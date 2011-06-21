Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 21, 2011

'HI' TIMES

Credit: Splash News Online

Brad Pitt proves quite the hand-y man on the Malta set of his upcoming zombie-action movie, World War Z, on Monday

IN SYNC

Credit: Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press

Say cheese! A beaming Madonna can't keep her eyes off equally cheeky son David, 5, while making their way through New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on Monday.

TEACHER APPRECIATION

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

School's in session! Exes Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake laugh it up at the premiere of their new comedy Bad Teacher Monday night in New York City.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Credit: Katie B/Eaglepress

The next top model? Heidi Klum's hair apparent, 7-year-old daughter Leni, who works it on a New York City sidewalk alongside her mom on Monday.

WELL RED

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Bethenny Frankel – who's busy shooting a talk-show pilot and season 3 of her reality show Bethenny Ever After – shows off her balancing skills while promoting her new self-help book, A Place of Yes at an L.A. Barnes amp Noble.

TOP GUNS

Credit: Fernandez/Chiang/Splash News Online

One woman arm-y Jessica Biel shows fans some love during an impromptu autograph session on the Toronto set of the upcoming Total Recall remake.

BIG GULP

Credit: MAB/Splash News Online

It's bottle service all the way for Twilight star Ashley Greene, who stays well hydrated while out in L.A. on Monday.

UNDERNEATH IT ALL

Credit: Fame

Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian, who's already organized her wedding registry, loads up on lingerie during a visit to La Perla Monday in Hollywood.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

An unshaven Jon Hamm makes a dapper entrance into the Critics' Choice Television Awards Monday at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the Mad Men star is nominated for a best actor in a drama series award.

FRENCH SWAGGER

Credit: INF

After partying in Manhattan, Fergie hops over to France Monday, where she struts her stuff on the streets of Paris.

RIO ATTRACTION

Credit: 310Pix

Meanwhile, Fergie's hubby Josh Duhamel partners up with costar Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – who dares to bare! – during a press conference for Transformers: Dark of the Moon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday.

ALL TIED UP

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Tutto bene! Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford makes a dapper appearance Monday at the Versace menswear fashion show in Milan, Italy.

CALIFORNIA ROLL

Credit: National Photo Group

Stylish mom-to-be Selma Blair doesn't let a growing bump slow her down, layering a colorful kimono over a gauzy sundress for a Monday outing in Westwood, Calif.

CHECKING IN

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Cameron Diaz continues to spread the word about her new movie, Bad Teacher (out in theaters Friday), during a visit to the The Late Show with David Letterman Monday in New York.

RAINBOW CONNECTION

Credit: Macca/Todd G/Splash News Online

Lady Gaga remixes a bold blazer from Versace's archives for a colorful departure Monday from Toronto, where she performed at the MuchMusic Video Awards the night before.

