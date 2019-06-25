Olivia Munn Visits Good Morning America, Plus Liev Schreiber, Demi Moore & More

Summer Whites
Olivia Munn makes her way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Spin Cycle
Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen — plus a cute tag-along — ride bikes together in the Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Light the Night
Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya of Spider-Man: Far from Home light New York City’s Empire State Building on Monday.
Kiss Off
New parents Kate Mara and Jamie Bell share a smooch while on a coffee date in L.A. on Monday.
Hand in Hand
Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts are all dressed up for a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Standing Proud
Pose director (and EW cover star) Janet Mock attends day one of the Human Rights Conference: WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50 in New York City on Monday.
In the Bag
Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber spend their Monday shopping in New York City.
Photo Finish
Demi Moore attends a private preview of the new Cindy Sherman exhibition at National Portrait Gallery in London on Monday.
On Cloud Nine
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Legend go for a swing during the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event at Pier 94 on Sunday in New York City.
Dazzling Duo
Taraji P. Henson and host Regina Hall twin in red-and-black ensembles for their performance at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Heads Together
Cardi B and Rihanna share a sweet moment backstage at the BET Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Ready to Rock
Lady Gaga heads in to rehearsals at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Blue Beauty
Logan Browning color-coordinates her eyeshadow and purse to her billowy blue dress while sitting front row at the Kenzo Spring/Summer 2020 Runway Show at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Sunday.
Singing in Style
Meanwhile, Solange hits the Kenzo runway to perform on Sunday.
Hi, Harry!
Zendaya hangs with star James Snyder backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One & Two on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Action Heroes
Actor and event ambassador Wang Jingchun shares a laugh with Tom Hiddleston onstage at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival Closing and Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in China on Sunday.
I See France
Wilmer Valderrama and girlfriend Amanda Pacheco stylishly hit the streets of Paris on Sunday.
Reading Room
Maggie Gyllenhaal does a reading during An Evening with the Cast of HBO’s The Deuce to benefit Housing Works at Housing Works Bookstore Café on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Character Creation
Steven Yeun voices Harry in Film Independent’s Live Read of When Harry Met Sally at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Far Out
Sailor Brinkley-Cook flashes a peace sign during Lykke Li’s performance at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, presented by Ray-Ban on Saturday.
In Conversation
Elizabeth Banks and Laverne Cox smile backstage after their panel at AT&T Shape at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday in Burbank, California.
Royal We
Gillian Anderson beams while attending the Royal Windsor Cup polo match in Windsor, England, on Sunday.
In the Pink
Annabelle Wallis dons pink pants for a walk around New York City on Sunday.
Comedy Tonight
Tig Notaro performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on Sunday in San Francisco.
Going Glam
Alison Brie is ready for something special, donning a black gown while out in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Girl Talk
The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez chats with co-host Jess Ambrose at the Peanut x Chatty Broads: LIVE event at The Line in L.A. on Saturday.
Space Invasion
Somebody save him! Liquid Media chairman Joshua Jackson freaks out during a visit to AlienCon Los Angeles over the weekend, where fans were treated to a demo of Ancient Aliens: The Game.
Photo Finish
Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick of this year’s NBA draft, celebrates his big day with family at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen’s Midtown location in N.Y.C.
Dashing Duo
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston wear matching shirts at dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Wedding Ready
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas enjoy some Sunday shopping in Paris ahead of the couple’s second wedding.
Bodak Experience
Cardi B performs at the BET Experience in Los Angeles on Saturday, one day after she was indicted in Queens Supreme Court.
Lunch with Side of PDA
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev enjoy lunch together at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Hollaback Girl
Gwen Stefani performs at the Machaca Fest 2019 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday.
Model Mom
On Friday, Kate Moss and her 16-year-old daughter Lila attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Wheelie Excited
Ahead of his second wedding celebration to bride Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas enjoys the streets of Paris on a scooter on Saturday.
Leading Ladies
On Friday night, The Rook stars Olivia Munn, Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson attended the SeriesFest season 5 opening night at Sie FilmCenter in Denver, Colorado.
Yes, Please!
Amy Poehler performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco on Friday night.
Smiling Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried is all smiles in New York City on Saturday, dressed in an off-the-shoulder blouse and denim jeans.
Color Chameleon
Iggy Azalea goes all out with patterns at the BET Awards 2019 Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Friday.
Tomorrowland
Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon introduce a special screening of Yesterday on Friday in Gorleston-on-Sea, England.
Letter-Perfect
Christina Ricci finds her place at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show on Friday in Paris.
An Honour to Be Here
Elton John and French president Emmanuel Macron arrive to speak to a crowd in the courtyard of the Élysée Palace in Paris on Friday as part of a ceremony to award John of the French Legion of Honour.
Fight for Your Right
Kelly Lynch and Rumer Willis hang out on Thursday night at a dinner for the Right to Desire campaign in L.A.
Friday Feels
Louie Anderson visits Build Series to discuss FX Networks’ comedy TV series Baskets at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Total Icon
Madonna gets real on Thursday during the iHeartRadio ICONS with Madonna: In Celebration of Madame X Q&A at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.
Print Power
Irina Shayk shines in leopard print at the David Yurman x Fondazione Geronimo Summer Solari celebration at Madison Square Park on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Scary Movie Muse
Vera Farmiga is joined by her spooky costar at the Annabelle Comes Home premiere on Thursday at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A.
All About Art
Swizz Beatz celebrates DELUXX FLUXX, presented by The Dean Collection and the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® credit card portfolio, in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Fluffy the Film Star
Costars Sherri Shepherd, Gabriel Iglesias and Jacob Vargas reunite at the Netflix Mr. Iglesias L.A. premiere at the Regal L.A. Live on Thursday.
London Lovers
Russell Wilson and Ciara head over to La Bodega Negra in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday to grab dinner during a date night.
Bedazzled Bodysuit
Mary J. Blige dazzles the crowd at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. Live, presented by Coca-Cola, at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.
Summer Street Style
Maksim Chmerkovskiy hits the streets of L.A. on Thursday, wearing a button up tee and ripped denim jeans.
Big Apple Antics
Lin-Manuel Miranda sprinkles a bit of confetti on the set of his upcoming In the Heights movie on Thursday in N.Y.C.
On-the-Go Greetings
Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans on his way to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.
Think Pink
Katie Holmes gets caught in the rain out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
R&B Boys
Jamie Foxx poses with Tank backstage at the Tank & Jacquees concert on Thursday at NOVO in L.A.
Rock Out
Country star Jake Owen amps up the crowd during day one of the Country Stampede Music Festival on Thursday in Topeka, Kansas.
Casual Crop
Emily Ratajkowski wears a white cropped tank and green cargo pants while out walking her dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
'It' Couple
Cardi B and Offset take over the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Vision in White
Brittany Snow arrives on day three of the 25th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest at Camelot theatres on Thursday in Palm Springs, California.
Furry Friends
Bernadette Peters cuddles with a cute pup from The Humane Society of New York while filming a promo for the Broadway Barks 2020 announcement in Shubert Alley on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Just Hanging Out
Pink does a daring aerial stunt on Thursday during the Cardiff, Wales, stop on her tour at Principality Stadium.
Book Smarts
Tilda Swinton reads Edith Sitwell’s Tarantelladuring the Karl Lagerfeld Homage at Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday.
Karl's Crew
Also paying tribute to Lagerfeld on Thursday, Pharrell Williams.
Mini Mouseketeer
Eva Longoria beams as son Santiago celebrates his first birthday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.