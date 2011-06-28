Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 28, 2011

ON THE MARKET

After enjoying a night out in Nashville with hubby Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon gets back to her regular routine, stopping by L.A.'s Brentwood Country Mart Monday.

TO HAVE AND TO HOLD

Real-life True Blood sweethearts Anna Paquin and husband Stephen Moyer stay in touch while strolling through Los Angeles Monday.

PARK PLACE

Up and away! Halle Berry shows off her playful side Monday, joining 3-year-old daughter Nahla for a little fun in the sun at L.A.'s Griffith Park.

BABE IN ARMS

Looks like someone's ready for a nap! Nicole Kidman keeps her sleepy sweetie, 6-month-old daughter Faith, close while arriving in Sydney on Tuesday.

SUNNY DELIGHT

Recently linked to actor Vincent Piazza, Ashlee Simpson enjoys the sun – and a laugh – with a girlfriend while shopping in West Hollywood on Monday.

THE 'HI' LIFE

Julia Roberts hits the red carpet, flashing that megawatt smile at Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, Larry Crowne, Monday night.

BABY LOVE

Peek-a-boo! Loving mom Rebecca Gayheart keeps an eye on 15-month-old daughter Billie during an afternoon out Monday in Los Angeles.

'LETTERMAN' JACKET

Shia LaBeouf suits up for a Monday appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman to promote the latest installment of his blockbuster series, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, in theaters Wednesday.

URBAN JUNGLE

Kim Kardashian shows her spots Monday in head-to-toe leopard print while running errands in New York City, where the bride-to-be reportedly went wedding dress shopping.

HANDS UP

After making an appearance on Good Morning America, a newly-inked Jennifer Aniston heads out in New York Monday for a solo stroll.

STREET CRED

Penélope Cruz helps Madrid open its very own Street of Stars before cementing her own star status on Monday.

ORANGE YOU GORG?

After rocking the stage at Glastonbury, Beyoncé shows off her ultra-fashionable side Monday outside Harrods department store in London.

JOINED AT THE SIP

Jennifer Garner gives a hand to daughter Seraphina, 2, who quenches her thirst in Santa Monica, Calif., Monday.

BACKSEAT DRIVER

A new day, a new ride! Sacha Baron Cohen ditches the camels for a more conventional mode of transportation Monday while shooting scenes for The Dictator with Anna Faris in New York.

NAILING IT

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi flashes her "fresh to death" manicure Monday while exiting a nail salon alongside castmate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola in Seaside Heights, N.J., where Jersey Shore is already shooting season 5.

