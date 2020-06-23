Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Grab Lunch in Australia, Plus Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Theroux and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff June 23, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 91

Coupled Up

Credit: Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 91

Just for Kicks

Credit: Juventus FC/Getty

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.

3 of 91

At Arms

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash

Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 91

Show of Solidarity

Credit: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with the other drivers who guided his car to the front of the line at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Monday after a noose was found in the lone Black driver's garage stall at the speedway over the weekend. 

Advertisement

5 of 91

Work It Out

Credit: The Image DIrect

Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.

6 of 91

Gray Day

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC

Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 91

Grab and Go

Credit: The Image Direct

Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 91

Serving It Up

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement

9 of 91

Feeling Puzzled?

Credit: InstarImages.com

Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 91

A New Leash

Credit: The Image Direct

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 91

Shorts Story

Credit: The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 91

Take a Hike

Credit: Diggzy/Splash

Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 91

Malibu Morning

Credit: Brendon ONeal/Splash

Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 91

Dress to Impress

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 91

Four Wheels

Credit: The Image Direct

Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 91

Pattern Maker

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 91

Weekend Project

Credit: The Image Direct

Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 91

It's a Celebration

Credit: Natasha Moustache/Getty

Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 91

Carrying On

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC

Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 91

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC

Pete Wentz is almost recognizable on a quick errand run on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 91

Smile with Your Eyes

Credit: Splash

Selma Blair looks happy on Saturday while out in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 91

In Sync

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 91

Giving Back

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 91

Smile and Stroll

Credit: Mega Agency

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt hold hands during a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 91

Camera Man

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Chris Pine jokes around with photographers in Los Angeles during a Saturday outing with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 91

Party On

Credit: Smithworks Vodka

Blake Shelton celebrates his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani, over the weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 91

Date Night

Credit: BACKGRID

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoy a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 91

Out and About

Credit: Mega Agency

Cameron Diaz picks up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 91

Community Activist

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish speaks at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 91

Night Out

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kelly Osbourne is dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 91

Talented Twosome

Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 91

Mom on the Move

Credit: PA Images

On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 91

Walk and Talk

Credit: BACKGRID

Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 91

Something Sweet

Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 91

So Hip

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 91

Mellow Yellow

Credit: The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 91

Beach Bump

Credit: Backgrid

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 91

Kitchen Crew

Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 91

Grab To Go

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Rosario Dawson poses with two boxes of treats at the socially distanced exclusive preview of Mooby's fast food chain, paying homage to Kevin Smith's Dogma, on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 91

Coming Through

Credit: The Image Direct

Alex Rodriguez cruises through L.A. on Tuesday wearing a hoodie and matching sweats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 91

Match Made in Heaven

Credit: The Image Direct

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank go out in London on Tuesday wearing masks and coordinating summery looks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 91

Cute & Comfy

Credit: Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale hits the streets of L.A. on Wednesday in an oversized white sweater, jeans and mules.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 91

City Chic

Credit: AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild make their way through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 91

Mid-day Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Normal People's Paul Mescal and India Mullen enjoy a bit of fresh air as they grab lunch in East London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 91

Total Ballers

Credit: Gilad Haas

A smiling Rob Gronkowski works out with TB12 co-founder and Tom Brady's body coach Alex Guerrero in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 91

Puppy Parent

Credit: Backgrid

Ana de Armas steps out solo to walk her dog in Santa Monica on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 91

Glam Grocery Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 91

Putting Around

Credit: Mega

Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 91

Furry Friends

Credit: Backgrid

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba head out with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 91

Geared Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 91

Afternoon Outing

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 91

Joy Ride

Credit: The Image Direct

Machine Gun Kelly rides around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was spotted kissing new love interest Megan Fox. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 91

Going Incognito

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Matt Damon is hard to recognize under a disposable face covering, sunglasses and a baseball cap while out and about on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 91

Making a Point

Credit: Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William meets paramedic staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday, to thank workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 91

To a Tee

Credit: The Image Direct

Ali Fedotowsky makes her way to an office building in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 91

Royal Arrival

Credit: Ben Birchall-PA/SplashNews.com

Prince Charles visits Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday in the U.K. to meet frontline workers who've been key in responding to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 91

Dinner Dash

Credit: The Image Direct

Expecting parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross head to dinner at L.A.'s Don Cuco on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 91

Sweat Sesh

Credit: SplashNews.com

Miles Teller steps out on a sunny L.A. Monday to hit the gym.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 91

Think Pink

Credit: SplashNews.com

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette matches his shirt and shoes with his new pink hair while out on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 91

Caring for the Community

Credit: Ben Rosser

CC Sabathia and wife Amber distribute face masks, donated from Anne Klein, and groceries to the families of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 91

Comfy Casual

Credit: Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio sports a comfy cropped tee and leggings as she makes her way through L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 91

Series Screening

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Ian Ziering arrives at the Paparazzi X-Posed premiere in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 91

At the Red-y

Credit: MEGA

Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who keeps it moving through his L.A. neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 91

Twice the Fun

Credit: Splash News Online

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don masks for a joint bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 91

Shore Thing

Credit: The Image Direct

Jonah Hill catches a wave on Monday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 91

Tailor Made

Credit: BACKGRID

John Legend looks sharp in a blue suit while filming a music video in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 91

Dinner Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban hold hands as they leave Catch restaurant in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 91

Cashmere Cutie

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Hailey Baldwin keeps things chic and cozy on Sunday in Los Angeles after returning from a road trip with husband Justin Bieber. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 91

Powerful Protest

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish and rumored boyfriend Common join a friend at a Black Lives Matter protest in L.A. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 91

Muscle Man

Credit: The Image Direct

Derek Hough soaks up some sunshine on a shirtless jog in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 91

Tire-d Out