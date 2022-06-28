Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Premiere His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Heidi Klum, Jenna Dewan and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Thinking Pink
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a perfect match at the premiere of his documentary, Life in Pink, in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Shoulder On
Heidi Klum has a seriously stylish moment while out in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Cute Cuddles
Jenna Dewan has the sweetest plus-one at the Wagmor Pets 1st Annual The Pet Gala in L.A. on June 27.
Happy Faces
Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin coordinate in shades of gray for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 27.
Get Your Kicks
Also at the Only Murders season 2 premiere on June 27: new castmate Amy Schumer.
Neon Dream
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling keep the laughs coming on the Venice, California, set of the Barbie movie on June 27.
Made in the Shade
Elizabeth Olsen makes her way to Good Morning America in New York City's Times Square on June 28.
Under Cover
Bella Hadid attempts to go incognito outside the Marc Jacobs show on June 27 in N.Y.C.
Let's Talk
Beanie Feldstein sits down for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on June 27.
Beach Bum
Megan Thee Stallion kicks back on a yacht near Ibiza, Spain, on June 20.
Rolling Along
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera have a blast on the set of the Barbie movie in Venice, California, on June 27.
Cute Kisses
Meanwhile, their costar Ryan Gosling gets puppy kisses while running errands in L.A. on June 27.
His Land
Maluma takes over Resorts World Las Vegas for his Maluma Land concert experience in Las Vegas on June 25.
All in the Family
Ben Stiller and daughter Ella walk the red carpet at the Nantucket Film Festival in Massachusetts on June 25.
The Bright Stuff
Lil Rel Howery attends the Hennessy Never Stop Never Settle Society Soirée at the Gathering Spot in Los Angeles.
Big Helper
Paul Rudd steps right up on June 24 during the Big Slick celebrity softball game to benefit the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Child's Play
Taika Waititi and daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.
Bleeding Heart
Kendrick Lamar performs with a Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns on June 26 while at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.
Right on Time
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish attend Sean "Diddy" Combs' BET Lifetime Achievement afterparty powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26 in L.A.
Shine On
Also at Diddy's party on June 26, Kate Beckinsale, who brings the sparkle.
Concert Queen
Billie Eilish performs on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on June 24.
Set Dressing
Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson are all dressed up on the London set of My Mother's Wedding on June 24.
One Cool Couple
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get all dressed up for the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27.
Colorful Crew
Danny Trejo, Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson and Dolph Lundgren attend Illumination and Universal Pictures' Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in L.A. on June 25.
Guitar Hero
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Hella Mega tour at London Stadium in England on June 24.
Sweet Life
Lauren Conrad partners with Planet Oat to launch the Planet Oat marketplace pop-up
in N.Y.C. on June 23.
Strike a Pose
Lourdes Leon walks the runway during the Marine Serre Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25 in France.
Speaking Out
Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The Grammy Museum on June 25 in L.A.
Rock Legends
Paul McCartney headlines Glastonbury Festival with surprise appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on June 25 in Somerset, England.
Best Foot Forward
Winnie Harlow wears all white to the Create & Cultivate Conference on June 25 in L.A.
Lovely Ladies
Lori Harvey attends Bella Hadid's Celebration for Kin Euphorics X Tao Hospitality Group Partnership Launch on June 24 in L.A.
Celeb Night Out
Jason Lee, Tiffany Haddish, Mariah Carey and Floyd Mayweather interact backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 24 in Beverly Hills.
Making Her-story
Mishael Morgan, the first Black winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, poses in the press room at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24 in Pasadena, California.
NASCAR Boys
Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace come together in front of Cincoro's show car at Layer Cake in Nashville to celebrate NASCAR race weekend.
Good Genes
David Beckham and youngest son Cruz get dressed up on June 24 for the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Fierce Fashion
Rina Sawayama performs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.
Mellow Yellow
Kevin the Minion, Steve Carell, Danny Trejo, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bob the Minion attend a hand and footprint ceremony in celebration of Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 24 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Living Legends
Usher presents L.A. Reid with the Icon Honoree Award during the Culture Creators Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 23.
Lean Back
Jimmie Allen feels the music on June 23 during his iHeartCountry album release party for Tulip Drive with AT&T Dream in Black in Burbank, California.
Read All About It
Ben Stiller talks with author and friend Jerry Stahl about Stahl's new book Nein! Nein! Nein! at N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y.
Dog Days
Julianne Hough snuggles up to a pup on June 23 inside N.Y.C.'s Sardi's restaurant.
Hand in Hand
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn enjoy each other's company on June 23 in N.Y.C., ahead of the comedian's three-night stand at Madison Square Garden.
Ride Along
Steph Curry has the time of his life on June 23 while visiting California's Great America in Santa Clara.
Three's Company
The Hollywood Chrises unite! Hemsworth and Pratt hang with Taika Waititi on June 23 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in L.A.
Silver Streak
Tessa Thompson hits her second red carpet of the week, posing at the Los Angeles premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on June 23.
Strong Women
Also at the Thor premiere, Natalie Portman and Elsa Pataky shine inside the El Capitan Theatre.
Pink Slip
Rita Ora has a casual outing on June 23, sightseeing in Madrid ahead of an evening performance.
To a Tee
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie put on their fest best on June 24 at day three of the Glastonbury Festival in England.
Star in Stripes
Geena Davis takes the mic on June 23 at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas.
Roar of the Crowd
Conan Gray hands it to the audience on June 24 during his performance on Today at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center.
Good Sign
Anna Camp signs autographs outside of the Murder at Yellowstone City premiere in Los Angeles on June 23.
Good Side
Sienna Miller is a head-turner on June 23 at The Alchemist's Feast summer party and fundraiser at the National Gallery in London.
Two Cool
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are all dressed up for the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.
Celtic Pride
Diego Luna gets into character during a stage performance in Madrid on June 23.
Clear Message
Mel C sports a cheeky phrase on her shirt as she DJs during day two of the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 23.
Shoulder On
Josh Charles and Jessica Chastain get to work on the Cranford, New Jersey, set of Mother's Instinct on June 23.
Peachy Keen
A bright Kerry Washington attends Neutrogena's Discover Your Best SPF event in Beverly Hills on June 22.
Boo'd Up
Lana Condor and fiancé Anthony De La Torre get complementary at the Los Angeles screening of BOO, BITCH on June 22.
Laughing Plastic
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie suit up as Ken and Barbie while filming the upcoming Barbie movie in Los Angeles on June 22.
French Press
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke make for one cool trio on June 22 while hanging at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions festival in France.
Post Mate
Post Malone entertains the crowd at Spotify Beach on June 22 during the Cannes Lions festival in France.
Moving Along
Emma Roberts strikes a stylish pose on June 22 at the Paris photo call for the On the Move Montblanc Extreme launch at Palais Galliera.
On the List
Chris Pratt suits up for the Los Angeles premiere of The Terminal List on June 22.
Fun with Fashion
Tessa Thompson continues her high-fashion Westworld press tour with a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 22.
Queen for a Day
Kacey Musgraves hits all the right notes on her latest tour stop at Hampton Court Palace in London on June 22.
Dinner à Deux
Sia and her dinner date are a perfect match at a private event in N.Y.C. on June 22.
City of Love
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22.
Great Advice
Mindy Kaling tells Carrie Palin at Cisco Live in Las Vegas on June 15 that the best advice she received from The Office producer, Greg Daniels, is to "be kind."
Making Them Green with Envy
Karrueche Tran enjoyed a day of fit fashion at The Gymshark Gardens by Whitney Simmons in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Salma Hayek films Without Blood, which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22.