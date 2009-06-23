Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 23, 2009
'HELPING' HAND
Hamburger Helper never looked so good! Beyonce Knowles launches the Show Your Helping Hand hunger relief initiative Monday in New York City. The singer, who kicked off the U.S. leg of her "I AM …" world tour on Sunday, is assisting Feeding America in their effort to deliver more than 3.5 million meals to local food banks.
PUT A LID ON IT
Even with his Yankees cap covering his tousled locks, there's no mistaking Robert Pattinson on the set of his film Remember Me in New York City on Monday.
GETTING HER KICKS
Kendra Wilkinson gets a leg up on fiancé Hank Baskett, who lends a tender touch to their baby-to-be at the Los Angeles Film Festival’s screening of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on Monday in Westwood, Calif. "This is my wedding gift to him," the former Girls Next Door star told PEOPLE about treating Baskett to an evening out days before their June 27 nuptials.
ACTION STARS
Meanwhile, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star Megan Fox, in a draped Kaufman Franco gown, manages to look simultaneously glam and goofy while hanging with Shia LaBeouf at their Los Angeles Film Festival movie premiere in Westwood, Calif. "He's a brilliant actor," Fox raved to PEOPLE about her costar. "I just enjoy him as a person. He's a good boy!"
ON 'TARGET'
She's back! After a successful U.K. tour, Britney Spears returns to Los Angeles and resumes some familiar behavior – shopping! – during a visit to Target on Monday.
FLY BOY
Bradley Cooper keeps his locks out of his face with a striped headband as he arrives Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Hangover star, who recently had a dinner date in Manhattan with Jennifer Aniston, continues to rock the box office with his hit comedy.
REACHING OUT
Dad-to-be (again!) Matthew McConaughey finds common ground with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger at the National Conference on Volunteering and Service Monday at San Francisco's Moscone West Convention Center, where the actor supported the Entertainment Industry Foundation and spoke out about his j.k. livin foundation.
GAME ON!
They're peaceful warriors! Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg revel in each other's company at the launch party for the video game Fight Night: Round 4 at West Hollywood's House of Blues Sunset Strip on Monday.
STAR WORTHY
Honored for her contributions in the entertainment industry, Cameron Diaz happily shows off her shiny new star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The actress, who received the 2,386th star on the famous sidewalk, will next be seen in the drama, My Sister's Keeper, which hits theaters on June 26.
HONORABLE MENTION
Also on hand to honor Diaz was her Vanilla Sky costar Tom Cruise, who stepped out to celebrate the occasion with wife Katie Holmes Monday afternoon in Hollywood.
WIGGED OUT
Now that's a hairstyle! Anne Hathaway gets wiggy with it Monday, channeling her inner Rainbow Brite while lunching with boyfriend Adam Shulman in New York City. The actress is in the Big Apple performing in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park series.
MATCH GAME
Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Reese Witherspoon are the perfect pair, matching their shirts and shorts while out in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Witherspoon has taken up temporary residence in the capital while filming her latest comedy, How Do You Know.
BIKE MESSENGER
Witherspoon's costar in the comedy, Owen Wilson, also hits the streets of Washington, D.C. on Monday. After biking through Georgetown, the actor multitasks, juggling his phone and newspaper.
TAKE FIVE
Stretch! Jennifer Aniston takes a quick break Monday on the Atlantic City, N.J., set of her new movie, Bounty Hunter. Though she's costarring with the sexy Gerard Butler, the actress was recently spotted on a date with The Hangover actor Bradley Cooper.
COFFEE MATE
Taking a time out for a quick lunch break, a dapper George Clooney suits up Monday to film a commercial spot for the specialty coffee brand Nespresso in Milan.