhaps she's dreaming of Lance Armstrong? Back from hanging with her cyclist beau in Austin, Texas, Kate Hudson pensively blows the perfect bubble Tuesday on the New York City set of her movie Bride Wars.

CHARITY CASE

Credit: Back/face to face/ABACAUSA

Heidi Klum clowns around during a press conference Tuesday in Cologne, Germany. The supermodel was on hand to help announce a partnership between Douglas Cosmetics and DKMS, an organization that matches donors and patients.

TICKLED PINK

Credit: Evan Agostini/Elevation Photos/iPhoto

Tony Parker shares a touching moment with his pretty-in-pink wife Eva Longoria Parker at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards Monday at the New York Public Library. The Desperate Housewives star sported a Diane von Furstenberg frock, while her hubby was dressed by Brooks Brothers.

See more fashionable stars at the CFDA awards.

AB FAB

Credit: Billy Farrell/PatrickMcMullan/SIPA

Also out for a night of fashion, Naomi Campbell (in Yves Saint Laurent) and Victoria Beckham (in Marc Jacobs) work their couture at the CFDA Awards. Beckham, who has her own DVB clothing line, admitted she's still a novice in the fashion game. "I'm a starter at this," she told PEOPLE. "I've got a long way to go [before I could win a CFDA award]."

ON A ROLL

Credit: SND/Finalpixx

Drew Barrymore leaves beau Justin Long behind for a night out with the L.A. Derby Dolls at the Doll Factory in Los Angeles. Barrymore checked out the female roller derby scene ahead of her directorial debut in the upcoming film Whip It!, which stars Ellen Page as a beauty pageant contestant who ends up on skates.

ROYAL VESSEL

Credit: Kadena Pix; Bauer-Griffin

Have raft; will travel! Queen Latifah rules in Miami Beach with sassy gold shades and a flowery suit as she prepares to take on the waves while vacationing on Monday.

TRAINING DAY

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

Prince William reports for duty Tuesday during his second day in the Royal Navy at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon. After failing to "drop anchor" during an exercise, the Prince said he would keep with tradition and buy his crewmates a round of beers.

LONDON CALLING

Credit: WENN

The Jonas Brothers – Kevin, Nick, and Joe (from left to right) – pause to show off their coordinated duds Monday as they leave Nobu sushi restaurant in London.

Before they were stars: Watch exclusive video of the brothers auditioning in 2006.

BRAND LOYALTY

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Janet Jackson sticks with a good thing – her monochromatic leather jacket-and-skirt ensemble – as she drops into BET's 106 amp Park for a taped appearance (set to air Tuesday) and later honors Oscar winner Denzel Washington Monday night at the fourth annual Apollo Theater Hall of Fame Induction in New York.

JET SETTERS

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

After partying with the A-list at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's housewarming party on Saturday, Victoria Beckham steps out Monday in New York City with husband David Beckham.

'SEX' & THE SINGLE GIRL

Credit: Whittle/Seligman / Splash News Online

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis – who told PEOPLE recently she's happy being single – has every reason to grin Monday at Los Angeles International Airport: Her movie hit No. 1 at the box office and earned a record-breaking $55.7 million.

PAPER ROUTE

Credit: INF

While his Marley amp Me costar Jennifer Aniston spends time with John Mayer in the 'Bu, Owen Wilson takes a leisurely bike ride down the streets of the New York's West Village on Monday.

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Credit: INF

Halle Berry continues showing off her post-baby bod in a figure-flaunting black ensemble during an errand run Monday in Los Angeles.

IT'S IN THE BAGS!

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Hilary Duff looks to be one satisfied customer, hauling not one or two but three bags after a shopping spree in New York on Monday.

THE MOTHER LOAD

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Who needs a prosthetic bump? Not expectant mom Minnie Driver, who shows off the real thing while filming the aptly named comedy Motherhood in New York City on Monday.

TRESSES TO IMPRESS

Credit: RAMEY

Before hitting the gold carpet with pals Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port for the MTV Movie Awards, Hills star Lauren Conrad stops by a Beverly Hills salon Sunday for some pre-show primping.

By People Staff