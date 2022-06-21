Mariah Carey Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Evan Mock, Kim Kardashian, Anderson .Paak and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff June 21, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 103

Rainbow Bright

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 103

Boy Meets Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on June 20. 

3 of 103

The White Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 103

Cannes Do

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

Advertisement

5 of 103

Photo Finish

Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar. 

6 of 103

Heart You

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 103

Beware The Bear

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's The Bear in L.A. on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 103

Walk and Talk

Credit: The Image DIrect

Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 103

Sing Thing

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 103

With Honors

Credit: Marc Franklin

Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 103

London Calling

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 103

Triple Glam

Credit: Ian West/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com

Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 103

A Horse of Course

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 103

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 103

Feeling Blue

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 103

Free Flowing

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 103

Beach Babe

Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting Mother's Instinct in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 103

Summer Styles

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 103

Hands, Touching Hands

Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 103

Made in the Shade

Credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 103

Shorts Story

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 103

Friendly Faces

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a Minions: Rise of Gru photo call in London on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 103

Blue Belle

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vogue x Snap

Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 103

Right Round

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play Circle Jerk at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 103

Can Do

Credit: BACKGRID

Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 103

Looking Fly

Credit: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 103

City of Stars

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jodie Foster graces the red carpet at MPTF's 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service on June 18 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 103

Perl-y Whites

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 103

Absolutely Buzzing

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of Man vs. Bee on June 19 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 103

Dotty for Fashion

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 103

No Plain Jane

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 103

Welcome to Hollywood

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Pretty Woman The Musical cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 103

Taking the Plunge

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 103

Royal Debut

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 103

Jean Queen

Credit: The Image Direct

Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 103

So Zen

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 103

On a High Note

Credit: Courtesy

Barry Manilow makes perfect music on June 16 during a sold-out show at Manchester, England's AO Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 103

Skirting the Issue

Credit: Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty

Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on June 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 103

We All Scream for Ice Cream

Credit: The Image Direct

Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 103

Put Your Hands Up

Credit: L. Busacca/Getty

Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 103

Family Affair

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 103

So Honored

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Lil Nas X is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 103

Making Waves

Credit: Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, on June 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 103

Compliments to the Chef

Credit: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles on June 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 103

Game, Set, Match

Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn ensures all eyes are on her as she coordinates her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo at the Alo Summer House in Beverly Hills on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 103

Suit Up

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 103

Lady in Red

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Joey King attends the premiere of The Princess in L.A. on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 103

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Zuma

Jon Batiste performs at Today's Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 103

True Blue

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Courtney and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 103

Disco Dancers

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 103

Say Hey

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 103

Power Couple

Credit: BFA

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of Elvis hosted by VOGUE on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 103

All Dressed Up

Credit: Tim Regas/Splash News Online

Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the Hervé Léger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 103

A Bit of Romance

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of Rising Voices season 2 on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 103

City Streets

Credit: Backgrid

Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 103

Walk This Way

Credit: Backgrid

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of Elvis on June 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 103

A Total Slam Dunk

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 103

Guitar Gal

Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 103

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 103

Green with Envy

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 103

Lean on Me

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 103

Red Carpet Stand-Out

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of Loot in L.A. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 103

Sister Fun

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Loot on June 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 103

Glam Date Night

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have date night on the red carpet at the screening of Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 103

Play On

Credit: Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA

Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 103

Iron Chefs

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend in Napa, California, on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 103

Cool and Casual

Credit: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA/Splash News Online

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 103

Portrait Mode

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Alfie Allen gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his Broadway debut in Hangmen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 103

Music to Our Ears

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Sebastián Yatra performs during Pandora Presents Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 103

Guess Who

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

David Tennant films Doctor Who in Bristol, England, on June 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 103

Orange You Glad