Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Grab Lunch in Australia, Plus Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Theroux and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Coupled Up
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.
Just for Kicks
Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.
At Arms
Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.
Show of Solidarity
Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with the other drivers who guided his car to the front of the line at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Monday after a noose was found in the lone Black driver's garage stall at the speedway over the weekend.
Work It Out
Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.
Gray Day
Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Grab and Go
Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Serving It Up
Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.
Feeling Puzzled?
Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.
A New Leash
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.
Shorts Story
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.
Take a Hike
Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday.
Malibu Morning
Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu.
Dress to Impress
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.
Four Wheels
Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.
Pattern Maker
Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.
Weekend Project
Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles.
It's a Celebration
Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago.
Carrying On
Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.
Weekend Vibes
Pete Wentz is almost recognizable on a quick errand run on Saturday in L.A.
Smile with Your Eyes
Selma Blair looks happy on Saturday while out in Los Angeles.
In Sync
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.
Giving Back
Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need on Saturday.
Smile and Stroll
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt hold hands during a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.
Camera Man
Chris Pine jokes around with photographers in Los Angeles during a Saturday outing with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured).
Party On
Blake Shelton celebrates his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani, over the weekend.
Date Night
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoy a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday.
Out and About
Cameron Diaz picks up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California, on Friday.
Community Activist
Tiffany Haddish speaks at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood on Friday.
Night Out
Kelly Osbourne is dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles on Friday.
Talented Twosome
Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars.
Mom on the Move
On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall.
Walk and Talk
Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.
Something Sweet
Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.
So Hip
Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night.
Mellow Yellow
Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Beach Bump
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.
Kitchen Crew
Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.
Grab To Go
Rosario Dawson poses with two boxes of treats at the socially distanced exclusive preview of Mooby's fast food chain, paying homage to Kevin Smith's Dogma, on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Coming Through
Alex Rodriguez cruises through L.A. on Tuesday wearing a hoodie and matching sweats.
Match Made in Heaven
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank go out in London on Tuesday wearing masks and coordinating summery looks.
Cute & Comfy
Ashley Tisdale hits the streets of L.A. on Wednesday in an oversized white sweater, jeans and mules.
City Chic
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild make their way through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Mid-day Date
Normal People's Paul Mescal and India Mullen enjoy a bit of fresh air as they grab lunch in East London on Wednesday.
Total Ballers
A smiling Rob Gronkowski works out with TB12 co-founder and Tom Brady's body coach Alex Guerrero in Tampa, Florida.
Puppy Parent
Ana de Armas steps out solo to walk her dog in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Glam Grocery Run
Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Putting Around
Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.
Furry Friends
Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba head out with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.
Geared Up
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Afternoon Outing
Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Joy Ride
Machine Gun Kelly rides around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was spotted kissing new love interest Megan Fox.
Going Incognito
Matt Damon is hard to recognize under a disposable face covering, sunglasses and a baseball cap while out and about on Monday in L.A.
Making a Point
Prince William meets paramedic staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday, to thank workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To a Tee
Ali Fedotowsky makes her way to an office building in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Royal Arrival
Prince Charles visits Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday in the U.K. to meet frontline workers who've been key in responding to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Dinner Dash
Expecting parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross head to dinner at L.A.'s Don Cuco on Monday.
Sweat Sesh
Miles Teller steps out on a sunny L.A. Monday to hit the gym.
Think Pink
13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette matches his shirt and shoes with his new pink hair while out on Monday in L.A.
Caring for the Community
CC Sabathia and wife Amber distribute face masks, donated from Anne Klein, and groceries to the families of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx, New York.
Comfy Casual
Alessandra Ambrósio sports a comfy cropped tee and leggings as she makes her way through L.A. on Monday.
Series Screening
Ian Ziering arrives at the Paparazzi X-Posed premiere in L.A. on Monday.
At the Red-y
Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who keeps it moving through his L.A. neighborhood on Monday.
Twice the Fun
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don masks for a joint bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.
Shore Thing
Jonah Hill catches a wave on Monday in Malibu.
Tailor Made
John Legend looks sharp in a blue suit while filming a music video in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Dinner Date
Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban hold hands as they leave Catch restaurant in L.A. on Sunday.
Cashmere Cutie
Hailey Baldwin keeps things chic and cozy on Sunday in Los Angeles after returning from a road trip with husband Justin Bieber.
Powerful Protest
Tiffany Haddish and rumored boyfriend Common join a friend at a Black Lives Matter protest in L.A. on Sunday.
Muscle Man
Derek Hough soaks up some sunshine on a shirtless jog in L.A. on Sunday.