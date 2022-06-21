Mariah Carey Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Evan Mock, Kim Kardashian, Anderson .Paak and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Rainbow Bright
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.
Boy Meets Girl
Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on June 20.
The White Stuff
Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.
Cannes Do
DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.
Photo Finish
Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar.
Heart You
Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.
Beware The Bear
Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's The Bear in L.A. on June 20.
Walk and Talk
Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.
Sing Thing
Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn.
With Honors
Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.
London Calling
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.
Triple Glam
Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer.
A Horse of Course
Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.
Suit Yourself
Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.
Feeling Blue
Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.
Free Flowing
Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.
Beach Babe
Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting Mother's Instinct in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.
Summer Styles
Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.
Hands, Touching Hands
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul.
Made in the Shade
Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood.
Shorts Story
A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.
Friendly Faces
Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a Minions: Rise of Gru photo call in London on June 20.
Blue Belle
Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.
Right Round
Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play Circle Jerk at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.
Can Do
Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.
Looking Fly
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.
City of Stars
Jodie Foster graces the red carpet at MPTF's 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service on June 18 in West Hollywood.
Perl-y Whites
Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.
Absolutely Buzzing
Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of Man vs. Bee on June 19 in London.
Dotty for Fashion
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.
No Plain Jane
Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.
Welcome to Hollywood
Pretty Woman The Musical cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.
Taking the Plunge
Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.
Royal Debut
Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17.
Jean Queen
Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16.
So Zen
Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17.
On a High Note
Barry Manilow makes perfect music on June 16 during a sold-out show at Manchester, England's AO Arena.
Skirting the Issue
Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on June 17.
We All Scream for Ice Cream
Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16.
Put Your Hands Up
Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16.
So Honored
Lil Nas X is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C.
Making Waves
Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, on June 17.
Compliments to the Chef
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles on June 16.
Game, Set, Match
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn ensures all eyes are on her as she coordinates her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo at the Alo Summer House in Beverly Hills on June 16.
Suit Up
Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16.
Lady in Red
Joey King attends the premiere of The Princess in L.A. on June 16.
Mellow Yellow
Jon Batiste performs at Today's Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17.
True Blue
Courtney and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16.
Disco Dancers
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16 in N.Y.C.
Say Hey
Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16.
Power Couple
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of Elvis hosted by VOGUE on June 15 in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the Hervé Léger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15.
A Bit of Romance
Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of Rising Voices season 2 on June 15 in N.Y.C.
City Streets
Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16.
Walk This Way
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of Elvis on June 15 in N.Y.C.
A Total Slam Dunk
Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Guitar Gal
Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C.
Walk a Mile in Their Shoes
Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15.
Green with Envy
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15 in L.A.
Lean on Me
Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Red Carpet Stand-Out
MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of Loot in L.A. on June 15.
Sister Fun
Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Loot on June 15 in L.A.
Glam Date Night
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have date night on the red carpet at the screening of Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Play On
Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15.
Iron Chefs
Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend in Napa, California, on June 15.
Cool and Casual
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15.
Portrait Mode
Alfie Allen gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his Broadway debut in Hangmen.
Music to Our Ears
Sebastián Yatra performs during Pandora Presents Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15.
Guess Who
David Tennant films Doctor Who in Bristol, England, on June 15.