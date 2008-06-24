Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 24, 2008
MAKING A SPLASH
Continuing work on their new movie, When in Rome, Kristen Bell, in an Amsale bridal gown, and Josh Duhamel hop into a Roman fountain on Monday. In the comedy, Bell plays an unlucky-in-love woman who picks up coins from a "fountain of love" and finds herself pursued by overeager suitors.
LOVE MATCH
Andy Roddick enjoys a little romance during a break from the tennis courts Tuesday, spending quality time with his fiancée, model Brooklyn Decker, around Wimbledon, England.
ABOUT FACE
Beyoncé Knowles and her sister hit the dance floor during a party to celebrate Solange's 22nd birthday at a Hollywood Hills mansion, where Lindsay Lohan stopped by, Samantha Ronson played music and the champagne flowed.
TRIPLE VISION
David Arquette, wife Courteney Cox Arquette and their daughter Coco, 4, see in 3-D at Monday's Hollywood premiere of the short film The Butler's in Love, which David directed and which he and Courteney produced together. "We love working with each other," David told PEOPLE at the Le Tourment Vert-sponsored event. “It just makes [the relationship] stronger."
TRAVELING LIGHT
Fergie touches down Monday at Los Angeles International Airport looking super stylish, thanks to a chic green carry-on.
FASHION BRIGADE
Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Ivanka Trump and Heidi Klum make a glam quartet at a launch party Monday for the Trump International Hotel amp Tower Dubai in New York City. Donald Trump's 62-story luxury building in the United Arab Emirates will be completed in 2011.
DOG'S EYE VIEW
Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen sees eye to eye with a puppy pal during a bonding moment – and break from filming – Monday in Oyster Bay, N.Y.
WALK 'N' ROLL
Winona Ryder goes step-for-step with her boyfriend – musician Blake Sennett (of Rilo Kiley) – following vegetarian lunch Monday at the organic restaurant Real Food Daily in West Hollywood.
PUP ART
Paris Hilton wears her love for her dog Tinkerbell on her tank while out shopping Monday with beau Benji Madden (not pictured) in West Hollywood.
EUROPEAN UNION
John Mayer goes incognito during a night out in Amsterdam on Sunday. Earlier, the singer performed at the Picnic in the Park festival in The Hague as part of his 10-day European tour.
BELTING IT OUT
Mayer's ex Jessica Simpson makes a surprise appearance at the B-93 Birthday Bash in Ionia, Mich., on Sunday. The singer treated the crowd to a performance of her new country single, "Come On Over."
SNAP HAPPY
Justin Timberlake hits the streets of Paris – with a throng of fans following his every move – on Monday. The singer, who's in the City of Light to launch a new Givenchy fragrance, lunched on steak frites at a café and caused a mini-riot as he headed to an Yves Saint Laurent store.
TAKE FIVE
Expectant mom Gwen Stefani takes a well-deserved break from frolicking with 2-year-old son Kingston at a London playground on Monday.
SCREEN TEST
Here's a scoop: Real-life socialite Tinsley Mortimer gets in on the fun, filming a scene for Gossip Girl in the Hamptons. And Mortimer isn't the first fashionable New Yorker to guest on the show; Lydia Hearst appeared in the first season finale.
DYNAMIC DUO
Following a stopover in Belgium, a beaming Jennifer Lopez joins husband Marc Anthony on stage Sunday at his concert in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.
SWEET STUFF
PEOPLE's Sexiest Bachelor Mario Lopez keeps his cool while promoting a sweet summer treat – MampM Ice Cream – in front of Hollywood's Kodak Theatre on Monday.