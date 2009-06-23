Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 23, 2009

Kendra Wilkinson gets a leg up on fiancé Hank Baskett, who lends a tender touch to their baby-to-be at the Los Angeles Film Festival’s screening of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on Monday in Westwood, Calif. "This is my wedding gift to him," the former Girls Next Door star told PEOPLE about treating Baskett to an evening out days before their June 27 nuptials.