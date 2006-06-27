Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 27, 2006
ROLLER GIRL
Jessica Simpson gets a kick out of rolling into a '70s flashback for the video of her new single "A Public Affair" in Los Angeles on Saturday. Helmed by X-Men: The Last Stand director Brett Ratner, the clip will debut next month on TRL.
GIRL POWER
The singer surrounds herself with an all-star posse – (from left) Christina Applegate, Christina Milian and Eva Longoria – to face the music while shooting "A Public Affair."
THAT'S AMORE!
Patricia Arquette and her longtime boyfriend, actor Thomas Jane, set sail on a romantic gondola ride Sunday after tying the knot at the Palazzo Contarini in Venice, Italy.
DANCING QUEEN
Jennifer Lopez shows off her fly-girl moves Sunday at New York City's Gay Pride festivities, where the diva made a surprise appearance at the Dance on the Pier bash.
BABY STYLE
Gwen Stefani has a rock-steady hold on her tiny tot, 1-month-old Kingston (with husband Gavin Rossdale), while out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
UP, UP AND AWAY
Kevin Spacey takes flight with the help of a wind machine outside The Late Show with David Letterman studio on Monday. Though the Superman Returns star stayed earth-bound to play Lex Luthor in the film, he enjoyed having a bald pate for the role: "People rubbed my head, like a dog," he said.
HAIR RAISER
Mischa Barton chills out with some unruly pals, including Nicole Richie and beau Cisco Adler (not pictured) during a Sunday romp at Malibu beach.
ON THE FLY
Never mind the breakup rumors: Justin Timberlake and longtime girlfriend Cameron Diaz get ready to take flight together Sunday in Los Angeles. The singer is expected in Barcelona this week to shoot the video for his new single "SexyBack," which hits airwaves July 7.
FLOWER POWER
Nicole Richie – wearing a psychedelic frock – makes pumping gas seem like a trip Friday in Beverly Hills.
COUPLE TIME
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder leave 19-month-old twins Finn and Hazel at home with the A/C while they take a (very humid) Sunday stroll in New York City. The couple will celebrate their fourth anniversary July 4.
MATERIAL GIRLS
Madonna gives a hand to her mini-me, 9-year-old Lourdes, on Friday in New York City, where the singer is kicking off a series of dates for her Confessions tour. The shows start Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
'HUSTLE' & FLOW
Jay-Z goes mic-to-mic with his girl Beyoncé while singing "Can't Knock the Hustle" at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday. The concert celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the rapper's first album, Reasonable Doubt.
CARGO FUELED
Newlyweds Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney make a coffee run in Pasadena – their first outing as just-marrieds – on Sunday. The day before, the Desperate Housewife wed her stockbroker beau in San Gabriel, Calif., before 200 guests.